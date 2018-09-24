Market Live: Sensex sees some recovery from low point, Nifty hovers around 11,100; banks, autos decline

Live now
Sep 24, 2018 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
DHFL, Indiabulls Housing react mixed
Financials fall
Market opens
Market at pre-open
Rupee opens
Market Update Benchmarks are off their low points, with the Sensex trading lower by around 150 points. The Nifty is hovering around 11,100-mark.
Among sectors, banks, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals have taken a hit, while metals and IT names are the big gainers. The Nifty Midcap index is down over a percent.
At 10:24 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 142.55 points or 0.39% at 36699.05, while the Nifty is down 57.20 points or 0.51% at 11085.90. The market breadth is negative as 518 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,554 shares, while 111 shares were unchanged.
JUST IN: Mercator’s arm has commenced oil production and dispatch from its well, Jyoti-1, in the Cambay Basin.
Market Update Equity benchmarks have extended their losses, with the Nifty trading below 11,100. The Sensex is down over 200 points.
At 09:54 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 201.43 points or 0.55% at 36640.17, while the Nifty is down 68.60 points or 0.62% at 11074.50. The market breadth is negative as 523 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,319 shares, while 96 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Infosys, Vedanta, and ONGC are the top gainers, while Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Bajaj Finance and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.
JUST IN: Mindtree has appointed Pradip Menon as chief financial officer (CFO) effective from September 24, 2018.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Usha Martin jumped about 8 percent at open after the company signed an agreement with Tata Steel.
Tata Steel on Saturday said it will acquire Usha Martin's steel unit, but did not specify the deal amount.
Shares of Usha Martin closed in on 52-week high of Rs 36.40. But the stock cooled off soon after.
DHFL, Indiabulls Housing react mixed The two big newsmakers from Friday, Dewan Housing (DHFL) and Indiabulls Housing are trading mixed. The former is higher by 18 percent, while Indiabulls Housing is down 3 percent at this point.
Financials fall Financial stocks are also trading lower as negative moves in the NBFC space is hitting other major names as well. Weakness in a stock such as Yes Bank is also impacting this space. The Bank Nifty is currently lower by over half a percent.
Aviation stocks are getting hit in trade as higher crude oil prices are weighing on these stocks. Jet Airways and InterGlobe Aviation are down 4 percent, while SpiceJet is lower by a percent.
Market opens Equity benchmarks have turned negative after witnessing a mildly higher start. The Nifty is hovering around 11,100, while the Sensex is down around 50 points lower.
The Sensex is down 50.16 points or 0.14% at 36791.44, while the Nifty is down 18.30 points or 0.16% at 11124.80. The market breadth is negative as 465 shares advanced, against a decline of 554 shares, while 70 shares were unchanged.
ONGC, Infosys, Cipla and Tech Mahindra are the top gainers, while Yes Bank, Maruti, and Bajaj Finance are the top losers.
Oil marketing companies are taking a hit on the back of higher crude oil prices. It is also having a resultant impact on aviation stocks.
Petrol crosses Rs 90/litre-mark in Mumbai, diesel at Rs 74.02/litre in Delhi
Fuel prices in the country continued to rise on September 24 pushing the petrol price in Mumbai past the Rs 90 per litre mark.
Market at pre-open Pre-opening trends indicate a flat start to the market on this Monday morning. The Nifty is hovering around 11,100, while the Sensex is around 36,850-mark.
The Sensex is up 9.68 points or 0.03% at 36851.28, and the Nifty up 7.20 points or 0.06% at 11150.30.
The rupee has also opened at 72.47 per US dollar.
Rupee opens According to CNBC-TV18, the Indian rupee has opened at 72.47 per US dollar.
In a rare move, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on September 23 that they are "closely monitoring" activities in the financial markets and were ready to take appropriate action, if required, following a sharp meltdown on September 21, in equity and debt markets.
After a volatile week gone by, the market is gearing up for another action filled week.
When operators, who have open positions in multiple stocks and futures, lose heavily in a stock future, they try to make up for it by offloading other positions.
Bears retained a tight grip on Dalal Street for the fourth day in a row on September 21, as the Nifty 50 - after gap up opening - fell sharply in the afternoon and broke crucial support of 11,000, but managed to pull back some losses in the latter part of the session to close off the day's low.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.