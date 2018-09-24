Market Live: Sensex sees some recovery from low point, Nifty hovers around 11,100; banks, autos decline

Market Update Benchmarks are off their low points, with the Sensex trading lower by around 150 points. The Nifty is hovering around 11,100-mark.

Among sectors, banks, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals have taken a hit, while metals and IT names are the big gainers. The Nifty Midcap index is down over a percent.

At 10:24 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 142.55 points or 0.39% at 36699.05, while the Nifty is down 57.20 points or 0.51% at 11085.90. The market breadth is negative as 518 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,554 shares, while 111 shares were unchanged.