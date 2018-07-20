Market Live: Sensex rises almost 200 points, Nifty well above 11K; Infy, RIL gain

Market Update: Buying counters are buzzing in the last hour of trade as benchmark indices have extended their gains. The Sensex is up nearly 200 points, while the Nifty is well above 11,000-mark.

The Sensex is up 194.53 points or 0.54% at 36545.76, while the Nifty is up 65.20 points or 0.60% at 11022.30. The market breadth is negative as 1,060 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,332 shares, while 150 shares were unchanged.

Midcaps are trading strong, with the index gaining around a percent, while among sectoral indices, IT, pharmaceuticals and energy are the top gainers. Auto and metal stocks are seeing some weakness. Reliance Industries continues to be the index gainer after it hit a record high in the morning. Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers, while Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, and ONGC have lost the most.