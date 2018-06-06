Market Live: Sensex rises 300 points after RBI hikes repo rate; Nifty eyes 10,700; banks marginally trim gains

Live now
Jun 06, 2018 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Highlights from the policy outcome
Repo rate hiked by 25 bps to 6.25 percent
Reverse repo rate hiked by 25 bps to 6 percent
The Monetary Policy Committee has maintained its neutral stance
GDP forecast retained at 7.4% for FY19
April-September GDP growth projected at 7.5-7.6 percent
October-March GDP growth projected at 7.3-7.4 percent
April-September CPI likely in 4.8-4.9% range including rent allowance impact
October-March CPI likely around 4.7% including home rent allowance impact
Considering norms to prevent abuse in the markets that are regulated by the RBI
Equity benchmarks are currently trading off the day’s high points. The Sensex is currently trading higher by over 100 points, while the Nifty is trading below 10,650-mark. The drag is led by a fall in banking names, with the Bank Nifty trading around flat lines. The PSU bank index has trimmed its gains too. Rate sensitive sectors such as automobile and real estate, among others are too marginally off their highs.
RBI says: The central bank’s MPC has kept a neutral stance despite a repo rate hike and said that its commitment to achieving the medium-term target for headline inflation of 4 percent on a durable basis.
Further, it also said that the April/September CPI seen at 4.8 percent to 4.9 percent.
RBI outcome: The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has, for the first time in four years, hiked key repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 percent.
The MPC decided to increase it by a quarter percentage point on account of high inflation and firming crude oil prices.
The central bank also hiked the reverse repo rate to 6 percent.
The last time RBI had raised the repo rate was in January 2014, by 25 bps to 8.00 percent. Since then, it has either reduced it or maintained status quo. Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow from RBI for their short-term funding requirements.
All rate-sensitive stocks were trading higher on the back of this announcement. Banking stocks were trading higher. Sectoral indices such as Bank Nifty, Nifty PSU bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU bank were all trading higher by up to 2 percent.
Gold Update: Gold prices rebounded by Rs 260 to Rs 31,860 per 10 grams at the bullion market today on firm cues from global markets and fresh buying by local jewellers.
Silver prices also went up by Rs 250 to Rs 40,750 per kg, backed by increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
Marketmen said sentiment turned better largely in sync with a firming trend overseas where gold prices inched up on a weaker dollar and lower treasury yields, but expectations of a US rate rise next week kept a lid on gains.
Major sugar stocks gain up to 7% after govt announces bailout package of Rs 8,000 crore
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bailout package of Rs 8,000 crore for the sector. The Minimum Selling Price (MSP) has been set at Rs 29 per kg.
Buzzing: Share price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) surged 7 percent as company won a contract worth Rs 737 crore. The company in joint venture with MAX Group in Bangladesh has been awarded USD 110 million (Rs737 crore) contract by Russia's State Nuclear Company, JSC Atomstroyexport.
The contract includes civil works of Turbine Island for Unit 1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.
The company share in the joint venture is 40 percent (USD 44 million / Rs 295 crore).
Anarock launches Anarock Retail to tap into India's $700 billion retail market
Independent real estate services firm Anarock Property Consultants on Wednesday announced the official launch of Anarock Retail, a new firm dedicated to tapping into India's $700 billion retail market via its retail consultancy services.
USFDA inspects Zydus Cadila subsidiary's Ahmedabad facility, no observations issued
Drug firm Zydus Cadila today said its wholly-owned subsidiary Alidac Pharmaceuticals has not received any observations from the US health regulator after inspection of its manufacturing facility located at SEZ, Ahmedabad.
Rate-sensitives surge ahead of RBI policy outcome; PSU banks, auto names surge
Sectors like banking, real estate and auto, among others, will be impacted the most from the rate hike as the cost of the products will be directly influenced due to increase in interest rate.
Market Check: The market is now gaining strength ahead of the RBI policy outcome. The Sensex is higher by 200 points, while the Nifty is well above 10,650. Midcaps are trading strong, with Nifty Midcap index trading over half a percent higher. Meanwhile, rate-sensitive sectors such as auto, banks, and real estate are all up ahead of the key announcement. Airtel , Bajaj Auto, Titan and HCL Tech are the top gainers, while Asian Paints, Power Grid, and HPCL are the top losers.
Mcleod Russel to sell 8 tea estates: The share added 2.6 percent as company has decided to dispose of certain tea estates in Assam.
The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell its 8 tea estates to M.K. Shah Exports for a consideration of Rs 331 crore.
The company is going to sell Beesakopie Tea Estate, Raidang Tea Estate, Daimukhia Tea Estate, Samdang Tea Estate, Baghjan Tea Estate, Bordubi Tea Estate, Koomsong Tea Estate and Phillobari Tea Estate.
Buzzing: USFDA inspected the manufacturing facility of Cadila's wholly-owned subsidiary, Alidac Pharmaceuticals, located at SEZ, Ahmedabad from May 28 to June 5, 2018.
At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued.
The site manufactures oncology injectables for the regulated markets.
At 11:06 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 352.75, up Rs 4.10, or 1.18 percent
Top 10 stocks which could get impacted the most if RBI goes for a rate hike
Kshitij Anand Mark participants are eyeing the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The Street has more or less discounted a rate hike of 25 bps and a change in stance by the central bank.
Construction sector: Strong order book, lower lending cost to ensure strong footing
Fiscal 2018 was remarkable for the entire road construction sector. On an aggregate basis, the 9 companies that we covered in this space reported a strong 257 percent year-on-year growth in net profits and 11.4 percent growth in sales.
Benchmarks have extended their gains now, with the Sensex trading over 100 points higher, while the Nifty is well above 10,600-mark. A sudden spike is seen in metals, pharmaceuticals, as well as midcaps too. The Nifty Auto index is also trading higher by almost half a percent. Reliance Industries, HDFC and L&T are contributing to gains on Sensex and Nifty, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IOC are looking to cap the upside.
Buzzing Stocks: Shares of CG Power have gained almost 3 percent in the morning trade as investors cheered an order win from the Indian Railway.
The company on Tuesday announced an order win worth Rs 319 crore to supply of Under Slung Electrics for Diesel Electric Tower Car (DETC).
“Large quantities of DETCs are required for massive track electrification drive taken up by Indian Railways across the country. More than 1000 DETCs shall be required for electrification and thereafter for inspection and maintenance in the coming years,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges.
Market Opens: D-Street has begun the session on a flat note, but with a positive bias, even as investors look for cues ahead of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet outcome later in the day.
The Sensex is up 51.86 points or 0.15% at 34955.07, and the is Nifty up 13.10 points or 0.12% at 10606.30. About 232 shares advanced against a decline of 291 shares, while 48 shares were unchanged.
All sectoral indices on the Nifty are largely trading in the flat terrain, while some weakness is seen in the financial names, possibly on a caution note ahead of central bank’s meet outcome.
Coal India, Sun Pharma, and Bajaj Finance are the top gainers, while Power Grid, Airtel and Zee Entertainment have lost the most.
Among global markets, Asian stocks edged up after tech sector strength lifted Wall Street shares, while concerns about Italy's debt prompted investors to move into lower-risk government debt elsewhere, pushing U.S. Treasury yields down from recent highs.
Meanwhile, US stocks mostly edged higher on Tuesday as technology shares extended recent gains while U.S. Treasury yields fell on safe-haven buying after Italy's new prime minister outlined new economic policies that could add to the nation's debt
Pre-opening: The benchmark indices are flat in the pre opening ahead of RBI policy. The Sensex up 29.94 points at 34933.15, and the Nifty up 10.30 points at 10603.50.
Rupee opens higher: The Indian rupee opened higher by 7 paise at 67.08 per dollar on Wednesday versus 67.15 yesterday.
In the last few sessions rupee is consolidating in a range of 66.90 and 67.35 as most market participants are cautious ahead of the important RBI policy statement that will be released later today. Expectation is that the central bank could hold rates but at the same time could change its stance from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Hawkish’, said motilal Oswal.
Stocks in the News:
Ex-Bonus: Gruh Finance 1:1
Ex- Dividend: Aptech and Shree Surgovind Tradelink
Bandhan Bank appoints Harun Rasid Khan as non-executive, part time chairman of the Bank
Corporation Bank to consider raising of capital by way of issuance of fresh equity shares and/or by issuance of additional Tier – I or Tier – II capital
Gujarat Ambuja Exports clarifies about NGT order for closure of its units
CG Power bags a large order of Rs 3190 million from Indian Railways
Bank of Baroda: The lender has raised lending rates by 5 bps.
Everest Industries clarifies that comapny is not involved in any infringement proceedings initiated by Ultratech Cement
Electrosteel Steels spells out steps for completion of acquisition by Vedanta