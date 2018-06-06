Market Live: Sensex rises 300 points after RBI hikes repo rate; Nifty eyes 10,700; banks marginally trim gains

RBI outcome: The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has, for the first time in four years, hiked key repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 percent.

The MPC decided to increase it by a quarter percentage point on account of high inflation and firming crude oil prices.

The central bank also hiked the reverse repo rate to 6 percent.

The last time RBI had raised the repo rate was in January 2014, by 25 bps to 8.00 percent. Since then, it has either reduced it or maintained status quo. Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow from RBI for their short-term funding requirements.

All rate-sensitive stocks were trading higher on the back of this announcement. Banking stocks were trading higher. Sectoral indices such as Bank Nifty, Nifty PSU bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU bank were all trading higher by up to 2 percent.