Market Live: Sensex rebounds, Nifty hovers around 11,300; HDFC AMC, Reliance Nippon tank

Consolidation to continue for next 6-8 months

Pankaj Tibrewal, Vice President and Equity Fund Manager, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund said there has been tug of war between micro concerns and macro factors. So the market is likely to be volatile over next 6-8 months given we are going into state elections, general elections. "We are cautious on market as valuations are not cheap right now."

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cut fees or expense ratio for mutual funds, which will have direct impact on their earnings or these companies can pass on to distributors to reduce impact on earnings.

Tibrewal said Kotak MF is regulated entity and respects to any verdict of regulator. He believes overall growth perspective, this industry has lot of growth as it is only 13 percent of India GDP compared to 65 percent of GDP ratio globally.

It is difficult to say about the impact on MF as it is depend on AMC to AMC and how much they pass on to distributors.

Global brokerage house Morgan Stanley slashed target price of HDFC AMC stock to Rs 1,765 from Rs 2,050 per share while Nomura has downgraded Reliance Nippon AMC share to Neutral from Buy and also cut target price to Rs 210 from Rs 315 earlier after capital market regulator SEBI on Tuesday cut total expense ratio (TER) for mutual funds by 20-25 basis points.