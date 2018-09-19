Market Live: Sensex rebounds, Nifty hovers around 11,300; HDFC AMC, Reliance Nippon tank

Live now
Sep 19, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Indian Rupee recovers further in morning
The rupee recovered further to trade at around 72.55 against the US dollar, up 41 paise from previous all-time closing low of 72.97 a dollar on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.
Besides, dollar-selling by exporters and banks, easing crude prices in the global market and weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas, helped the domestic currency rebound, forex dealers said.
A higher opening in the equity market also supported the recovery in the rupee, they said.
Consolidation to continue for next 6-8 months
Pankaj Tibrewal, Vice President and Equity Fund Manager, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund said there has been tug of war between micro concerns and macro factors. So the market is likely to be volatile over next 6-8 months given we are going into state elections, general elections. "We are cautious on market as valuations are not cheap right now."
Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cut fees or expense ratio for mutual funds, which will have direct impact on their earnings or these companies can pass on to distributors to reduce impact on earnings.
Tibrewal said Kotak MF is regulated entity and respects to any verdict of regulator. He believes overall growth perspective, this industry has lot of growth as it is only 13 percent of India GDP compared to 65 percent of GDP ratio globally.
It is difficult to say about the impact on MF as it is depend on AMC to AMC and how much they pass on to distributors.
Global brokerage house Morgan Stanley slashed target price of HDFC AMC stock to Rs 1,765 from Rs 2,050 per share while Nomura has downgraded Reliance Nippon AMC share to Neutral from Buy and also cut target price to Rs 210 from Rs 315 earlier after capital market regulator SEBI on Tuesday cut total expense ratio (TER) for mutual funds by 20-25 basis points.
Macquarie raises Nifty 1-year target to 12,000, says macro risks higher but not alarming
Macquarie India believes cyclical recovery is clearly getting broad-based with infra having turned around and real estate is at the inflection point.
The global brokerage house said the macro risks have increased but are not alarming yet.
The Indian rupee depreciated 14 percent this year to hit record low of 72.97 a dollar and crude oil prices jumped nearly 19 percent to $79 a barrel which both hit trade deficit of the country. In addition, escalated US-China trade tensions added fuel to the fire but improving fundamentals is the only positive and enough to support market.
The Nifty50 gained more than 8 percent and the Sensex rallied nearly 11 percent year-to-date while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 10 percent and 15 percent respectively.
Macquarie feels the valuation risk is limited to benchmark indices while midcap is still vulnerable.
It holds a Neutral stance on banks & metals while it has positive view on cement, real estate, industrials, IT & autos.
The research house raised 1-year Nifty target to 12,000 based on 16.6x FY20 estimated earnings.
Indices under strain due to weak rupee, rising oil prices; cautious investment approach to pay-off
Rajeev Srivastava Elevated pressure on the Indian rupee and higher crude oil prices pulled down the Indian equity market with the key indices - Nifty and BSE Sensex shedding 1.4 percent each in the first 15 days on September 2018.
HDFC AMC and Reliance Nippon slip after SEBI meet outcome: HDFC Asset Management Company share price dropped 7.6 percent and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management fell 8.6 percent to hit 52-week low of Rs 195.60 as brokerages slashed their target prices after SEBI cut expense ratio for these companies.
Global brokerage house Nomura has downgraded Reliance Nippon AMC share to Neutral from Buy and also slashed target price to Rs 210 from Rs 315 earlier after capital market regulator SEBI on Tuesday cut total expense ratio (TER) for mutual funds by 20-25 basis points.
TER cut is in addition to the recent 15 bps cut in lieu of exit loads, it said.
Morgan Stanley also cut target price on HDFC AMC stock to Rs 1,765 from Rs 2,050 per share while having Overweight call on the stock. "Lowering EPS/price target is materially on sharp TER cut by SEBI."
The global research firm cut estimates for equity & gross revenue / AAAUM by 20 bps & 11bps respectively and expects some further near-term weakness.
Buzzing: Shares of IL&FS Transportation Networks rose 9.3 percent after company signed a settlement agreement with NHAI.
A settlement agreement was signed by Moradabad Bareilly Expressway (MBEL), a subsidiary of the company on various claims filed against NHAI in relation to the work of development, maintenance and management of a highway from Moradabad to Bareilly in the State of Uttar Pradesh, company said in release.
MBEL will be paid a claim compensation of Rs 425 crore by NHAI for the losses suffered by it on account of the cost overrun for development of the project.
Global brokerages see limited upside for Indian market. Here are 10 strong buys for 1-2 years
Goldman Sachs, which was strategically overweight on India since March 2014, has turned slightly cautious towards Indian market in 2018 and lowered its investment view to marketweight from overweight earlier.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erases all morning gains and trading flat with Nifty hovering around 11,300 mark.
The Sensex is up 7.02 points at 37,297.69, while Nifty is up 2.60 points at 11,281.50. About 867 shares have advanced, 803 shares declined, and 92 shares are unchanged.
Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, SBI, Wipro and Power Grid Corp are the top losers on the Sensex.
Buzzing: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries added more than 2 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after company received European Commission (EC) approval for Ilumetri.
Almirall has received the European Commission (EC) approval for Ilumetri (tildrakizumab) for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy, company said in release.
CLSA downgrades Titan: Shares of Titan Company opened more than 3 percent lower as brokerages downgraded the ratings of the scrip.
CLSA said the company has better fundamentals but uncertainty will weigh on the stock. The brokerage house downgraded the rating from Outperform to Sell.
Bank of Japan holds policy, sticks to modest economic growth view despite trade perils
As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at minus 0.1 percent and that for long-term rates around zero percent by a 7-2 vote.
Market Opening: It is a positive start on the Dalal Steet with Nifty trading above 11,300.
The Sensex is up 94.73 points at 37,385.40, while Nifty is up 35 points at 11313.90. About 669 shares have advanced, 266 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged.
Coal India, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab are trading higher, while HDFC Bank, HDFC are trading lower. Midcap has outperform with a 0.5 percent gain
All the sectoral indices are trading in green with metal and pharma up over 1 percent.
Just In: Govt Benchmark Bond Yield opens at 8.12 percent against previouse close of 8.14 percent.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 27 paise at 72.71 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 72.98.
On Tuesday, the rupee closed at record low at 72.98 per dollar on the back of higher crude prices. It fell 47 paise in yesterday trading session.
Rupee fell more than 1 percent in last 2 days.
Market at pre-open: Positive start on the Dalal Street with Sensex gain over 100 points, while Nifty is trading above 11,300 mark.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 120.45 points or 0.32% at 37411.12, and the Nifty up 32.70 points or 0.29% at 11311.60.
Titan trading lower after CLSA downgrades the stocks, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank are other major losers in the pre-opening trade.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 4-9%
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 27 points or 0.24 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,342-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Stocks in the news: Strides Pharma, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, KIOCL, RITES, Weizmann Forex
Here are the stocks that are in news today: SEBI Meet Outcome: Lowers IPO listing timeline to T+3 from current T+6AApproves new KYC norms for FPIsTo charge only Rs 1L
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news, views and analysis from the markets in India and around the world.