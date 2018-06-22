Market Live: Sensex ranged; crude oil prices up over 1% as traders await OPEC decision

Buzzing: Hotel Leela has defaulted in payment of quarterly interest of Rs. 212.67 Lakhs which was due on 19th June, 2018.

Total interest outstanding as on date is Rs.12.14 crore and principal redemption amount outstanding as on date is Rs.45 crore, the company said.



The company's operating cash flows are not sufficient to service its term loans and NCDs and the funds of the company are escrowed with its lenders and are also monitored by the lenders. The Company is pursuing with the lenders for Debt restructuring.

The company had issued Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures on Private Placement Basis aggregating to Rs 90 crore to LIC of India in December, 2008.

