Market Live: Sensex opens up 100 pts, Nifty inches towards 10,500; HCL Tech, Infosys gain

9:18 am Sectoral Performance: All sectoral indices are in the green, with the Nifty IT, Metal, Auto, Pharma, Bank and Realty gaining up to 0.7 percent.

9:15 am Market Check: Benchmark indices extended previous day's gains, following positive lead from Wall Street and macro data, as investors await Infosys Q4 earnings due later in the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 107.15 points to 34,208.28 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 27.70 points at 10,486.40.

Vedanta, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's Labs, IOC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank gained up to 2 percent.

Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Tata Motors were under pressure.

Fortis Healthcare, Kwality, Agro Tech, NALCO, HUDCO, BEML, Harrisons Malyalam, Titan Company, TBZ, Madras Fertilizers, RCF, Chambal Fertilizers and Jaiprakash Associates gained up to 8 percent.

9:04 am Technical Recommendations: We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited: BUY| Target 205| Stop Loss 171| Returns 13%

IRB Infrastructure Ltd: BUY| Target 302| Stop Loss 258| Returns 11%

Balkrishna Industries Ltd: BUY| Target 1388| Stop Loss 1235| Returns 8%

9:02 am Stocks in news: Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel delay signing of joint venture deal

NBCC (India): The company has secured total business of Rs 770 crore for March 2018.

HAL, M&M: Boeing partners with HAL & Mahindra to manufacture F/A-18 Super Hornet in India.

State Bank of India: CBI Questions DGM Rank Officials From SBI branch In Frankfurt & Mauritius

GAIL India: The firm will receive LNG cargo from Gazprom in May

Adani Group: The company has entered into multiple tie-ups to further defence business, Hindu Business Line reported.

IL&FS Transport: The firm is raising USD 1 billion infrastructure fund under its PE business, Mint reported.

Hindustan Unilever: Company appoints Sanjiv Mehta as Chairman

9:00 am Market Check: Benchmark indices were strong in pre-opening following positive lead from Wall Street and good macro data, as investors await Infosys Q4 earnings due later in the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 125.36 points to 34,226.49 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 56.80 points at 10,515.50.

HCL Technologies, Fortis Healthcare, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, RCF, Agro Tech, Kwality, Nelco, JBF Industries, Harrisons Malyalam and TBZ gained up to 10 percent.

Dish TV, Petronet LNG and Jet Airways were under pressure.

Trends on SGX Nifty also indicated a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 29 points or 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,497-level on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

US stocks climbed on Thursday as investors anticipated a strong earnings season and as US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that a military strike on Syria may not be imminent ratcheted down geopolitical worries, Reuters reported.

Asian shares traded higher early on Friday trade, with Japan and South Korea gaining after US markets gained in the last session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.8 percent. South Korea's Kospi added 0.48 percent, Reuters reported.