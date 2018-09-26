Market Live: Sensex opens over 200 points, Nifty surpasses 11,100; IT stocks fall

Live now
Sep 26, 2018 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Yes Bank falls 1%
Market opens
Rupee opens
Market at pre-open
Yes Bank falls 1% Shares of Yes Bank are down over 1 percent as the Board has sought some extension of term for its MD & CEO Rana Kapoor till the completion of this financial year and being present at the annual general meeting. Here is a look at the intraday chart of the stock so far.
Market opens It’s a strong start to the market on Wednesday morning, with the Nifty surpassing 11,100-mark. The Sensex traded higher by over 200 points.
The Sensex is up 222.59 points or 0.61% at 36874.65, while the Nifty is higher by 67.50 points or 0.61% at 11135.00. The market breadth is positive as 432 shares advanced, against a decline of 98 shares, while 27 shares were unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with gains seen among banks, auto, FMCG, and metal names, among others. The midcap index is also trading higher by a percent.
Rupee opens The Indian rupee opened flat at 72.70 per dollar versus previous close 72.69.
Indiabulls Housing Finance in focus: CRISIL has reaffirmed its long term rating on non convertible debentures worth Rs 34k crore at 'AAA' and has maintained its outlook on it to be stable.
Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks are likely to see a positive start as indices were trading higher in pre-opening trade.
The Sensex is up 176.71 points or 0.48% at 36828.77, while the Nifty is higher 90.90 points or 0.82% at 11158.40.
The Indian rupee has opened at 72.70 per US dollar.
Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Glenmark, Adani Green, Bank of Baroda, Ulfex, Avenue Supermarts
Yes Bank | Glenmark Pharma | Adani Green | Bank of Baroda | Ulfex and Avenue Supermarts are stocks, which are in news today.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 10-14%
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 48.5 points or 0.44 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,12-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade firm: Asian shares barely budged on Wednesday, lacking traction as US bond yields edged near a seven-year peak ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve and as international oil prices rose to four-year highs, reports Reuters.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat in early trade, in part as South Korea is closed for a holiday. It stayed below a three-week high hit on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei edged down 0.4 percent
US Markets end flat: The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as chipmakers were dented by ratings downgrades and utilities declined ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike, offsetting a boost from the energy sector, reports Reuters.
S&P 500 financials , including interest-rate-sensitive bank stocks , dipped 0.38 percent ahead of the expected rise in interest rates by the Fed on Wednesday. Utilities, which tend to be favoured in low-rate environments because of their solid dividend payments, slid 1.22 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26 percent to end at 26,492.21 points, and the S&P 500 lost 0.13 percent to 2,915.56.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.18 percent to 8,007.47. Amazon.com Inc provided the greatest lift to the technology-heavy index, jumping 2.08 percent
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world