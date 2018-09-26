Market Live: Sensex opens over 200 points, Nifty surpasses 11,100; IT stocks fall

Market opens It’s a strong start to the market on Wednesday morning, with the Nifty surpassing 11,100-mark. The Sensex traded higher by over 200 points.

The Sensex is up 222.59 points or 0.61% at 36874.65, while the Nifty is higher by 67.50 points or 0.61% at 11135.00. The market breadth is positive as 432 shares advanced, against a decline of 98 shares, while 27 shares were unchanged.

All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with gains seen among banks, auto, FMCG, and metal names, among others. The midcap index is also trading higher by a percent.