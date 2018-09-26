App
Sep 26, 2018 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex opens over 200 points, Nifty surpasses 11,100; IT stocks fall

All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with gains seen among banks, auto, FMCG, and metal names, among others.

highlights

  • Sep 26, 09:27 AM (IST)

    Yes Bank falls 1% Shares of Yes Bank are down over 1 percent as the Board has sought some extension of term for its MD & CEO Rana Kapoor till the completion of this financial year and being present at the annual general meeting. Here is a look at the intraday chart of the stock so far. 

    Yes Bank falls 1% Shares of Yes Bank are down over 1 percent as the Board has sought some extension of term for its MD & CEO Rana Kapoor till the completion of this financial year and being present at the annual general meeting. Here is a look at the intraday chart of the stock so far. 
  • Sep 26, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Market opens It's a strong start to the market on Wednesday morning, with the Nifty surpassing 11,100-mark. The Sensex traded higher by over 200 points.  

    The Sensex is up 222.59 points or 0.61% at 36874.65, while the Nifty is higher by 67.50 points or 0.61% at 11135.00. The market breadth is positive as 432 shares advanced, against a decline of 98 shares, while 27 shares were unchanged.

    All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with gains seen among banks, auto, FMCG, and metal names, among others. The midcap index is also trading higher by a percent. 

    Market opens It’s a strong start to the market on Wednesday morning, with the Nifty surpassing 11,100-mark. The Sensex traded higher by over 200 points.   The Sensex is up 222.59 points or 0.61% at 36874.65, while the Nifty is higher by 67.50 points or 0.61% at 11135.00. The market breadth is positive as 432 shares advanced, against a decline of 98 shares, while 27 shares were unchanged. All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with gains seen among banks, auto, FMCG, and metal names, among others. The midcap index is also trading higher by a percent. 
  • Sep 26, 09:11 AM (IST)

    Rupee opens The Indian rupee opened flat at 72.70 per dollar versus previous close 72.69.

  • Sep 26, 09:11 AM (IST)

    Indiabulls Housing Finance in focus: CRISIL has reaffirmed its long term rating on non convertible debentures worth Rs 34k crore at 'AAA' and has maintained its outlook on it to be stable. 

  • Sep 26, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open Equity benchmarks are likely to see a positive start as indices were trading higher in pre-opening trade. 

    The Sensex is up 176.71 points or 0.48% at 36828.77, while the Nifty is higher 90.90 points or 0.82% at 11158.40. 

    The Indian rupee has opened at 72.70 per US dollar. 

  • Sep 26, 08:41 AM (IST)

    Indian Indices set to open higher: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 48.5 points or 0.44 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,12-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Sep 26, 08:39 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade firm: Asian shares barely budged on Wednesday, lacking traction as US bond yields edged near a seven-year peak ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve and as international oil prices rose to four-year highs, reports Reuters.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat in early trade, in part as South Korea is closed for a holiday. It stayed below a three-week high hit on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei edged down 0.4 percent

  • Sep 26, 08:38 AM (IST)

  • Sep 26, 08:37 AM (IST)

    US Markets end flat: The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday as chipmakers were dented by ratings downgrades and utilities declined ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike, offsetting a boost from the energy sector, reports Reuters.

    S&P 500 financials , including interest-rate-sensitive bank stocks , dipped 0.38 percent ahead of the expected rise in interest rates by the Fed on Wednesday. Utilities, which tend to be favoured in low-rate environments because of their solid dividend payments, slid 1.22 percent.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.26 percent to end at 26,492.21 points, and the S&P 500 lost 0.13 percent to 2,915.56.

    The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.18 percent to 8,007.47. Amazon.com Inc provided the greatest lift to the technology-heavy index, jumping 2.08 percent

  • Sep 26, 08:36 AM (IST)

  • Sep 26, 08:35 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world
