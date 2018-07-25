Market Live: Sensex off record highs, Nifty holds 11,100; Symphony tanks 19%

Live now
Jul 25, 2018 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
D-Street Buzz: Midcap, smallcap outperform; Symphony down 19%, PSU bank up
The Indian benchmark indices are trading marginally higher after Sensex touched record high in the morning session. The Sensex is up 53.67 points at 36878.77, and the Nifty up 8.60 points at 11142.90.
Maruti Suzuki falls over 1% after it announces recall of 1,200 new Swift, Dzire models
1,279 vehicles (566 new Swift and 713 new Dzire) manufactured between May 7, 2018 and July 5, 2018 will be covered in this campaign, the company said in an exchange filing.
Market Update: After hitting a fresh record high in the opening tick, the Sensex is now off the day’ high points. The Nifty, too, failed to hit a fresh record, but is currently trading above 11,100-mark. Among sectors, metals have extended their gains from the previous session, with the Nifty metals index up over 1.5 percent, while PSU banks are trading in the green too.
The Sensex is up 35.89 points or 0.10% at 36860.99, while the Nifty is up 1.50 points or 0.01% at 11135.80. The market breadth is positive as 1157 shares advanced, against a decline of 588 shares, while 104 shares were unchanged.
The Nifty Midcap index is up around 0.40 percent as well. Among stocks, shares of Symphony have tanked 19 percent after the company’s net profit for Q1 fell 49 percent. Asian Paints, too, has fallen over 2 percent after its June quarter performance. Adani Ports, Vedanta, Bajaj Finserv and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Asian Paints and Airtel have lost the most.
HDFC AMC IPO opens: Here's what brokerages recommend
Some are saying it is a high conviction buy, some are saying it is a must in any portfolio while some are rating it as five out of five.
Borosil Glass Works hits 52-week high on better Q1 numbers
Shares of Borosil Glass Works added touched 52-week high of Rs 1,200.85, gained nearly 3 percent intraday Wednesday as company posted better numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.
Symphony tanks: Shares of Symphony touched 52-week low of Rs 1,132.20, down 19 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday on the back of poor June quarter numbers.
The company's Q1FY19 net profit fell 49 percent to Rs 20 crore versus Rs 39 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue of the company slipped 23.2 percent to Rs 146 crore versus Rs 190 crore.
The company declared first interim dividend of Re 1 (50 percent) per equity share having face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2018-19.
Market Opens: It’s a subdued start to the market on this Wednesday morning, a deviation from the pre-opening rate trends where the larger index hit a fresh record high. Meanwhile, the Sensex has hit a fresh record high as well. The Nifty is well above 11,100, but is a good thirty points away from its record high.
Metals have extended their rally from the previous sessions and a strong trade in the midcaps space is also aiding the market.
The Sensex is up 62.41 points or 0.17% at 36887.51, while the Nifty is up 7.20 points or 0.06% at 11141.50. The market breadth is positive as 389 shares advanced, against a decline of 106 shares, while 60 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Asian Paints are trading over 2.5 percent lower after its June quarter results. Oil marketing companies are taking a hit on the back of rising crude oil price.
Rupee opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.96 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 68.94.
The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.93 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 2.98 percent in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.
We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are seeing a strong start in the pre-opening rates, with the Nifty hitting a fresh record.
At 09:00 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 154.36 points or 0.42% at 36979.46, and the Nifty up 26.40 points or 0.24% at 11160.70.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know
The Nifty after opening above 11,100 levels remained positive throughout the session on global cues, though there was some volatility.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Track this space for all the news, views and updates from the market.