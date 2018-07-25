Market Live: Sensex off record highs, Nifty holds 11,100; Symphony tanks 19%

Market Update: After hitting a fresh record high in the opening tick, the Sensex is now off the day’ high points. The Nifty, too, failed to hit a fresh record, but is currently trading above 11,100-mark. Among sectors, metals have extended their gains from the previous session, with the Nifty metals index up over 1.5 percent, while PSU banks are trading in the green too.

The Sensex is up 35.89 points or 0.10% at 36860.99, while the Nifty is up 1.50 points or 0.01% at 11135.80. The market breadth is positive as 1157 shares advanced, against a decline of 588 shares, while 104 shares were unchanged.

The Nifty Midcap index is up around 0.40 percent as well. Among stocks, shares of Symphony have tanked 19 percent after the company’s net profit for Q1 fell 49 percent. Asian Paints, too, has fallen over 2 percent after its June quarter performance. Adani Ports, Vedanta, Bajaj Finserv and Indiabulls Housing are the top gainers, while Asian Paints and Airtel have lost the most.