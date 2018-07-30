Market Live: Sensex gives up most gains, Nifty above 11,250; SBI up 3%

Market Update: Equity benchmarks have given up all of their gains, dragged by a selling in midcaps, IT as well as pharmaceuticals space. The Nifty continues to trade above 11,250-mark.

The Sensex is down 14.84 points or 0.04% at 37322.01, and the Nifty down 8.90 points or 0.08% at 11269.50. The market breadth, however, is positive as 1,208 shares advanced, 748 shares declined, while 118 shares are unchanged.

Shares of State Bank of India, HPCL and ONGC have gained the most on both indices, while Kotak Mahindra Bank and Wipro were the top losers.