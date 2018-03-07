Market Live: Sensex off opening lows, midcaps recover too; Tata Motors rebounds

10:15 am Rupee Trade: The rupee wiped out opening gains to trade 1 paise lower at 64.97 against the US dollar. It touched an intraday low of 64.99 and high of 64.87 in morning.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 16 paise to close at 64.96 on steady unwinding of dollars by exporters and corporates.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 620.08 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by stock exchanges.

10:05 am Market Update: Benchmark indices were off their opening lows amid volatility, due to some recovery in banks stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 10.98 points at 33,306.22 and the 50-share NSE Nifty was down 15 points at 10,234.30.

The Nifty Midcap was also off its opening lows, falling 0.3 percent. About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

9:59 am Technical Outlook: Mustafa Nadeem of Epic Research expect any bounce back to be mild and short-lived since any retracement will be utilised by lead players who will further jump and cap upside.

He maintains sell on any rise strategy for lower targets of 10,050 - 9,850.

9:50 am PSU Banks stocks under pressure:

9:41 am Buzzing: Share of Dilip Buildcon, Sadbhav Infrastructure and Ashoka Buildcon rose 3 percent as companies declared as lowest bidder for the projects by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Dilip Buildcon has received letter of award (LoA) from NHAI for a new hybrid annuity project valued at Rs 917 crore in the state of Jharkhand.

Ashoka Buildcon's subsidiary Ashoka Concessions emerged as the lowest bidder for 3 projects in the State of Karnataka for which it had submitted its bid to NHAI. The aggregate quoted bid project cost for 3 projects are Rs 2,991.70 crore.

Sadbhav Infrastructure has been declared as lowest bidder by the NHAI for new hybrid annuity project in the state of Karnataka at bid project cost of Rs 1,008 crore.

9:31 am Asia Update: Asian markets traded mixed, as risk appetite appeared to recover slightly after taking a knock earlier on news that a top Trump economic advisor would be resigning.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.62 percent while South Korea's Kospi reversed early losses to edge higher by 0.02 percent.

9:21 am Stake Buy: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said Tata Sons will be acquiring up to 6.64 percent shares of the company from three promoter entities as part of restructuring the investment portfolio.

Tata Sons will be acquiring shares from Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, Lady Tata Memorial Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, according to a regulatory filing by Indian Hotels Company Ltd to BSE.

While the maximum number of shares up to which acquisitions may be made from Sir Dorabji Tata Trust is up to 50,221,040. It is up to 17,728,200 from Lady Tata Memorial Trust and up to 11,023,220 from Sir Ratan Tata Trust, it added.

The rationale of the proposed transfer is "restructuring of the investment portfolio," the filing said. The shares are proposed to be acquired at or around the prevailing price on date of proposed acquisition that is on or before March 13, 2018, it added.

9:15 am Market Check: Benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday, tracking weakness in Dow Jones futures that fell 2 percent indicating lower opening on Wall Street.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 127.47 points at 33,189.73 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 48.30 points to 10,201.

Tata Motors hit fresh 52-week low, falling half a percent.

Nifty Midcap index was down 113 points or 0.59 percent.

Union Bank, Canara Bank, PFC, Allahabad Bank and Karnataka Bank hit fresh 52-week lows.

Ashoka Buildcon, Sadbhav Infrastructure, Dilip Buildcon, TeamLease and Blue Star gained 1-2.5 percent.