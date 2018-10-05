Market Live: Sensex off opening low, Nifty above 10,500; HPCL, BPCL, IOC crack 20%

Motilal Oswal's Auto Earnings Estimates for Q2FY119

Timing difference in festive season would influence volume growth momentum in 2QFY19. However, healthy volume growth momentum continued in 2QFY19 in 2Ws (+9 percent), 3Ws (+35 percent) and CVs (27 percent). PVs (including UVs) took a breather in 2QFY19, with a volume decline of 2 percent, impacted by Kerala floods and rising fuel and financing costs.

EBITDA margin for our OEM (ex-JLR) universe is likely to contract by 110 bp YoY (-40 bp QoQ to 13.6 percent) after four consecutive quarter of margin expansion, impacted by high commodity costs, weak INR and heightened competitive intensity in 2Ws. The base quarter of 2QFY18 witnessed one of the highest EBITDA margins in over 12 years.

We have lowered our FY19/20E EPS estimates for MSIL (by 11 percent/13 percent), TTMT (35 percent/13 percent), ESC (7 percent/13 percent), EIM (3 percent/7 percent), and HMCL (7 percent/6 percent). We have raised our FY19/20E estimates for BJAUT by 3 percent/11 percent.