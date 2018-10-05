Market Live: Sensex off opening low, Nifty above 10,500; HPCL, BPCL, IOC crack 20%

Live now
Oct 05, 2018 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
OMCs under pressure on excise cut on petrol, diesel
Market Opening
SGX Nifty Update:
Motilal Oswal's Auto Earnings Estimates for Q2FY119
Timing difference in festive season would influence volume growth momentum in 2QFY19. However, healthy volume growth momentum continued in 2QFY19 in 2Ws (+9 percent), 3Ws (+35 percent) and CVs (27 percent). PVs (including UVs) took a breather in 2QFY19, with a volume decline of 2 percent, impacted by Kerala floods and rising fuel and financing costs.
EBITDA margin for our OEM (ex-JLR) universe is likely to contract by 110 bp YoY (-40 bp QoQ to 13.6 percent) after four consecutive quarter of margin expansion, impacted by high commodity costs, weak INR and heightened competitive intensity in 2Ws. The base quarter of 2QFY18 witnessed one of the highest EBITDA margins in over 12 years.
We have lowered our FY19/20E EPS estimates for MSIL (by 11 percent/13 percent), TTMT (35 percent/13 percent), ESC (7 percent/13 percent), EIM (3 percent/7 percent), and HMCL (7 percent/6 percent). We have raised our FY19/20E estimates for BJAUT by 3 percent/11 percent.
OMCs under pressure: Shares of oil marketing companies tumbled more than 28 percent on the early trade on Friday after government cut excise on petrol and diesel.
The Centre will bear the burden of Rs 1.50 per litre, while oil marketing companies (OMCs) will absorb another Re 1 in cost, bringing the total benefit to consumers to Rs 2.50, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
A reduction in taxes from the Centre and the states could mean a relief by as much as Rs 5 per litre to consumers.
ICICI Securities on PSU Oil Companies
The government has announced Rs 2.5 per litre reduction in petrol and diesel prices to lower the burden on customers due to rising crude oil prices. The central excise duty has been cut by Rs 1.5 per litre while oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been asked to absorb a cut of Rs 1 per litre.
This move by the government will have a substantial impact on the profitability of OMCs with BPCL and HPCL profits declining around 28 percent and around 39 percent, respectively on an annual basis.
The current action by the government has put a question mark on the free pricing mechanism for petrol and diesel by OMCs. This move will create a lot of uncertainty in future with regard to OMC’s profitability especially during times of high crude oil prices and elections.
Hence, we cut our earnings multiples of OMCs and remain cautious on them given the high volatility in crude oil prices and due to upcoming elections.
Market Update
Benchmark indices recovered more than half of losses on short covering in most beaten down stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 91.65 points at 35,077.51 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 74.60 points to 10,524.70.
Market Opening:
Benchmark indices opened sharply lower on Friday morning after the government move raised fear of subsidy burden on PSU oil companies.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 228.38 points or 0.65 percent at 34,940.78 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 113.90 points or 1.07 percent to 10,485.40.
GAIL cracked 10 percent and ONGC plunged 12 percent. MRPL was down 10 percent. HPCL, BPCL and IOC crashed another 20-25 percent on government move.
Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, Reliance Industries and TCS were down 2-4 percent, but Infosys was up a percent.
Titan Company, IDBI Bank and IL&FS Investment Managers were gainers.
CLSA on Oil Marketing Companies
Global brokerage house CLSA has maintained Sell rating on IOC, HPCL and BPCL after the government cut excise duty by Rs 1.5 per litre and asked oil retailers to absorb Re 1 per litre with respect to petrol and diesel prices.
It slashed target price for IOC to to Rs 105 from Rs 155, BPCL to Rs 240 from Rs 390 and HPCL to Rs 150 from Rs 270.
Government's move will bring down the EPS by 23-46 percent and raise fears of return of subsidy regime if crude spikes further in upcoming elections, the research house reasoned.
ONGC and Gail may also be impacted but these already build-in risk, CLSA feels.
Rupee Trade
The Indian rupee opened lower at 73.65 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 73.58.
Yesterday rupee touched record low of 73.81 per dollar before ending down 24 paise.
Market Pre-Opening
Benchmark indices were mixed in pre-opening trade with the Sensex rising 148.20 points to 35,317.36 while the Nifty fell 83.50 points to 10,515.80.
Market Outlook
ICICI Securities feels Indian markets are expected to open negative on the back of weak global cues. The key monitorable for the near term includes RBI monetary policy meet outcome today and crude, currency levels.
Domestic markets witnessed a free fall yesterday ending over 2 percent lower led by rising US treasury yields, rising oil prices along with a weakening rupee. US markets ended in the negative territory led by an increase in US treasury yields.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a lower opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 51 points or 0.48 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,533-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Friday, lifted by looming US sanctions against Iran's crude exports that are set to start next month.
The gains helped claw back some of the losses from the previous session due to rising US inventories and after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would raise output to at least partly make up for expected disruptions from Iran.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were at USD 84.94 per barrel, up 36 cents, or 0.4 percent from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, at USD 77.74 a barrel.
Jet Airways | Indiabulls Real Estate | Lupin | Cadila Healthcare | Bhushan Steel | Future Consumer | Dilip Buildcon and NBCC are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a lower opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 60 points or 0.57 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,544-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade weak in early trade: Asian shares were fragile on Friday after benchmark US Treasury yields surged to a seven-year high and strong economic data fanned concerns about inflation and the risk of faster-than-expected interest rate rises, reported Reuters.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent and Australian benchmark was up just 0.1 percent.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year note hit a fresh seven-year high of 3.232 percent overnight following data released the previous day that was seen as increasing the odds a Friday payrolls report would also be stronger than expected.
Wall Street ends lower: Wall Street stocks stumbled on Thursday as US Treasury yields continued their ascent to multi-year highs on the latest round of strong economic data, building concerns for an acceleration of inflation, reported Reuters.
The Dow suffered its first decline in six sessions, while both the S&P and Nasdaq had their worst day since June 25.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200.91 points, or 0.75 percent, to 26,627.48, the S&P 500 lost 23.9 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,901.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 145.58 points, or 1.81 percent, to 7,879.51.
