Market Live: Sensex off day's lows, Nifty back at 11,100; Bharti Infratel up 6%

Results Mahindra & Mahindra and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers (MVML) reported a growth of 60 percent (year on year) in its net profit for the December quarter at Rs 1,476 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 920 crore during the same quarter of last year.

The revenues grew 12 percent at Rs 12,892 crore against Rs 11,492 crore that the company posted last year.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose around a percent to Rs 1,703 crore against Rs 1,691 crore year on year.