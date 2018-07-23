Market Live: Sensex off day’s high points, Nifty around 11K; midcaps give up gains

Live now
Jul 23, 2018 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update:
South Indian Bank falls:
HDFC Bank falls:
Rupee opens:
Market at pre-open:
Amit Shah, Senior Analyst, Technical Research at Indiabulls Ventures, the rupee is in long-term consolidation and a breach of 69.52/$ levels could take the currency towards 73/$ mark,.
From August 1, money transfer within same account or UPI ID - where the payer and the payee account are actually the same - will be blocked by NPCI
Thomas Cook Inks agreement with Seoul Tourism: Thomas Cook and Seoul Tourism have entered into a 3 year strategic agreement.
As a part of this three year plan, both parties will focus on a multi-pronged engagement programme that includes product development and destination promotions to showcase Seoul as a vibrant leisure destination- across a diversity of Indian traveller segments including, families, millennials, honeymooners, culture seekers, women travellers, etc.
At 11:44 hrs Thomas Cook (India) was quoting at Rs 269.10, down Rs 3.75, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.
JMC Projects bags order: JMC Projects has secured new orders of Rs 556 crore. In includes, EPC project for laying of water pipeline in Orissa for Rs 283 crore and construction of residential buildings and associated infrastructure development works at Nalanda University, Bihar for Rs 273 crore.
At 11:21 hrs JMC Projects (India) was quoting at Rs 552.00, down Rs 6.05, or 1.08 percent.
Sterlite Technologies acquired 100% stake in Metallurgica Bresciana: Sterlite Technologies has completed acquisition 100% stake in Metallurgica Bresciana S.p.A., a European specialized optical cable manufacturer based in Italy.
At 11:08 hrs Sterlite Technologies was quoting at Rs 333.90, up Rs 3.65, or 1.11 percent.
Jefferies on Kotak Mahindra Bank: Global brokerage house Jefferies has downgraded its rating on private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank to Underperform from Hold and also slashed target price to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,150 per share earlier.
It sees no upside on this counter. "One can find better value elsewhere."
Kotak Mahindra Bank share price rallied 32 percent, so far, in 2018 on top of 40 percent upside seen in 2017.
The research house cut its FY19 EPS estimate by 5.7 percent on possible margin compression, but largely retained FY20 & FY21 estimates intact at this point, after June quarter earnings.
Market Update: Benchmarks are off the day’s high points, as some selling is seen among major sectoral indices. However, a rally in FMCG stocks based on GST rate cut is holding the market from falling.
The Nifty FMCG index is up around 2 percent. ITC, Asian Paints, and UPL are the top gainers, while Hero MotoCorp and Wipro have lost the most on both indices.
The Sensex is up 49.26 points or 0.13% at 36545.63, and the Nifty up 22.50 points or 0.20% at 11032.70. The market breadth is positive as 1135 shares advanced, against a decline of 836 shares, while 101 shares are unchanged.
Wipro hit an intraday low of Rs 263.35 in the first 15 minutes of trade which is close to its 52-week low of Rs 253.50.
South Indian Bank falls: Shares of South Indian Bank plunged 18 percent on Monday morning as investors turned wary of a fall in its net profit.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 20.60 and an intraday low of Rs 18.45.
The Kerala-based South Indian Bank declared a net profit of Rs 23.04 crores for the first quarter of the financial year 2018-19 as against Rs 101.47 crore during the corresponding period last year.
Share price of consumer durable stocks were trading higher in early trade on Monday on the back Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council decision to slash rates on a host of items in its Saturday meeting.
HDFC Bank falls: Shares of HDFC Bank fell over 2 percent on Monday morning as investors reacted to the fine-print of the June quarter results announced by the lender.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,160.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,139.95.
The country’s largest private sector lender (by market capitalization) posted an 18.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its first quarter net profit at Rs 4,601.44 crore missing expectations on the back of lesser than expected growth in interest income.
The bank had posted standalone net profit of Rs 3,893.84 crore for Q1FY18. A Reuters poll of equity analysts had expected HDFC bank to post a 23 percent increase in its first quarter net profit at Rs 4,785.3 crore.
Market Opens: The market has begun the day on a positive note, with the Nifty trading well above 11,000-mark.
The Sensex is up 70.13 points or 0.19% at 36566.50, while the Nifty is up 28.30 points or 0.26% at 11038.50. The market breadth is narrow as 319 shares advanced, against a decline of 144 shares, while 61 shares are unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with maximum buying seen among FMCG, financials as well as metal stocks. In the broader markets, the midcap index is up around one-tenth of a percent.
Shares of UPL are trading higher by over 3 percent after the company announced an acquisition on Friday.
Rupee opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 14 paise at 68.70 per dollar versus previous close 68.84.
The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.92 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 1.39 percent in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.
We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.
Market at pre-open: It’s a flat start to the market in pre-opening session, with the Nifty holding 11,000-mark.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 42.28 points or 0.12% at 36538.65, and the Nifty up 46.60 points or 0.42% at 11056.80.
Index has got stuck in between 10,923 to 11,078 zones from last eight trading sessions and requires a range breakout to commence the next leg of rally, experts said, adding the flat close on week on basis with a Doji candle which indicates a tug of war while decline is being bought in the market.
