Market Live: Sensex off day's high, all sectoral indices in the green; Bandhan Bank up 30%

10:30 am Fundraising: Shriram Transport Finance said the company was considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of securities in onshore/offshore market on public / private placement basis.

Based on the market conditions the meeting(s) of Banking and Finance Committee/Debt Issuance Committee will be held during the month ending April, 2018 to consider and approve the terms and conditions of such borrowings.

10:20 am Technical Outlook: Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities said a sustained trade above 10,175 on Nifty can trigger more short covering taking it to levels of 10,300. A breakout and close beyond 10,300 can extend the up move to levels of 10,450.

Moreover, failure to cross 10,175 can resume the corrections dragging it lower to levels of 9,920-9,690. Technical oscillator RSI has formed a positive divergence suggesting extended short covering rallies in the coming trading sessions before Index resumes its downward trajectory.

10:10 am Market Update: Benchmark indices continued to trade higher, but were off early highs due to correction in HDFC twins, Infosys and ITC.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 111.84 points at 33,178.25 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 34.30 points to 10,165.

About four shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

The Nifty Midcap index was also off day's high, rising 0.8 percent.

10:05 am NSE Approval for Merger: Share price of IDFC Bank and Capital First gained 3 percent on NSE approval for scheme of amalgamation.

IDFC Bank has received prior approval of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) to the proposed amalgamation of Capital First, Capital First Home Finance and Capital First Securities with IDFC Bank, as per release.

NSE has given its prior approval for the amalgamation with respect to the amalgamated company's trading membership in the currency derivative segment of NSE.

The merger is still subject to approvals from the Reserve Bank of India, Stock Exchanges, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and respective shareholders and creditors of all the companies involved.

10:01 am Listing: Bandhan Bank share price jumped 30 percent on debut, following positive market conditions and good investors response to the issue.

The stock price has opened at Rs 487.33 on the National Stock Exchange, against issue price of Rs 375 per share.

9:50 am Listing Pre-opening: Bandhan Bank shares surged 33 percent in pre-opening trade to Rs 499 on the National Stock Exchange, against issue price of Rs 375 per share.

9:40 am Market Update: The market extended gains on positive global cues, with the Sensex rising more than 200 points and the Nifty is inching towards 10,200.

All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with the Nifty Metal and PSU Bank rising 1.5 percent.

The Nifty Midcap also participated in the rally, rising a percent on strong market breadth.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 204.95 points or 0.62 percent at 33,271.36, and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 61.20 points or 0.60 percent at 10,191.90.

9:31 am Karnataka Elections: The Election Commission is likely to announce the polling schedule for 224-member Karnataka assembly today, official sources said.

The last state elections were held in the first week of May in 2008.

The polls are being seen politically crucial for the ruling Congress as well as the BJP as it is the only big state where the former is in power after losing a string of assembly elections to the saffron party in the last few years.

The BJP is making a concerted bid to unseat the Congress.

Beside, the Congress and the BJP, the JD(S) led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is the third player in the fray.

9:25 am Buzzing: Shares of Punj Lloyd surged more than 15 percent on winning contract worth Rs 505 crore.

The company has been awarded a contract worth Rs 505,22,31,836 for six/four lanning of NH 5 (New NH 16) from Puintola to Tangi in the state of Odisha.

The project is on EPC basis awarded by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The construction period is 730 days from the appointed date, to be notified by NHAI after fulfillment of certain conditions precedent.

9:20 am ICICI Securities IPO: ICICI Securities, the subsidiary of ICICI Bank, finally closed the issue and raised approximately Rs 3,500 crore against total IPO size of Rs 4,017 crore earlier due to tepid response from non-institutional and retail investors on final day yesterday.

The offer was largely supported by qualified institutional investors whose reserved portion fully subscribed on the last day.

“The company has successfully closed its proposed Offer for Sale (OFS) by ICICI Bank and raised approximately around Rs 3,500 crore," ICICI Securities said.

Earlier the OFS attracted a strong response from anchor investors raising around Rs 1,717 crore on March 21, 2018. The QIB portion was fully subscribed as of 8:30 hours IST on March 26, 2018, it added.

9:15 am Market Check: Benchmark indices started off day on a positive note, with the Sensex rising 171.13 points to 33,237.54 and the Nifty gaining 54.70 points at 10,185.40.

Tata Steel, IOC, Axis Bank, Wipro, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco and Vedanta rallied more than 1 percent while Bharti Airtel and Hero Motocorp were under pressure.

Nifty Midcap index was up 154 points as about 8 shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

Fortis Healthcare, Punj Lloyd, KNR Constructions, Dilip Buildcon, Dolphin Offshore, MEP Infrastructure, Canara Bank, Can Fin Homes, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Syngene International, Hindustan Zinc and Jet Airways gained up to 8 percent.

9:12 am Listing: Bandhan Bank shares will get listed on exchanges after its IPO was oversubscribed by 14.6 times. The bank raised Rs 4,500 crore from the IPO.

9:08 am Stocks in news: Wockhardt arm Wockhardt Bio AG gets USFDA nod for Oxacillin sodium injectable

Aurobindo Pharma gets tentative USFDA nod for Emtricitabine (20 mg) Capsules

ICICI Bank: The bank has allotted 1,07,215 shares of face value Rs 2 on March 26 under the ESOP scheme.

Capital First: Merger with IDFC Bank has received the nod of National Stock Exchange (NSE).

MCX India: MCX brass futures contract debuts with volume of Rs 14.71 crore.

Tata Metaliks: Operations at Kharagpur plant to be hit due to planned shutdown at its blast furnaces, sinter plant and captive power plants between March 26 and April 6, 2018.

Power stocks: Power minister RK Sinha has said that he has proposed NTPC, PFC, REC to make SPV to operate stressed assets.

Punj Lloyd has received a contract worth Rs 505 crore in Odisha on EPC Basis by NHAI.

9:05 am Technical Recommendations: Here’s what HDFC Securities has to recommend:

Bajaj Electricals: BUY| Target Rs618 | Stop-loss Rs530 | Return 10%

Manappuram Finance: BUY| Target Rs116 | Stop-loss Rs105| Return 7%

TV18 Broadcast: BUY| Target Rs72 | Stop-loss Rs65 | Return 7%

9:02 am Bond Yield Update: Indian government bonds rallied with the benchmark 10-year yield falling to its lowest in two months on Tuesday following a surprise cut in the borrowing programme for the fiscal year starting April.

The 10-year bond yield dropped to as much as 7.3565 percent from 7.62 percent, its lowest since January 29, while the rupee was at 64.77 per dollar from 64.87 on Monday.

India plans to borrow Rs 2.88 lakh crore during April-September, the government said after market hours on Monday, adding it will borrow Rs 50,000 crore less for the full year 2018/19.

9:00 am Market Check: The market rallied more than half a percent in pre-opening trade, tracking positive global cues on easing trade war tensions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 170 points and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 54 points.

Trends on SGX Nifty also indicated a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 19.5 points. Nifty futures were trading around 10,170-level on the Singapore Exchange.

Wall Street scored its best day in 2-1/2 years and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its third-biggest point gain ever on Monday, as trade war fears eased on reports the United States and China are willing to renegotiate tariffs and trade imbalances, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 669.4 points, or 2.84 percent, to 24,202.6. The two larger point gains for the Dow were in October 2008. The S&P 500 gained 70.29 points, or 2.72 percent, to 2,658.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 227.88 points, or 3.26 percent, to 7,220.54. 7,220.54

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday after Wall Street rebounded on the first day of the trading week amid a slight easing in trade tensions. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.67 percent while the Topix gained 1.76 percent. Seoul's Kospi also gained in the early going. The benchmark added 0.66 percent.