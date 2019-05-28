App
May 28, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty around 11,900, Sensex trades lower; Adani Ports gains 3% post Q4 nos

Among sectors, FMCG and PSU bank index are under pressure, while buying seen in the metal, auto, infra and pharma.

highlights

  • May 28, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Stake Sale

    Reliance Capital will sell its entire shareholding in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

    "The entire Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management stake monetization proceeds of around Rs 6,000 crore to be received from the Offer for Sale and the already announced transaction with Nippon Life Insurance Company of Japan will be utilised to reduce Reliance Capital’s outstanding debt," company said.

  • May 28, 09:59 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Time Technoplast surged more than 7 percent on May 28 after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2019.

  • May 28, 09:55 AM (IST)

    Market Update: Indian indices are trading flat with marginal gains.

    Yes Bank, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Coal India and Hindalco Industries are the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Bharti Infratel, HDFC, Grasim Industries, L&T and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

  • May 28, 09:43 AM (IST)

    Adani Ports gains 3% on strong Q4 nos: Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 3.6 percent in the early trade on May 28 after company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended March 2019.

  • May 28, 09:21 AM (IST)

    Market opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on May 28.

    At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 38.88 points at 39722.17, while Nifty is up 16.60 points at 11941.40. About 633 shares have advanced, 272 shares declined, and 45 shares are unchanged. 

    Yes Bank, Gail India, Adani Port, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, Asian Paints, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank are some of major gainers in the early trade, while losers are Emami, HPCL and IOC. 

    Among sectors, FMCG and PSU bank index are under pressure, while buying seen in the metal, auto, infra and pharma.

  • May 28, 09:11 AM (IST)

  • May 28, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It has opened lower by 15 paise at 69.65 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.50.

  • May 28, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 11,950 level.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 107.98 points or 0.27% at 39791.27, and the Nifty up 47.10 points or 0.39% at 11971.90.

  • May 28, 08:59 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Macquarie on GAIL
    Maintain outperform, target at Rs 440 per share
    Q4 EBITDA up 29% YoY ahead of consensus

    Nomura on GAIL
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 465 per share
    Near-term focus will be on the final tariff order for its HVJ network 

    Citi on GAIL
    Neutral call, target at Rs 370 per share
    Key near-term trigger would be the HBJ/DVPL tariff hike 

    Nomura on Motherson Sumi
    Maintain buy call, target cut to Rs 156 from Rs 171 per share
    New plants ramp-up, India recovery to drive performance

    Macquarie on Motherson Sumi
    Maintain outperform, target at Rs 185 per share
    EBITDA of Rs 1,200 crore lower than our estimates

    Credit Suisse on Colgate
    Maintain outperform, target cut to Rs 1,450 from Rs 1,500 per share
    Stabilisation of market share achieved, share gain targetted in FY20

    CLSA on Colgate
    Maintain buy rating, Target cut to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,575 per share
    Q4 domestic volume growth was in-line

    Citi on Colgate
    Neutral call, target raised to Rs 1,265 from Rs 1,180 per share
    Adjust FY20-21 estimates 0-3% after accounting for FY19 actuals

    Credit Suisse on BHEL
    Maintain outperform, target at Rs 100 per share
    Expected lower provisions drive profitability

    CLSA on BHEL
    Maintain sell call, target raised to Rs 63 from 56 per share
    Inflows decline as PLFs still very low & gross margins shrink 

    Citi on BHEL
    Neutral call, target at Rs 70 per share
    Co attributed subdued sales growth to client site issues at a few projects

    Credit Suisse on IndiGo
    Outperform rating, target at Rs 1,800 per share
    Numbers marginally below our estimates driven by lower ASKs 

    Citi on IndiGo
    Sell call, target raised to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,000 per share
    Increase yield assumptions by 4%

    CLSA on Emami
    Maintain buy, target cut to Rs 450 from Rs 520 per share
    Reported a weak set of results, yet again


    Citi on Zee Entertainment
    Downgrade to neutral/high risk from buy/high risk, target cut to Rs 415 from Rs 515
    Operating earnings continue to beat expectations

    Credit Suisse on Emami
    Maintain outperform, target cut to Rs 435 from Rs 480 per share
    Cut FY20/21 EPS estimates by 6-8% to build in the lower growth 

    Nomura on Zee Entertainment
    Maintain buy, target cut to Rs 522 from Rs 553 per share
    Build in a 13%/12% CAGR for Ad/subscription revenue over FY19-21

    Macquarie on Zee Entertainment
    Outperform call, target at Rs 540 per share
    EBITDA 10% higher than estimate on higher domestic ad revenue growth

    BofAML on Zee Entertainment
    Reiterate neutral rating, target at Rs 445 per share
    Adjust FY20 EPS estimates by 1-2%

    Credit Suisse on Zee Entertainment
    Downgrade to neutral from outperform, target cut to Rs 390 from 560 per share
    Cut FY20/FY21 estimates by 15% on lower ad/sub revenues

    CLSA on Zee Entertainment
    Q4 results beat our estimates led by 18% YoY domestic ad rev growth
    Working capital expanded with aggressive movie right acquisition & ZEE5 ramp-up

    CLSA on Adani Ports
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 475 per share
    Overall Q4 volume up 18% vs major ports at 5%

    Citi on Adani Ports
    Neutral call, target at Rs 417 per share
    Maintain neutral due to past incidences of less-than-optimal capital allocation

  • May 28, 08:43 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, pressured by a weakening economy, especially in China, yet still supported by ongoing supply cuts from producer club OPEC and US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.

  • May 28, 08:15 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 3 points or 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,921-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • May 28, 07:54 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade higher: Asian shares tracked European gains on Tuesday, as relief over EU election results eased concerns about political difficulties in the bloc and merger news supported auto shares, although persistent concerns about trade capped regional sentiment.

  • May 28, 07:40 AM (IST)

  • May 28, 07:36 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

