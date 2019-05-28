Market Live: Nifty around 11,900, Sensex trades lower; Adani Ports gains 3% post Q4 nos

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

Macquarie on GAIL

Maintain outperform, target at Rs 440 per share

Q4 EBITDA up 29% YoY ahead of consensus

Nomura on GAIL

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 465 per share

Near-term focus will be on the final tariff order for its HVJ network

Citi on GAIL

Neutral call, target at Rs 370 per share

Key near-term trigger would be the HBJ/DVPL tariff hike

Nomura on Motherson Sumi

Maintain buy call, target cut to Rs 156 from Rs 171 per share

New plants ramp-up, India recovery to drive performance

Macquarie on Motherson Sumi

Maintain outperform, target at Rs 185 per share

EBITDA of Rs 1,200 crore lower than our estimates

Credit Suisse on Colgate

Maintain outperform, target cut to Rs 1,450 from Rs 1,500 per share

Stabilisation of market share achieved, share gain targetted in FY20

CLSA on Colgate

Maintain buy rating, Target cut to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,575 per share

Q4 domestic volume growth was in-line

Citi on Colgate

Neutral call, target raised to Rs 1,265 from Rs 1,180 per share

Adjust FY20-21 estimates 0-3% after accounting for FY19 actuals

Credit Suisse on BHEL

Maintain outperform, target at Rs 100 per share

Expected lower provisions drive profitability

CLSA on BHEL

Maintain sell call, target raised to Rs 63 from 56 per share

Inflows decline as PLFs still very low & gross margins shrink

Citi on BHEL

Neutral call, target at Rs 70 per share

Co attributed subdued sales growth to client site issues at a few projects

Credit Suisse on IndiGo

Outperform rating, target at Rs 1,800 per share

Numbers marginally below our estimates driven by lower ASKs

Citi on IndiGo

Sell call, target raised to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,000 per share

Increase yield assumptions by 4%

CLSA on Emami

Maintain buy, target cut to Rs 450 from Rs 520 per share

Reported a weak set of results, yet again



Citi on Zee Entertainment

Downgrade to neutral/high risk from buy/high risk, target cut to Rs 415 from Rs 515

Operating earnings continue to beat expectations

Credit Suisse on Emami

Maintain outperform, target cut to Rs 435 from Rs 480 per share

Cut FY20/21 EPS estimates by 6-8% to build in the lower growth

Nomura on Zee Entertainment

Maintain buy, target cut to Rs 522 from Rs 553 per share

Build in a 13%/12% CAGR for Ad/subscription revenue over FY19-21

Macquarie on Zee Entertainment

Outperform call, target at Rs 540 per share

EBITDA 10% higher than estimate on higher domestic ad revenue growth

BofAML on Zee Entertainment

Reiterate neutral rating, target at Rs 445 per share

Adjust FY20 EPS estimates by 1-2%

Credit Suisse on Zee Entertainment

Downgrade to neutral from outperform, target cut to Rs 390 from 560 per share

Cut FY20/FY21 estimates by 15% on lower ad/sub revenues

CLSA on Zee Entertainment

Q4 results beat our estimates led by 18% YoY domestic ad rev growth

Working capital expanded with aggressive movie right acquisition & ZEE5 ramp-up

CLSA on Adani Ports

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 475 per share

Overall Q4 volume up 18% vs major ports at 5%

Citi on Adani Ports

Neutral call, target at Rs 417 per share

Maintain neutral due to past incidences of less-than-optimal capital allocation