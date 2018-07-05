Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 10,750; RIL, Infosys negative contributors

Live now
Jul 05, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Closing: The market remain choppy during the day but ended marginally lower with Sensex falling 70 points, while Nifty ended below 10,750 mark.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 70.85 points at 35,574.55 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 20.10 points to 10,749.80.
The market breadth was weak, about 1052 shares have advanced, 1541 shares declined, and 165 shares are unchanged on the BSE.
Midcap and smallcap underperform the major indices with 0.5 percent cut.
Dalmia Bharat, Shree Cement, India Cements and Ultratech Cement gained 3-4 percent.
Saregama, Gati, Force Motors, Firstsource Solutions, CESC, Muthoot Finance, Max Financial, LIC Housing Finance, 8K Miles Software gained up to 10 percent.
KPIT Technologies, Equitas Holdings, Hathway Cable, Den Networks, IDBI Bank, United Spirits, United Breweries, Radico Khaitan, IDFC Bank, IDFC and Nalco fell up to 16 percent.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee slipped 23 paise at 68.97 per dollar. It has opened 6 paise lower at 68.80 per dollar against previous close 68.74.
Buzzing: Shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries gained 3.7 percent after acquisition of a brewery in the state of Odisha.
The said facility is expected to be operational in the coming 3-4 months.
The acquisition valued at Rs 42 crores has a capacity of 42 lakh cases per annum.
Infosys partners with Siemens: Infosys unveiled a new partnership with Siemens PLM Software to develop applications and services for MindSphere, the open cloud-based IoT operating system from Siemens.
This partnership between Infosys and Siemens will enable customers to improve competitiveness by leveraging the power of data generated by their devices.
MindSphere connects real things to the digital world and provides powerful industry applications and digital services to help drive business success.
Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,278.25, down 4.93 percent and Siemens was quoting at Rs 968.10, down 0.39 percent on the BSE.
Raises lending rates: The Bank of Baroda has raised lending rate by 5 bps applicable from July 7, 2018
At 14:50 hrs Bank Of Baroda was quoting at Rs 113.90, up Rs 0.35, or 0.31 percent.
Results season to begin next week: June quarter earnings season will begin next week with Dish TV announcing numbers on Monday; TCS, IndusInd Bank and Prakash Industries on Tuesday; Karnataka Bank on Thursday; and Infosys on Friday.
Liquor companies in focus: Share prices of all listed liquor companies fell up to 6 percent on Thursday after the Karnataka government increased additional excise duty on liquor.
United Spirits share price lost 5.6 percent intraday, GM Breweriesdropped 5 percent, United Breweries 3.2 percent and Globus Spirits 1.1 percent while Pincon Spirit was locked at 5 percent upper circuit after the news.
While announcing Karnataka government Budget, the state Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy proposed a hike in the additional excise duty on Indian-made liquor by 4 percent across the board on all 18 slabs.
Gold Update: Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Thursday, after hitting a one-week high in the previous session, amid an easing dollar and as the markets awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve's June policy meeting later in the day.
Spot gold held steady at $1,255.59 an ounce as of 0435 GMT. The metal touched a one-week high at $1,261.10 in the prior session and gained over $20 from Tuesday's low of $1,237.32 an ounce, its weakest since Dec. 12.
US gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.70 an ounce.
Buzzing: ICICI Securities share price corrected for fourth consecutive session, falling 4 percent to hit fresh low of Rs 292.65 intraday on Thursday after SEBI found ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company guilty of helping I-Sec's IPO get subscribed.
The stock price lost more than 11 percent in four consecutive sessions. Not only ICICI Securities but also other ICICI Group companies like ICICI Bank (down 0.4 percent intraday), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (1.2 percent) and ICICI Lombard General Insurance company (2.7 percent) corrected due to corporate governance issue.
Capital and commodities markets regulator, SEBI, has found ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI Pru AMC) guilty of violating rules while bidding for the shares of firm ICICI Securities (I-Sec) on the last day of initial public offer.
FMCG, consumer, auto and banking stocks are likely to benefit from hike in MSP
MSP is a price at which the government buys crops from the farmers, irrespective of its price, to protect agriculture producers from sharp fall in farm prices.
Buzzing: Shares of Subex rose more than 9 percent as company bagged multi-million dollar contract from Optus.
Optus is one of the largest telecom operators in Australia and a fully owned subsidiary of Singtel.
The company's ROC Network Asset Management will enable Optus to control all of its existing and new network investments through a well-defined network efficiency framework.
SEBI pulls ICICI Pru AMC for I-Sec IPO: Potential financial impact on group cos
While the SEBI rule is another blow to ICICI Group's corporate governance standards, we try to understand the financial implications of the order on the group companies.
Karnataka Farm Loan Waiver Scheme: In a big relief to the farm sector, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today announced a mega Rs 34,000 crore farm loan waiver scheme in the maiden budget of the Congress-JDS coalition government.
Unveiling the budget proposals in the Assembly, Kumaraswamy, who also holds the finance portfolio, said he has limited the loan amount to Rs 2 lakh, as it was "not right" to waiver higher value crop loan.
"Due to this crop loan waiver scheme, farmers will get the benefit of Rs 34,000 crore," Kumaraswamy said, seeking to fulfil a major electoral promise made by the JDS in its manifesto for the recently held assembly polls in the state.
With the waiver scheme imposing a huge burden on the exchequer, he also announced proposals to mop up additional resources, including increase in the rate of tax on petrol by Rs 1.14 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.12 per litre.
He also proposed a hike in the additional excise duty on Indian-made liquor by 4 per cent across the board on all 18 slabs. PTI reported.
Fund Raising: Zuari Agro Chemicals has sought shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 755 crore through various modes to mainly fund revamp of its ammonia-urea plants.
It proposes to raise 32 million Euro (approx Rs 255 crore) by Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) to support the revamp project.
The company said it plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) via rights issue to existing investors for the revamp and general corporate purposes.
"The company is in process of implementing the integrated revamp of ammonia-urea-steam, power generation facilities...at an investment of Rs 1,387 crore," Zuari Agro said in a postal ballot notice to shareholders. PTI reported.
Petrol and Diesel Price Hike: Petrol and diesel prices were today hiked for the first time in more than a month on the back of rising international rates and weakening rupee. The increase of 16 paisa a litre in petrol and 12 paisa per litre in diesel came after an 8-day self-imposed hiatus in rate revisions by state-oil firms in anticipation of softening international rates due to OPEC decision to raise output by 1 million barrels per day.
The price of petrol in Delhi climbed to Rs 75.71 per litre from Rs 75.55 and diesel to Rs 67.50 a litre from Rs 67.38, according to price notification of Indian Oil Corp (IOC).
The three state-owned fuel retailers, IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) had not revised petrol and diesel prices since June 26, reports PTI.
Market Update: Benchmark indices continued to trade lower with the Sensex falling 87.55 points to 35,557.85 and the Nifty down 25.50 points to 10,744.40.
Infosys is the biggest loser among Nifty50 stocks, falling 5 percent followed by Titan Company (down 4.75 percent), Reliance Industries (0.65 percent), Vedanta (2.59 percent), Tata Motors (2.79 pecent) and Tata Steel (2.79 percent).
But the buying in ITC (up 1.29 percent), HDFC Bank (0.63 percent), Yes Bank (2.85 percent), HDFC (0.36 percent) and TCS (0.32 percent) managed to cap losses.
Buzzing: Hathway Cable shares fell 15 percent and Den Networks lost 8 percent after the Mukesh Ambani launched fiber broadband service which will be called JioGigaFiber.
Karnataka Budget: Karnataka Government launched its Budget today, saying the tax on liquor increased by 4 percent.
PNB in focus: PNB sources said the bank recovered Rs 8,000 crore from stressed assets during Q1 and plans to recover Rs 12,000 crore worth stressed assets in Q2, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.
The bank expects it to turn profitable again Q3 onwards.
Buzzing: Idea Cellular share fell nearly a percent and Bharti Airtel declined 1.5 percent after the plans of Reliance Jio launched by Mukesh Ambani at the company's 41st AGM.
At company's AGM, Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance has doubled its customer base for Jio to 215 million within 22 months of the beginning.
He said data usage increased to 125 crore GB to 240 crore GB and voice usage increased from 250 crore minutes per day to 530 crore minutes per day.
"The video consumption increased from 165 crore hours per month to 340 crore hours per month," he added.
Jio will be present in every district, taluka & gram panchayat of India. Capacity utilisation of Jio network less than 20 percent currently. Jio can multiply capacity utilisation without additional investments.
"We are on track for 99 percent population coverage with 4G LTE," Ambani said.
"We will now extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions," he said further.
RIL AGM: Reliance is proposing a cross-border merger of RHUSA with the company.
RIL AGM: Refining Business - RIL commissioned world's largest petcoke gasification project in a record time this year.
"Gassification project will eliminate dependence on our refinery," Ambani said.
Hydrocarbon business: Ambani said Jamnagar refinery completed 20 years of operation.
Jamnagar refinery has expanded in scalecomplexity & size, and has expanded in scale complexity & size.
Today RIL is the second largest producer of paraxylene in the world.
RIL AGM: Reliance Industries is providing broadband connectivity to villages, schools across India via Jio under Education Platform.
Market Update: Benchmark indices continued to consolidate with a negative bias. The Sensex fell 62.25 points to 35,583.15 and the Nifty declined 18.70 points to 10,751.20.
About four shares declined for every three shares rising on the BSE.
RIL AGM: "We want to more than double income of our farmers," Ambani said. Jio can usher a smart green revolution in India through Agriculture Platform.
RIL AGM: Ambani said regional content & digital delivery continue be the focus of Network18.
Viewership of Network18 is in excess of 700 million.
RIL AGM: Reliance Industries has India's largest entertainment platform with one in ervery 2 Indians consuming Network18's content.
RIL AGM: Ambani said new commerce platform will re-define retail business in India and digital tools will predict & anticipate customer needs.
RIL AGM: "We see our biggest growth opportunity in creating hybrid online-offline market. We will integrate physical & digital marketplaces. We expect merchant & small shop owners as critical customers," Ambani said.