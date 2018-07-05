Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 10,750; RIL, Infosys negative contributors

Market Closing: The market remain choppy during the day but ended marginally lower with Sensex falling 70 points, while Nifty ended below 10,750 mark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 70.85 points at 35,574.55 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 20.10 points to 10,749.80.

The market breadth was weak, about 1052 shares have advanced, 1541 shares declined, and 165 shares are unchanged on the BSE.

Midcap and smallcap underperform the major indices with 0.5 percent cut.

Dalmia Bharat, Shree Cement, India Cements and Ultratech Cement gained 3-4 percent.

Saregama, Gati, Force Motors, Firstsource Solutions, CESC, Muthoot Finance, Max Financial, LIC Housing Finance, 8K Miles Software gained up to 10 percent.

KPIT Technologies, Equitas Holdings, Hathway Cable, Den Networks, IDBI Bank, United Spirits, United Breweries, Radico Khaitan, IDFC Bank, IDFC and Nalco fell up to 16 percent.