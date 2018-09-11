Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn red after good start; midcap stocks outperform benchmarks

Live now
Sep 11, 2018 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update:
Buzzing stock:
Market Update:
Market opens:
Market Update: Equity benchmarks took a negative turn on Tuesday morning, with the Nifty index trading below 11,450, while the Sensex fell over one-fifth of a percent.
The Nifty FMCG index has extended its fall, down over 2 percent. Banks have continued to trade in the green, with PSU banks gaining big. Midcaps, too, are higher by around 0.10 percent.
Among shares, M&M, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers, while ITC, HUL, and Titan have lost the most.
At 10:36 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 79.90 points or 0.21% at 37842.27, and the Nifty down 17.00 points or 0.15% at 11421.10. The market breadth is narrow as 1,137 shares advanced, against a decline of 947 shares, while 123 shares are unchanged.
Market risk-reward still unattractive despite current correction; overweight on IT: Gautam Chhaochharia of UBS
The Nifty50 has corrected more than 300 points in the last couple of weeks due to sharp weakness in rupee on account of decline in emerging market currencies against the US dollar.
Buzzing stock: Shares of ICICI Securities gained over 3 percent on Tuesday as investors cheered research house Citi initiating coverage on the stock with a buy call. The target price has been set at Rs 425 and see a potential upside of 30 percent.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 336.70 and an intraday low of Rs 329.00.
The global research firm said that the company is expected to be a key beneficiary of a shift to financial avenues of savings. It also highlighted that the company is a leading retail broking franchise and is growing in distribution.
Domestic investor participation key to attract foreign buyers for stressed assets: PNB Chairman
Nearly 2 months after Mehta-led committee proposed project Sashakt, the operating guidelines of the inter-creditor agreement to get all banks on board under the project have been finalised
Essel Propack gains 2%, to issue commercial paper worth Rs 60 crore
The company informed that CPs for Rs 60 crore with date of maturity as September 14, 2018 will be redeemed as per the terms.
Market Update: After seeing a positive start, selling has gripped the market, pushing it to erase all of its gains and trade flat. A drag in FMCG and metal names is pulling the market lower, with the Nifty FMCG index falling over a percent.
Banks continue to trade in the green, while autos too have maintained their lead. The Nifty Midcap index is hovering around its opening levels, up around quarter of a percent.
Index heavyweight names such as ITC, HUL and HDFC twins too are weighing on the market.
The Sensex is up 3.22 points or 0.01% at 37925.39, while the Nifty is down 0.20 points or 0.00% at 11437.90. The market breadth is narrow as 896 shares advanced, against a decline of 588 shares, while 72 shares were unchanged.
Market opens: It’s a green start on this Tuesday morning, with the Sensex rising over 100 points, while the Nifty is trading quarter of a percent higher.
Among sectors, banking names are trading in the green, while pharmaceuticals, metals as well as auto names are higher as well. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index is higher by 0.25 percent.
The Sensex is up 120.42 points or 0.32% at 38042.59, while the Nifty is up 31.70 points or 0.28% at 11469.80. The market breadth is positive as 407 shares advanced, against a decline of 145 shares, while 35 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Coal India, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Lupin have gained the most, while HDFC, HDFC Bank, ITC and NTPC were the top losers.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 15 paise at 72.30 per dollar on Tuesday.
Yesterday rupee ended at record closing low of 72.45 per dollar, down by 72 paise against Friday's close of 71.73.
This was a biggest single session decline against Us dollar since August 13.
Market at pre-open: The benchmark indices are trading positive in the pre-opening session, with Nifty hovering around 11,500 level.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 84.58 points or 0.22% at 38,006.75, while Nifty is up 34.90 points or 0.31% at 11,473
Wipro, Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, M&M are among top gainers, while Ujjivan Finance is trading lower in the pre-opening trade.
Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, JP Associates, Jai Corp, Essel Propack, Manali Petro, NMDC
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Results Today: Reliance Capital , PFC, Pratibha Industries Ex-Bonus- GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals - 1:1 Reliance Home Finance : Q1 profit rises to Rs 48 crore versus Rs 34 crore; revenue increases to Rs 404 crore from Rs 383 crore (YoY).
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog to follow all the action from the market in India and around the world