Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn red after good start; midcap stocks outperform benchmarks

Market Update: Equity benchmarks took a negative turn on Tuesday morning, with the Nifty index trading below 11,450, while the Sensex fell over one-fifth of a percent.

The Nifty FMCG index has extended its fall, down over 2 percent. Banks have continued to trade in the green, with PSU banks gaining big. Midcaps, too, are higher by around 0.10 percent.

Among shares, M&M, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers, while ITC, HUL, and Titan have lost the most.

At 10:36 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 79.90 points or 0.21% at 37842.27, and the Nifty down 17.00 points or 0.15% at 11421.10. The market breadth is narrow as 1,137 shares advanced, against a decline of 947 shares, while 123 shares are unchanged.