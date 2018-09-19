Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn negative amid weakness in banks, FMCG names; midcaps fall

SUGAR STOCKS RALLY ON RS 4,500 CRORE PACKAGE FOR INDUSTRY

Shares of majority sugar stocks are soaring in trade on September 19, 2018 as investors cheered a likely package announcement by the government to boost exports.

The likes of Avadh Sugar, Dharani Sugar, and Uttam Sugar, among others, are all rising in trade, while frontline sugar names are witnessing profit booking. Balrampur Chini, Shree Renuka Sugar and Triveni Engineering are all down up to 4 percent.

News agency PTI reported that the Union Cabinet is likely to consider a Rs 4,500 crore plan to more than double the production assistance paid to sugarcane farmers and transport subsidy to mills exporting the sweetener, sources said.

The proposal to raise production assistance to Rs 13.88 per quintal to farmers and transport subsidy to mills for exports of five million tonnes of surplus sweetener is part of government plan to clear more than Rs 13,500 crore arrears sugar mills have towards farmers.