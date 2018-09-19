Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn negative amid weakness in banks, FMCG names; midcaps fall

Live now
Sep 19, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dinesh Engineers IPO
Indian Rupee recovers further in morning trade:
Market Update:
SUGAR STOCKS RALLY ON RS 4,500 CRORE PACKAGE FOR INDUSTRY
Shares of majority sugar stocks are soaring in trade on September 19, 2018 as investors cheered a likely package announcement by the government to boost exports.
The likes of Avadh Sugar, Dharani Sugar, and Uttam Sugar, among others, are all rising in trade, while frontline sugar names are witnessing profit booking. Balrampur Chini, Shree Renuka Sugar and Triveni Engineering are all down up to 4 percent.
News agency PTI reported that the Union Cabinet is likely to consider a Rs 4,500 crore plan to more than double the production assistance paid to sugarcane farmers and transport subsidy to mills exporting the sweetener, sources said.
The proposal to raise production assistance to Rs 13.88 per quintal to farmers and transport subsidy to mills for exports of five million tonnes of surplus sweetener is part of government plan to clear more than Rs 13,500 crore arrears sugar mills have towards farmers.
IPO Update Dinesh Engineers will be launching its initial public offering (IPO) on September 28, 2018 and close on October 3, 2018, the company informed in a press statement. The price band has been set at Rs 183-185 apiece. The IPO consists of 1 crore shares and at the upper end of price band, it plans to raise Rs 185 crore.
JUST IN: After seeing a positive opening, the Indian rupee has seen some selling in the past few minutes. It is hovering around 72.75 per US dollar. Image source: Bloomberg
Market Update Selling in banks, and a further weakness in the consumer space has dragged equity benchmarks from the high points. They are currently trading marginally in the red.
Metals have continued to be the standout performers, led by gains in names such as Tata Steel. Meanwhile, midcaps have also extended their fall, with the Nifty Midcap index down almost a percent.
The Sensex is down 33.46 points or 0.09% at 37257.21, while the Nifty is lower by 10.40 points or 0.09% at 11268.50. The market breadth is negative as 963 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,453 shares, while 158 shares were unchanged.
JUST IN According to a report on CNBC-TV18, Secretary of Economic Affairs believes that the rupee depreciation is a temporary phenomenon. He also sees no reason to reach USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.
WORLD GOLD COUNCIL WARNS INDIA AGAINST CURBS ON GOLD IMPORTS
News agency Reuters is reporting that India should not tamper with its gold import duty or impose other restrictions to support the rupee, the World Gold Council said on Wednesday, as the government considers ways to cut “non-necessary” imports to stem an outflow of dollars.
Somasundaram PR, managing director of the Indian operation of the industry body, said current demand for the metal is down 7 percent this year from a year earlier and that gold was “not at the centre of the current account deficit issue”.
Market Update Equities are a shade off their high points, with the Nifty hovering around 11,300. The Sensex is trading marginally higher.
Among sectors, consumer names are taking a hit, with the Nifty FMCG index trading one-third of a percent lower. Banks, IT and metals, among others are in the green. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index is down 0.30 percent.
The Sensex is up 69.32 points or 0.19% at 37359.99, while the Nifty is higher by 22.60 points or 0.20% at 11301.50. The market breadth is narrow as 1,129 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,194 shares, while 159 shares were unchanged.
IRB INFRA IN FOCUS
IRB Infrastructure is in focus after its promoter purchased 75 lakh units in IRB InvIT at Rs 75.6 per unit, making the total investment to Rs 57 crore, representatives of the company informed in a press release.
Rupee Update: Indian rupee gained further in the afternoon trade after it saw positive opening in early trade today. It is trading higher around at 72.50 per dollar.
It opened higher by 27 paise at 72.71 per dollar versus previous close 72.98.
Just In: Oppenheimer Funds cut its stake by 0.4 percent in Apollo Hospitals Enterprises via open market on September 14, reported CNBC-TV18.
At 11:54 hrs Apollo Hospitals Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,104.65, down Rs 15.35, or 1.37 percent.
Nomura initiates buy on JSW Steel: The broking firm Nomura initiated a buy on JSW Steel with a target at Rs 484 per share. According to firm, capacity utilisation is going to expand, also low cost advantage to continue for the company. Strong BS and cash flows to support the growth.
JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 422.30, up Rs 15.60, or 3.84 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 423.30.
MCX rallies as SEBI allows foreign investors to trade in commodity market: MCX rallied nearly 3 percent on Wednesday after the market regulator, Sebi, said that it would soon come out with revised KYC norms for foreign investors and also overseas entities to trade in commodity derivative market.
With regard to the regulatory framework for permitting foreign entities, having actual exposure to Indian commodity market, to participate in the domestic commodity derivative market, Sebi said that such entities would be classified as Eligible Foreign Entities (EFEs).
Reacting to the new rules, domestic brokerage firms, Motilal Oswal maintains a buy on MCX and with a target price of Rs 1000, which translates into an upside of about 27 percent from current levels.
Strides Pharma Science receives 3 observations from USFDA: Shares of Strides Pharma Science plunged 5.6 percent after company received three observations from the USFDA.
The formulations facility in Bangalore recently underwent pre- approval product inspection by the USFDA. The inspection ended on August 25, 2018 and the company has been issued a Form 483 with 3 observations.
The company believes that the observations are not material in nature and we have already responded to the USFDA.
The company has recently (post completion of the inspection) received a product approval for Potassium Chloride Extended release tablets from this facility.
Just In: Cabinet did not have a discussion on subsidy for sugar exports today, reported CNBC-TV18.
Oil prices steady as concerns about producer output outweigh US stockpile gain
Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as concerns that producers will not be able to respond to a shortfall in supply once US sanctions on Iran are enacted outweighed a gain in stockpiles in the United States, the world's biggest oil user.
KIOCL approves buyback: Share price of KIOCL declined nearly 20 percent after company approved the proposal for buyback of its shares.
Board of directors of the company in its meeting held on September 18 approved the proposal to buyback of not exceeding 1,25,88,235 equity shares (representing 1.98 percent of paid up equity) at a price of Rs 170 per share, payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 214 crore.
The company has fixed October 1 as record date for the same.
Buzzing: Shares of RITES gained 5.6 percent intraday Wednesday as company won an additional contract of Rs 436 crore.
The company has been executing a project of Indian Railways for setting up of wagon workshop at Dalmianagar for which the initial contract cost was Rs 89 crore.
The enhanced scope and revision in estimates has resulted in additional contract value of Rs 436 crore.
The work is scheduled to be started in the last quarter of this financial year.
Rupee Update: The rupee recovered further to trade at around 72.55 against the US dollar, up 41 paise from previous all-time closing low of 72.97 a dollar on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.
Besides, dollar-selling by exporters and banks, easing crude prices in the global market and weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas, helped the domestic currency rebound, forex dealers said.
A higher opening in the equity market also supported the recovery in the rupee, they said.
Consolidation to continue for next 6-8 months
Pankaj Tibrewal, Vice President and Equity Fund Manager, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund said there has been tug of war between micro concerns and macro factors. So the market is likely to be volatile over next 6-8 months given we are going into state elections, general elections. "We are cautious on market as valuations are not cheap right now."
Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cut fees or expense ratio for mutual funds, which will have direct impact on their earnings or these companies can pass on to distributors to reduce impact on earnings.
Tibrewal said Kotak MF is regulated entity and respects to any verdict of regulator. He believes overall growth perspective, this industry has lot of growth as it is only 13 percent of India GDP compared to 65 percent of GDP ratio globally.
It is difficult to say about the impact on MF as it is depend on AMC to AMC and how much they pass on to distributors.
Global brokerage house Morgan Stanley slashed target price of HDFC AMC stock to Rs 1,765 from Rs 2,050 per share while Nomura has downgraded Reliance Nippon AMC share to Neutral from Buy and also cut target price to Rs 210 from Rs 315 earlier after capital market regulator SEBI on Tuesday cut total expense ratio (TER) for mutual funds by 20-25 basis points.
Macquarie raises Nifty 1-year target to 12,000, says macro risks higher but not alarming
Macquarie India believes cyclical recovery is clearly getting broad-based with infra having turned around and real estate is at the inflection point.
The global brokerage house said the macro risks have increased but are not alarming yet.
The Indian rupee depreciated 14 percent this year to hit record low of 72.97 a dollar and crude oil prices jumped nearly 19 percent to $79 a barrel which both hit trade deficit of the country. In addition, escalated US-China trade tensions added fuel to the fire but improving fundamentals is the only positive and enough to support market.
The Nifty50 gained more than 8 percent and the Sensex rallied nearly 11 percent year-to-date while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 10 percent and 15 percent respectively.
Macquarie feels the valuation risk is limited to benchmark indices while midcap is still vulnerable.
It holds a Neutral stance on banks & metals while it has positive view on cement, real estate, industrials, IT & autos.
The research house raised 1-year Nifty target to 12,000 based on 16.6x FY20 estimated earnings.
Indices under strain due to weak rupee, rising oil prices; cautious investment approach to pay-off
Rajeev Srivastava Elevated pressure on the Indian rupee and higher crude oil prices pulled down the Indian equity market with the key indices - Nifty and BSE Sensex shedding 1.4 percent each in the first 15 days on September 2018.
HDFC AMC and Reliance Nippon slip after SEBI meet outcome: HDFC Asset Management Company share price dropped 7.6 percent and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management fell 8.6 percent to hit 52-week low of Rs 195.60 as brokerages slashed their target prices after SEBI cut expense ratio for these companies.
Global brokerage house Nomura has downgraded Reliance Nippon AMC share to Neutral from Buy and also slashed target price to Rs 210 from Rs 315 earlier after capital market regulator SEBI on Tuesday cut total expense ratio (TER) for mutual funds by 20-25 basis points.
TER cut is in addition to the recent 15 bps cut in lieu of exit loads, it said.
Morgan Stanley also cut target price on HDFC AMC stock to Rs 1,765 from Rs 2,050 per share while having Overweight call on the stock. "Lowering EPS/price target is materially on sharp TER cut by SEBI."
The global research firm cut estimates for equity & gross revenue / AAAUM by 20 bps & 11bps respectively and expects some further near-term weakness.
Buzzing: Shares of IL&FS Transportation Networks rose 9.3 percent after company signed a settlement agreement with NHAI.
A settlement agreement was signed by Moradabad Bareilly Expressway (MBEL), a subsidiary of the company on various claims filed against NHAI in relation to the work of development, maintenance and management of a highway from Moradabad to Bareilly in the State of Uttar Pradesh, company said in release.
MBEL will be paid a claim compensation of Rs 425 crore by NHAI for the losses suffered by it on account of the cost overrun for development of the project.
Global brokerages see limited upside for Indian market. Here are 10 strong buys for 1-2 years
Goldman Sachs, which was strategically overweight on India since March 2014, has turned slightly cautious towards Indian market in 2018 and lowered its investment view to marketweight from overweight earlier.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erases all morning gains and trading flat with Nifty hovering around 11,300 mark.
The Sensex is up 7.02 points at 37,297.69, while Nifty is up 2.60 points at 11,281.50. About 867 shares have advanced, 803 shares declined, and 92 shares are unchanged.
Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, SBI, Wipro and Power Grid Corp are the top losers on the Sensex.
Buzzing: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries added more than 2 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after company received European Commission (EC) approval for Ilumetri.
Almirall has received the European Commission (EC) approval for Ilumetri (tildrakizumab) for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy, company said in release.