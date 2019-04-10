App
Apr 10, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade trade flat with negative bias; Indiabulls Real Estate up 12%

On the sectoral front, except IT all other indices are trading in green.

highlights

  • Apr 10, 01:17 PM (IST)

    Rupee Update: Image Source: Bloomberg

  • Apr 10, 12:46 PM (IST)

    Sensex contributors at this hour

  • Apr 10, 12:45 PM (IST)

    Pharma major Lupin has announced the launch of Fluoxetine Tablets USP, 60mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier. 

  • Apr 10, 12:33 PM (IST)

    During the Financial Year 2018—19, TT Limited said it has completed two Hi-Tech World Class Garment manufacturing Projects at Avinashi (Tamil Nadu) and at Gajroula (Uttar Pradesh). These plants have been installed after modifying existing Spinning Mills buildings.

  • Apr 10, 12:27 PM (IST)

    GE Power India said it has been awarded a Rs 142 crore order by NTPC for supply and installation of low NOx combustion system for 10 GW of thermal power plant capacity across the country.

  • Apr 10, 12:00 PM (IST)

    Rupee is trading higher at 69.14, up 14 paise or 0.21 percent against the US dollar. 

  • Apr 10, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Dion Global Solutions said that Blankstone Sington, an independent Investment Management and Stockbroking firm based in Liverpool, has successfully launched their Client Portal to end investors. The Client Portal is provided and hosted by Dion as part of their Wealth Intelligence (WIN) platform. 

  • Apr 10, 11:26 AM (IST)

    Nifty Realty is the biggest gainer today with all of its constituent stocks in the green. Indiabulls Real Estate is up 12%. 

  • Apr 10, 11:05 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Usha Martin has continued gaining on a second day as Tata Sponge has completed the acquisition of steel business. 

  • Apr 10, 10:53 AM (IST)

    Deutsche Bank expects Q4 to be a muted quarter for large cap Nifty earnings growth. Whereas, CLSA expects Infosys to post 2 percent CC revenue growth in Q4. 

  • Apr 10, 10:37 AM (IST)

    India VIX, the measure of volatility, has further surged in the day at currently trading at 20.66.

  • Apr 10, 10:22 AM (IST)

    Sensex heat map at this hour

  • Apr 10, 10:03 AM (IST)

    Praj Industries in pact with US co: Praj Industries surged 7 percent after company signed a construction license agreement (CLA) with US-based Gevo, Inc to offer technology for production of high energy renewable aviation jet fuels.

  • Apr 10, 09:52 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Mahindra CIEAutomotive rallied nearly 2 percent after the company completed the acquisition of Aurangabad Electricals for Rs 830 crore.

  • Apr 10, 09:41 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices edged back towards five-month highs on Wednesday, supported by ongoing supply cuts by producer club OPEC and US sanctions against oil exporters Iran and Venezuela.

  • Apr 10, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Operations at Hindalco's Muri plant suspended temporarily: There was an incident in the red mud (bauxite residue) storage
    area connected to the alumina plant situated at Muri, Jharkhand, on 9th April 2019.

    The incident involved a spillage in the red mud cake storage area. As a precautionary measure, operations have been temporarily suspended to assess the situation.

  • Apr 10, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is a weak start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday with Nifty slipped below 11,650 level.

    At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 60.01 points at 38879.21, while Nifty is down 19.10 points at 11,652.90. About 314 shares have advanced, 431 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged. 

    Wipro, Yes Bank, Cipla, Infosys, ONGC, RIL, HCL Tech, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance are among major gainers on the indices, while losers include HDFC, HDFC Bank, Hindalco, Hero Motocorp, Grasim, UltraTech Cement and Gail, 

    On the sectoral front, auto, infra, metal, pharma and infra are under pressure, while IT space is trading higher.

  • Apr 10, 09:12 AM (IST)

  • Apr 10, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 69.28 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 69.29.

  • Apr 10, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening with Nifty around 11,650 level.

    At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 96.44 points or 0.25% at 38842.78, and the Nifty down 20.70 points or 0.18% at 11651.30.

    HDFC Bank, Zee Entertainment, SBI, Hindalco are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

  • Apr 10, 08:51 AM (IST)

    Brokerages view: Source- CNBC-TV18

    Credit Suisse on Maruti Suzuki
    Neutral rating, target at Rs 6,100 per share
    Market shares which stood at 52% in H1, slips to 50% in H2

    CLSA on Infosys
    Retain buy rating, target At Rs 930 per share
    Forecast 2% CC QoQ growth in Q4, a 30 bps margin slip 

    HSBC on Avenue Supermarts
    Buy rating, target at Rs 1,700 per share
    Focus on value retailing, using scale & cost efficiencies passes on the best prices to consumers

    HSBC on Jubilant Foodworks
    Buy call, target at Rs 1,550 per share
    Habit of ordering online food has increased substantially
    Pizza is the favourite order & it’s a good news for Jubilant

    HSBC on Nestle
    Buy rating, target at Rs 12,600 per share
    Focus on health & wellness is reflected in new product launches

    HSBC on Dabur
    Buy call, target at Rs 480 per share
    Core focus is Ayurveda & Natural products, which is a rising trend 

    HSBC on Reliance Industries:
    Maintained buy call with target at Rs 1,500 per share
    One of the largest companies in the organised retail market 

  • Apr 10, 08:40 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall 30.50 points or 0.26 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,719.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Apr 10, 08:24 AM (IST)

    Asia trading weak: Asian shares stepped back from eight-month highs on Wednesday as the IMF lowered its global growth outlook and as tensions over tariffs between the United States and Europe escalated.

  • Apr 10, 08:01 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends lower: Trade-sensitive industrials dragged Wall Street lower on Tuesday as tensions over tariffs between the United States and its European trading partners went from simmer to boil and the IMF lowered its global growth outlook.

  • Apr 10, 07:50 AM (IST)

