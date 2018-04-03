Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade mildly higher post flat opening; banks rally

9:42 am Buzzing Stock: Shares of VST Tillers Tractors added 5.5 percent in the early trade on the back of strong growth in March sales number.

The company sold total 7399 units in March 2018 against 6023 units in March 2017, a growth of 23 percent.

It sold 1808 tractors in March 2018 against 1398 in March 2017, jump of 29.3%. The power tiller volumes were up 21% at 5591 units versus 4625 units in March 2017.

The company has started commercial production at its new power tiller plant at Malur, Karnataka.

9:35 am Banks rally: Banking stocks witnessed a rally on the back of the central bank’s announcement on bond losses.

The Nifty Bank index was up almost half a percent, led by gains in Bank of Baroda, PNB, SBI, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank, among others. They gained 1-4 percent in the morning trade.

Meanwhile, PSU banks saw a bigger rally, with the index trading 3 percent higher. Gains were visible in names such as Union Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Syndicate Bank, OBC, and Canara Bank as well. All stocks in the index rose 1-4 percent.

With a view to help banks spread losses incurred on bond yield movements, Reserve Bank of India has allowed banks to spread the provisioning they need to make for these losses over a maximum of four quarters.

9:15 am Market opens: The market has begun the day on a mildly lower note, with the Nifty holding on to the 10,200-mark in the opening minutes. The Sensex was trading almost flat.

The Sensex is down 17.92 points or 0.05% at 33237.44, while the Nifty is down 4.60 points or 0.05% at 10207.20. The market breadth favours the negative as 268 shares advanced, against a decline of 295 shares, while 80 shares were unchanged.

PSU banks are outperforming all sectors after the RBI on Monday announced that lenders could spread bond trading losses over four quarters. The Nifty PSU bank index was up 2 percent.

There is some weakness seen in Nifty metal and pharma along with IT indices. Meanwhile, the midcap index is trading mildly lower.

9:05 am Pre-opening rates: Pre-opening rates suggest a lower opening for the markets in India. The Sensex is trading flat, while the Nifty is trading around 20 points lower.

ICICI Bank and Adani Ports are trading in the red as of now.

9:00 am Rupee opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Tuesday. It has opened higher by 9 paise at 65.08 per dollar versus 65.17 Wednesday.

Gold prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday after a more than 1 percent gain in the previous session, as mounting global trade tensions fuelled demand for the safe-haven bullion.

8:45 am SGX Nifty: The SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 52 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 10,212.5-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

8:30 am Asia update: The Indian market are likely to open on negative note on Tuesday on the back of negative global cues.

Asian indices are trading in red on the back of escalating trade spat between the United States and China and a renewed slump in tech shares such as Amazon.com sapped investor confidence.

The Japan's Nikkei and Shanghai Composite, Taiwan Weighted slipped 1 percent in today's trade.

The US markets slipped in Monday's trading on the back of drop in technology stocks on trade war worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 458.92 points, or 1.9 percent, at 23,644.19, S&P 500 was down 58.99 points, or 2.23 percent, to 2,581.88 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 193.33 points, or 2.74 percent, to 6,870.12.

