Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade in a narrow range ahead of RBI meet; auto stocks take a hit

Market Update: Equity benchmarks are trading with caution ahead of the outcome of RBI’s MPC meeting outcome. The Sensex is around the flat line, while the Nifty is above 11,370-mark.

Midcaps have further extended their gains to over half a percent, while energy, metals and pharma indices are trading strong. The Nifty auto index is down 0.30 percent following mixed trends on auto sales for July.

The Sensex is up 36.75 points or 0.10% at 37643.33, while the Nifty up 22.00 points or 0.19% at 11378.50. The market breadth is positive as 1,307 shares advanced, against a decline of 784 shares, while 124 shares are unchanged.

Bajaj Auto, TCS, HPCL and IOC are top gainers, while Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.