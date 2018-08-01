App
Aug 01, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade in a narrow range ahead of RBI meet; auto stocks take a hit

Barring financial names, all sectoral indices are trading around the flat line, but energy, FMCG and metal names are trading higher.

