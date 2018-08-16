Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher in pre-opening; rupee opens at record low of 70.19

Live now
Aug 16, 2018 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market at pre-open:
Rupee opens at fresh record low of 70.19 a dollar amid Turkey crisis
The Indian rupee started off the session on a weak note, hitting a fresh record low of 70.19 to the dollar on Thursday. It fell 29 paise compared to Tuesday's close.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening trends indicate a positive opening for the market, with the Sensex trading around 90 points higher, while the Nifty is around 11,450.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 95.90 points or 0.25% at 37947.90, and the Nifty up 10.60 points or 0.09% at 11445.70.
The rupee has opened at a record low figure of 70.19 to the US dollar.
The rupee breached Rs 70 against the US dollar on August 14 but managed to recoup losses and closed marginally higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.0 percent, while Japan's Nikkei and the Australian benchmark dropped 1.2 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
Here are the stocks which are in news today: Kotak Mahindra Bank : RBI said bank's PNCPS issuance does not meet RBI's promoter holding dilution requirement.
The Nifty 50 rebounded from two-day losses Tuesday and extended the rally on August 14 despite volatility in the rupee, which breached the 70 to a US dollar-mark.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the real-time action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news, views and analysis from the market in India and around the world.