Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher in pre-opening; rupee opens at record low of 70.19

Market at pre-open: Pre-opening trends indicate a positive opening for the market, with the Sensex trading around 90 points higher, while the Nifty is around 11,450.

At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 95.90 points or 0.25% at 37947.90, and the Nifty up 10.60 points or 0.09% at 11445.70.

The rupee has opened at a record low figure of 70.19 to the US dollar.