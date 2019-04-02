Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat with positive bias; SC quashes RBI's Feb 12 circular

Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday with Nifty around 11,700 level.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 86.98 points or 0.22% at 38958.85, and the Nifty up 9.70 points or 0.08% at 11678.90. About 505 shares have advanced, 169 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged.

The major gainers are Eicher Motors, Dr Reddys Lab, TCS, Infosys, Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints while losers include Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra and HCL Tech.

Among the sectors, IT, Infra, FMCG, energy are trading higher, while some selling seen in the metal and banking stocks.