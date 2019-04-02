Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat with positive bias; SC quashes RBI's Feb 12 circular

Live now
Apr 02, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SC quashes Feb 12 circular
Everest Organics gets nod to reopen plant
L&T bags Large contracts
Lupin receives EIR
Strides to launch tablets in US market:
Bajaj Auto March sales numbers:
Gold Update:
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
Asian markets trade higher:
US markets end higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Stocks of power companies have surged following the SC order.
In a big win for sugar and power companies, Supreme Court has termed RBI's Feb 12 circular as unconstitutional.
Everest Organics Limited said that Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has inspected its facility for pollution control issues and after careful consideration of the material facts issued Permanent Revocation of Closure Order.
Bajaj Auto March sales figure
L&T has bagged multiple Large contracts (Rs 2,500 to 5,000 crore) in India, ASEAN region and the Middle East.
Lupin said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Pithampur (Unit-3) facility. The inspection was conducted between October 8, 2018 to October 18, 2018. Lupin’s Pithampur Unit-3 is involved in the manufacture of Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs) and Topical Formulations for the regulated markets.
Strides to launch tablets in US market: The company's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Vensun Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA and its partner Pharmaceutics International, Inc.have received approval for jointly developed Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 10 mEq (750 mg), 15 mEq (1,125 mg), and 20 mEq (1,500 mg) product from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).
Buzzing: Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell more than 3 percent after promoters of the media organisation relinquished stake worth Rs 332 crore in recent months.
JUST IN | Bajaj Auto March 2019 sales up 18 percent at 3,93,351 units against 3,34,348 units in same month last year.
Gold Update: Gold inched up on Tuesday, but was trading near a more than three-week low touched in the previous session as the US dollar strengthened and equities rose.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday with Nifty around 11,700 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 86.98 points or 0.22% at 38958.85, and the Nifty up 9.70 points or 0.08% at 11678.90. About 505 shares have advanced, 169 shares declined, and 43 shares are unchanged.
The major gainers are Eicher Motors, Dr Reddys Lab, TCS, Infosys, Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints while losers include Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra and HCL Tech.
Among the sectors, IT, Infra, FMCG, energy are trading higher, while some selling seen in the metal and banking stocks.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Tuesday. It opened lower by 12 paise at 69.27 per dollar versus Friday's close 69.15.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 82.60 points or 0.21% at 38954.47, and the Nifty up 46.60 points or 0.40% at 11715.80.
Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, IndusInd Bank are trading higher.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose to fresh highs for the year on Tuesday, after a US official said Washington is considering more sanctions on Iran and a key Venezuelan export terminal halted operations.
Asian markets trade higher: Asia shares extended their rally on Tuesday as factory activity surveys from China and the United States boosted investor confidence, triggering the largest one-day sell-off in the US Treasury market in nearly three months.
US markets end higher: US stocks rallied on Monday, starting off the second quarter on a strong note, as upbeat manufacturing numbers from China and the United States eased worries about slowing global growth.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 17 points or 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,751-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.