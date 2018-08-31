Market Live: Nifty starts Sept series on flat note, rupee breaches 71; Idea up 5%

Live now
Aug 31, 2018 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Opens:
Market Opening: The market has opened flat on the first day of the September futures & options series.
The Sensex is down 32.76 points at 38657.34, while the Nifty is down 10 points at 11666.80. About 551 shares have advanced, 397 shares declined, and 50 shares are unchanged.
Grasim, TCS, Yes Bank, BPCL, Vedanta, Hindalco, Power Grid, Axis Bank are under pressure. Also, Nifty Bank was down 0.3 percent.
Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Lab, ONGC are trading higher.
Idea Cellular gained 5 percent on NCLT approval for Idea-Vodafone merger.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee breached a 71 mark for the first time on Friday. It has opened at a fresh record low of 70.95 per dollar versus previous close 70.74.
Yesterday the rupee ended at fresh life time low of 70.74 the dollar due to month-end demand for the US currency from importers and rising crude oil prices.
However, during the the rupee slipped to a record low of 70.90 to a dollar.
On Thursday, rupee fell to fresh record low levels of 70.80 in the intraday session. The currency in the last few sessions has come under pressure following dollar demand by oil marketing companies and defence related buying. Apart from domestic dollar demand, weakness in Asian currencies also weighed on the rupee, said Motilal Oswal.
Yesterday, Turkish Lira fell by over 5% as resignation of the deputy central bank governor intensified market concerns over the direction of monetary policy. On the other hand, Argentina Peso fell after its central bank raised rates to 60% as it struggles to repay heavy government borrowing.
For the day, rupee is expected to quote in the range of 71 and 71.50 (Sept), it added.
Market at pre-open: The pre-opening rates indicate flat start for the benchmark indices with Nifty trading below 11,700, while Sensex is trading around 38,700.
At 09:05 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 6.69 points or 0.02% at 38696.79, while the Nifty is up 0.60 points or 0.01% at 11677.40.
Jet Airways, HPCL, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda are trading lower in pre-opening trade.
Here are the stocks that are in news today: GAIL : Indian Railways and GAIL (India) took a significant step towards expanding usage of environment-friendly fuel, natural gas across all applications of the Indian Railways by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 10 points or 0.09 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,749-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
