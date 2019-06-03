Market Live: Nifty above 11,950, Sensex gains 150 pts; Hero Moto extends rally

Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI

Economic growth in manufacturing industry moved up a notch in May as companies responded to strengthening demand conditions by lifting output, quantities of purchases and employment to greater extents, IHS Markit said.

Business sentiment also ticked higher. Price pressures remained relatively muted, with goods producers leaving selling prices unchanged on the back of a mild rise in overall cost burdens, it added.

At 52.7 in May (against 51.8 in April), the Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index pointed to the strongest improvement in the health of the sector for three months. Moreover, the current growth sequence was stretched to 22 months, it said.