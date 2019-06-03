Market Live: Nifty above 11,950, Sensex gains 150 pts; Hero Moto extends rally

Live now
Jun 03, 2019 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Opening
Rupee Opening
Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI
Economic growth in manufacturing industry moved up a notch in May as companies responded to strengthening demand conditions by lifting output, quantities of purchases and employment to greater extents, IHS Markit said.
Business sentiment also ticked higher. Price pressures remained relatively muted, with goods producers leaving selling prices unchanged on the back of a mild rise in overall cost burdens, it added.
At 52.7 in May (against 51.8 in April), the Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index pointed to the strongest improvement in the health of the sector for three months. Moreover, the current growth sequence was stretched to 22 months, it said.
May Auto Sales
Ashok Leyland said it sold 13,172 units in May, lower by 4 percent against 13,659 units sold in same month last year.
Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales declined 14 percent year-on-year to 8,946 units.
Domestic sales grew by 6 percent to 12,778 units YoY in May 2019.
Stake Sale
Promoter sold 1.54 percent stake in Mahindra & Mahindra at Rs 648 apiece.
Post stake sale, promoter stake reduced to 18.90 percent from 20.44 percent.
Hero Motocorp Climbs 5%
Hero Motocorp shares rallied nearly 5 percent intraday after May sales data was better than depressed estimates by analyst.
The country's largest two-wheeler maker sold 6.5 lakh units in month of May, down 8 percent against 7.06 lakh units sold in same period last year.
But numbers were better than Nomura expectations of 6.2 lakh units.
Market Update
Benchmark indices remained strong on fall in oil prices and US bond yields.
The Sensex rose 164.33 points to 39,878.53 and the Nifty gained 44.60 points at 11,967.40 but the market breadth was in favour of bears.
About 933 shares declined against 826 advancing shares on the BSE.
'Nifty Bank likely to see resistance at 32,000; deploy Bull Call Spread'
Bank Nifty options data for upcoming weekly expiry depicts 31,000 as strong support as aggressive Put writing is seen at 31,000 and on upside the highest Call OI is at 32,000, which can act as strong resistance
KTM and Bajaj Auto Agree On New Electric Vehicle Alliance
KTM Industries AG and Bajaj Auto have decided to initiate a serial production project for PTW (powered two wheeler) electric vehicles in the power range of 3 to 10 kW (48 volt) at the level of KTM AG.
This platform will support different product variants - scooters, mopeds, small mopeds, under brands of both partners, the company said, adding this further step in the field of electro mobility is a logical addition to the existing activities with PEXCO in the HUSQVARNA e-bike sector.
The serial production will start at Bajaj's production site in Pune, India by 2022.
Goldman Sachs Lowers US Views
Goldman Sachs Group Inc analysts on Sunday downgraded their second-quarter economic growth forecasts for the United States because of risks stemming from trade conflicts with Mexico and China, Reuters reported.
The analysts also said they saw a rising probability of the US Federal Reserve cutting rates but not enough of a chance to pencil such a cut into its baseline forecast. Their second-quarter gross domestic product growth forecast is now 1.1 percent, down from 1.3 percent little more than a week ago.
Bajaj Auto Gains 2% After Sales Data
Bajaj Auto reported a 3 percent increase in its sales at 4.19 lakh units for May, against 4.07 lakh units sold in same month last year.
Domestic sales increased 5 percent to 2.35 lakh units against 2.24 lakh units while exports increased 1 percent to 1.83 lakh units against 1.82 lakh units.
Motocycle sales jumped 7 percent to 3.65 lakh units, but three-wheeler sales fell 16 percent to 54,167 units compared to same month previous fiscal.
Alert: 10-year government benchmark bond yield fell to 17-month low, down 1.09 percent to 6.96%.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices extended gains in early trade with the Sensex rising 205.27 points to 39,919.47.
The Nifty50 jumped 49.50 points to 11,972.30, driven by HDFC and HDFC Bank.
Market Outlook
Arvind Sanger is the founder and managing partner of Geosphere Capital Management told CNBC-TV18 that GDP numbers for Q1FY20 should be worse than Q4FY19 and economy continued to decelerate.
Trade war & preference to tariffs have raised risks significantly, he said.
He feels the RBI cutting the rates not a solution to weak economy. "RBI rate cut might trigger sell on rally action."
Sanger said he is not willing to bet on overall market, will buy into specific sectors.
Auto Stocks Under Pressure after Weak Sales in May
Market Opening:
Benchmark indices opened marginally higher with Nifty reclaiming 11,950 levels despite correction in global markets.
HPCL, BPCL, IOC, Hero Motocorp, Bharti Infratel, HDFC, GAIL and Wipro gained.
Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, M&M, Hindalco and Maruti are under pressure.
Indian markets are expected to open positive on the back of a sharp decline in global crude oil prices. Also, markets are expected to react to GDP data and would watch developments on the global trade war situation, ICICI Direct said.
US markets ended in the negative territory after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico to curb illegal immigration across the border to the US.
Rupee Opening:
The Indian rupee has opened at 69.50 a dollar on June 3, higher by 17 paise compared to Friday's close of 69.67 a dollar.
It was a roller coaster ride for traders as the month of May started muted with nine straight consecutive sessions of fall but then bulls took control in the last 10 days to push Nifty towards a record high of 12,041.
Market Pre-Opening
Benchmark indices were higher in pre-opening trade despite correction in global peers amid trade worries.
The BSE Sensex rose 86.15 points to 39,800.35 and the Nifty50 gained 56.80 points at 11,979.60 in pre-opening trade.
Dilip Buildcon | SML Isuzu | Atul Auto | NTPC | Tata Steel BSL | Vaibhav Global and NLC India are stocks that are in the news today.
Market Trend
By looking at weekly option data, 12,000 Call has significant open interest (OI), which is acting as a hurdle on the upside. However, ongoing positive trend in the index will remain intact until it holds 11,800 levels, ICICI Direct said.
The brokerage feels the index will consolidate in the range of 11,800-12,000 for a couple of trading sessions.
Nifty futures ended at a discount of 6 points with a rise in IVs by 2.86 percent on May 31. The highest Put base is at 11,500 strike with almost 23 lakh shares while the highest Call base is at the 12,500 strike with 17 lakh shares.
Asian markets Update
Major stocks in Asia were trading lower amid increasing concerns over the state of global trade which could hit global growth.
China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.7 percent, Japan's Nikkei fell over a percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.5 percent,
After a volatile session, indices closed marginally in red on May 31. However, during the week, it gained on hopes of big bang reforms from the newly formed Modi government.
Gujarat Gas in Focus
HDFC Securities has intitiated coverage on Gujarat Gas with a buy rating and target price of Rs 222, implying 20 percent potential upside from current levels.
City gas distribution (CGD) companies deserve higher valuation multiples than utilities considering they are (1) Unregulated, (2) Relatively less capex-intensive, and (3) Competing for sales against viable alternatives (in industrial/commercial markets), the brokerage said.
It believes their pricing freedom derives from the fact that superior returns in CGD can be reinvested and help increase the share of gas in India’s energy mix from 20 percent (from 6 percent currently) by 2025. This premium can only expand with time.
Fiscal Deficit
On the fiscal front, the latest data shows that the Government has been able to meet the revised fiscal deficit estimate of 3.4 percent of GDP. However, there has been Rs 1.45 lakh crore reduction in expenditure with Rs 69,140 crore cut in subsidies (major cut in food subsidy of Rs 69,394 crore), covering for Rs 1.57 lakh crore reduction in total receipts.
Now that FY19 estimates are revised, the FY20 might seem to be on the higher side, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI said, adding given growth slowdown that the country is facing, the question arises whether the government should continue to focus on fiscal consolidation path or keep the deficit numbers constant for the next two years before reducing it further and try to propel growth.
Sticking to a particular number is not that important. Instead, the Government should strive to make credible, transparent and achievable fiscal rules, he said.
GDP Data for Q4 Was Weak
GDP growth plunged to 20-quarter low to 5.8 percent in Q4 FY19. With this, the full year FY19 GDP growth comes to 6.8 percent (5-year low) compared to 7.2 percent in FY18. GVA growth for FY19 stood at 6.6 percent compared to 6.9 percent in FY18.
Agriculture and Allied Activities grew at 2.9 percent in FY19, compared to last year growth of 5.0 percent. However, the projection of just-normal monsoon this year boosts the outlook of this sector for FY20, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI said.
Market Update
SGX Nifty indicated higher opening in equity markets despite correction in global peers following fresh trade concerns between US and Mexico.
SGX Nifty was up 40 points at 11965.50.