Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid global weakness, higher crude oil prices

9:25 am UltraTech questions resolution process of Binani Cement: Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement told the Kolkata bench of NCLT that the process followed by the Resolution Professional and the Committee of Creditors while evaluating the bids for Binani Cement was "fraudulent".

Appearing on behalf of UltraTech Cement, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi questioned the process followed by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Binani Cement led by Bank of Baroda in selecting rival Dalmia Bharat Group as the highest bidder.

He submitted that UltraTech apprehends that it was not declared as the H1 bidder in view of the penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India.

On February 27, 2018, CoC informed that UltraTech is the H2 bidder.

9:18 am TCS Top Star: TCS is the biggest gainer among Nifty50 stocks after reporting healthy growth in quarterly earnings on Thursday, rising 3 percent.

The Tata Group firm has reported consolidated profit at Rs 6,904 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, registering a 5.7 percent growth compared to Rs 6,531 crore in previous quarter and 4.5 percent growth over year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 3.8 percent (up 8.2 percent YoY) to Rs 32,075 crore on sequential basis, which was ahead of Reuters poll of Rs 31,669.2 crore.

Revenue in dollar terms increased 3.9 percent, the highest growth in last 14 quarters, to USD 4,972 million in Q4FY18, which was far ahead of analyst estimates. Dollar revenue growth on year-on-year basis was in double digit at 11.68 percent.

9:15 am Market Check: Benchmark indices opened flat amid global weakness and higher crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 21.76 points at 34,405.53 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 11.90 points to 10,553.40.

Nifty Bank was down 0.41 percent while Nifty Midcap declined 60 points.

Eveready Industries and JB Chemicals were down up to 10 percent.

Mahindra CIE, Bharat Seats, Cyient gained up to 5 percent while Reliance Power fell 2 percent post March quarter earnings.

Mphasis was up 2 percent while Jaypee Infra and Nalco were under pressure.

9:08 am Market Update: Benchmark indices settled flat in pre-opening trade, with the Sensex rising only 6.85 points to 34,434.14 and the Nifty falling 4.90 points to 10,560.40.

9:05 am Bond Yield: The 7.78% 10 year government bond yield opened higher by 15 basis points at 7.78 percent against previous close of 7.63 percent.

9:03 am Technical Recommendations: We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

V-Guard Industries Ltd: BUY| Target, Rs 276| Stop Loss Rs232| Returns 12%

Yes Bank Ltd: BUY| Target Rs 348| Stop Loss Rs 306| Returns 9.5%

Sunteck Realty Ltd: BUY| Target 470| Stop Loss Rs 413| Returns 9%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

9:01 am Stocks in news: TCS: Q4 profit up 5.7 percent QoQ at Rs 6,904 crore, EBIT margin at 25.4 percent; approves 1:1 bonus

Cyient: Q4 net up 16.2 percent to Rs 121.5 crore

Fortis Health: Company focusing on binding offers only, advisory panel to meet on April 25

Thomas Cook: The company has purchased 4.4 percent in Travel Corporation of India.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: Company gets Rs 123 crore notices for excessive mining.

ABG Shipyard: Liberty House UK moves NCLT to challenge resolution professional's decision

Kakatiya Cement: Company resumes operation at Telangana plant after its closure on pollution grounds

Also Watch: Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

9:00 am Market Check: Benchmark indices were higher in pre-opening trade, with the Sensex rising 148.79 points to 34,576.08 and the Nifty climbing 21.10 points to 10,586.40 despite weak global cues.

Cyient, Mahindra CIE, Fortis Healthcare, Mishra Dhatu and IndusInd Bank gained up to 4 percent while Vakrangee was down 3.6 percent.

Wall Street’s three major indexes closed lower on Thursday, with tobacco stocks leading a tumble in consumer staples while concerns about smartphone demand hurt the technology sector and rising bond yields and earnings helped financials rebound, said a Reuters report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.18 points, or 0.34 percent, to 24,664.89, the S&P 500 lost 15.51 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,693.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.18 points, or 0.78 percent, to 7,238.06.

Asian shares slipped as a warning on smartphone demand from the world’s largest contract chipmaker slugged the tech sector, while lofty oil prices stirred inflation fears and undermined sovereign bonds, Reuters report added.