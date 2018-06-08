Market Live: Sensex, Nifty off the day’s low points; pharma stocks see a surge

Equity benchmarks are off the day’s low points, with the Nifty hovering near 10,750, while the Sensex is down around 50 points.

The Sensex is down 53.47 points or 0.15% at 35409.61, while the Nifty is down 19.30 points or 0.18% at 10749.10. The market breadth is narrow as 973 shares have advanced, against a decline of 877 shares, while 96 shares are unchanged.

Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Labs are the top gainers, while Power Grid, ICICI Bank, and BPCL are the top losers.