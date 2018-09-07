Market Live: Sensex, Nifty off lows after autos, FMCG see a pullback; midcaps recover sharply

Market Update: A sharp pullback in automobiles, metals and some FMCG names has helped the market erase some of their losses. The Sensex and Nifty are trading marginally lower after witnessing a gap-down opening.

In the broader markets, midcaps have seen a smart recovery as well, with the Nifty Midcap index trading over one-third of a percent higher. Gains in automobiles is led by a surge in Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors. The stocks are up around 3 percent.

Sun Pharma is down 4 percent on reports that US drug regulator has issued 6 observations to its Halol unit in Gujarat. Meanwhile, Yes Bank and Power Grid are the other top losers. Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto are the other lead gainers.

The Sensex is down 66.33 points or 0.17% at 38176.48, and the Nifty down 18.00 points or 0.16% at 11518.90. The market breadth is narrow as 931 shares advanced, against a decline of 809 shares, while 104 shares are unchanged.