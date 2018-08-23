Market Live: Sensex, Nifty off high points after record opening; pharma gains big

Buzzing stock: Shares of Navneet Education rose 2.4 percent intraday Thursday as company board approved the buyback of its equity shares.

The company board at its meeting held on August 20 approved buyback up to 46.87 lakh fully paid up equity shares of company at price of Rs 160 per share, aggregating to Rs 75 crore.

The buyback size is 9.29 percent fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the standalone audited balance sheet and 9.99 percent as per consolidated audited balance sheet of the company as on March 31, 2018.

The offer would be on proportionate basis through tender offer.