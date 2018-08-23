Market Live: Sensex, Nifty off high points after record opening; pharma gains big

Live now
Aug 23, 2018 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CreditAccess Grameen falls below Rs 400 on debut, opens with 7% discount to issue price
Microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen share price started off the first trading session on a weak note, opening with 7 percent discount at Rs 393 against issue price of Rs 422.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Navneet Education rose 2.4 percent intraday Thursday as company board approved the buyback of its equity shares.
The company board at its meeting held on August 20 approved buyback up to 46.87 lakh fully paid up equity shares of company at price of Rs 160 per share, aggregating to Rs 75 crore.
The buyback size is 9.29 percent fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the standalone audited balance sheet and 9.99 percent as per consolidated audited balance sheet of the company as on March 31, 2018.
The offer would be on proportionate basis through tender offer.
Market Update: After seeing fresh highs in the opening minutes, equities are off their high points, with the Nifty hovering around 11,600. The Sensex is up almost 100 points. Among sectors, pharmaceuticals are leading the charts, while FMCG is also trading strong.
Some pressure is visible among banking names as well as automobiles and metals. The midcap index is trading flat. Shares of Mahanagar Gas are down 6 percent on the back of a huge block deal sale to the tune of Rs 1,300 crore.
At 09:46 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 66.15 points or 0.17% at 38351.90, while the Nifty is up 16.00 points or 0.14% at 11586.90. The market breadth is narrow as 1,034 shares advanced, against a decline of 766 shares, while 105 shares were unchanged.
Aramco listing plan halted, oil giant disbands advisors: Sources
Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment amid a week-long holiday.
Buzzing stock: Shares of Mahanagar Gas slipped more than 5 percent in the opening trade on Thursday as company's promoter sold some stake through block deal.
BG Asia Pacific Holding, the foreign promoter of the company sold 15.6 percent stake in the company through a block deal on Thursday. The deal value has come in at Rs 1,334 crore.
After this block deal, BG Asia Pacific's shareholding in the company will be reduced to 10 percent from 24 percent earlier. The TV channel reported that the residual 10 percent stake has a lock-in period up to June 29, 2019.
Market Opens: It’s another record high start for the market on this Thursday morning, with the Nifty hitting 11,600 for the first time, while the Sensex hit 38,400 in the opening minutes.
At 09:15 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 114.88 points or 0.30% at 38400.63, while the Nifty is up 30.10 points or 0.26% at 11601.00. The market breadth is positive as 471 shares advanced, against a decline of 160 shares, while 49 shares were unchanged.
Among sectoral gainers, pharmaceuticals lead the way, up almost a percent, while IT and FMCG are the other top gainers. Banks, on the other hand, are trading lower. The midcaps space is trading marginally higher.
HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, and Lupin are the top gainers, while ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, and Vedanta are the top losers.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 21 paise at 70.02 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 69.81.
Rupee consolidated in a narrow range for the fourth successive session following a relief rally in most of the Asian currencies. Rupee in the Asian pack has been one of the weakest currencies in this year and broad strength in the dollar is keeping gains capped for the currency, said Motilal Oswal.
Fall in the rupee has been on back of external factors as the domestic fundamentals remained unchanged. Rupee experienced a relief rally after comments from the US President, who said that he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.70 and 70.05 and 70.20, it added.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening rates indicate marginally higher opening for the market with Nifty trading above 11,600 and Sensex trading above 38,300.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 32.61 points 38,318.36, and the Nifty up 34.40 points at 11,605.30.
L&T up over 3 percent ahead of AGM for buyback. Dabur, TCS are some of the gainers, while RIL is trading lower.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 5-11% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 8 points or 0.07 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,636- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Stocks in the news: CreditAccess Grameen, BPCL, Navneet Education, Lupin, Adani Green, Mahanagar Gas
Here are the stocks that are in news today: CreditAccess Grameen shares to list on Thursday Lupin receives tentative FDA approval for generic Nudovra Tablets Suven Life Sciences secures product
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news, views and analysis from the markets in India and abroad.