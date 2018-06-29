Market Live: Sensex, Nifty, Midcap indices strong; advance:decline ratio at 3:1

Nomura view on Sun TV: Shares of Sun TV Network gained 2 percent intraday Friday as research house Nomura maintained buy rating with a target of Rs 1105 per share.

According to Nomura, the company is a key beneficiary of digitisation in Tamil Nadu.

The broking house believes that digitization is likely to drive 15-23 percent growth.

The stock is trading at 19x FY20F consolidated EPS and expect 20 percent EPS CAGR FY18-20F, it added