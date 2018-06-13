Market Live: Sensex, Nifty give up gains post morning surge; pharma stocks shine

Market Check: Equity benchmarks have given up almost all of their gains from first few minutes. The Nifty is hovering around 10,850-mark. Gains are visible among frontline IT, pharma and PSU banking names while metals and infra see some weakness. The Midcap index has also shaved off some part of its gains.

Dr Reddy’s Labs and Lupin are among the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Indiabulls Housing were the top losers. Among other stocks, Sun Pharma is up 3 percent after it received an establishment inspection report from US FDA for its Halol plant, while TCS is trading higher by 2 percent after it said a buyback proposal is on the cards. Page Industries, too, gained 3 percent after it said that its licensing agreement with Jockey International was extended to December 31, 2040.