Market Live: Sensex, Nifty give up gains post morning surge; pharma stocks shine

Jun 13, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
We sense that market may see some respite from the poor performance of mid and smallcaps in the near term, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
Market Check: Equity benchmarks have given up almost all of their gains from first few minutes. The Nifty is hovering around 10,850-mark. Gains are visible among frontline IT, pharma and PSU banking names while metals and infra see some weakness. The Midcap index has also shaved off some part of its gains.
Dr Reddy’s Labs and Lupin are among the top gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Indiabulls Housing were the top losers. Among other stocks, Sun Pharma is up 3 percent after it received an establishment inspection report from US FDA for its Halol plant, while TCS is trading higher by 2 percent after it said a buyback proposal is on the cards. Page Industries, too, gained 3 percent after it said that its licensing agreement with Jockey International was extended to December 31, 2040.
The stock has been in an uptrend so far in the year 2018, up 34 percent while on a 1-year basis, the stocks rose by nearly 50 percent.
Share price of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries added 3 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday as company received EIR from USFDA for its Halol facility.
The company has received the EIR (establishment inspection report) from the USFDA for the inspection conducted at its Halol facility (Gujarat, India) during the period February 12-23, 2018.
The agency concluded that the inspection is now closed and the issues contained in the warning letter issued in December 2015 have been addressed, company said in release.
Here is a heatmap of the stocks currently present on the Sensex.
Market Opens: Shares have started on a good note, with the Sensex rising over 100 point, while the Nifty is well above 10,850-mark.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with sharp gains seen in pharmaceuticals, IT and PSU banking space. The midcap index is trading higher by almost half a percent.
The Sensex is up 144.22 points or 0.40% at 35836.74, while the Nifty is up 31.10 points or 0.29% at 10874.00. The market breadth is positive as 314 shares advanced, against a decline of 144 shares, while 46 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Sun Pharma and TCS are the top gainers, while Airtel, Kotak Mahindra, and Zee Entertainment are the top losers.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee opened lower by 12 paise at 67.60 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close 67.48.
Volatility for the USD-INR pair was confined to a narrow range in the past few sessions, but today is expected to open higher at 67.70 levels following weaker-than-expected economic numbers on the domestic front. Data released by CSO showed India’s inflation in May rose 4.87% compared to 4.53% in the previous month on back of higher fuel prices, said Motilal Oswal.
The central bank recently forecast retail inflation at 4.7% in October-March period, “with risks tilted to the upside”. On the other hand, India’s industrial production number for April rose 4.9% compared to estimates of 5.2%. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to to quote in the range of 67.45 and 67.80-67.95, it added
Here are stocks that are in news today:
Ex-Dividend: Can Fin Homes, MAS Financial Services, Kansai Nerolac Paints
Wipro and Opera Solutions launch solution to detect and address fraud and waste in US Healthcare Insurance claims
TCS board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on June 15
Moody upgraded the Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of PNB to Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr) from Ba1(cr)/NP(cr)
Sun Pharma has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Halol unit from USFDA
Allahabad Bank said that Hong Kong Regulator has upped supervision on banks branch
Alok Industries - NCLT asks resolution professional to present resolution plan to creditors
Bharat Forge acquired 34% and Bharat Forge International acquired 0.7% in TEVVA
Videocon to file defamation suit against Bloomberg
The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Wednesday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty50 closed 55 points higher at 10,842 on Tuesday.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 21.5 points or 0.2 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,769-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street made modest gains on Tuesday while the US dollar rose slightly against a basket of major currencies, with only muted impact from the long-awaited US-North Korea summit aimed at denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, said a Reuters report.
Asian shares edged slightly lower on Wednesday as investors looked to the Federal Reserve policy decision and any clues it might give on future rate hikes, shifting focus away from the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore, it said.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.15 percent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei eked out gains of 0.10 percent.