Market Live: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty near 10,620; Adani Ports, Sun Pharma surge

Jan 29, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market update: The Sensex is down 91.67 points or 0.26% at 35565.03, and the Nifty down 23.20 points or 0.22% at 10638.30.
About 922 shares have advanced, 1068 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.
HDFC Q3 preview: Brokerages expect steep decline in profit on elevated provisions
Housing finance major HDFC is likely to report a steep decline in its profit due to elevated provisions, lower capital gains & dividend income, and sharp fall in pre-provision operating profit.
Market Update: Sensex is down 111.41 points or 0.31% at 35545.29, and the Nifty down 23.80 points or 0.22% at 10637.70.
About 1039 shares have advanced, 1138 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.
Just In | Zee Media, responding to NSE's demand for a clarification in increase in volume, has said "there is no information or announcement (including impending announcement) having a bearing on the operation/performance of the Company at this point of time which in our opinion needs to be reported/disclosed which may have bearing on the volume behaviour in the Company's scrip."
Share price of Escorts has sunk about 5% despite the company has reported strong numbers for the Sept-Dec 2018 quarter.
Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating and raised target to Rs 1,060 from Rs 1,050 per share.
Chalet IPO opens for subscription: Top 5 things you must know
It operates five hotels, including a hotel with a co-located serviced residence, located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, representing 2,328 keys, as of March 31, 2018.
Among Nifty stocks, Adani Ports is the biggest gainer (up 4%), followed by Sun Pharma (up 2.35%) and Bharti Infratel (up 2.3%).
Indiabulls Housing Finance (down 5%) and Eicher Motors (down 2.5%) are the biggest losers. Eicher Motors is also trading near its 52-week low.
Nifty struggling to find direction ahead of Budget; bet on IT & FMCG stocks
IT and FMCG packs look comparatively stronger and should be preferred for long trades while negativity may continue in auto, metal and PSU banking counters
Major results on January 30: ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Indian Oil Corporation, NTPC, Jubilant Foodworks, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Security and Intelligence Services (India), Castrol India, IIFL Holdings, EIH Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Tata Communications, JSW Energy, Ajanta Pharma, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, LIC Housing Finance, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Hexaware Technologies
Nifty PSU Bank index has surged in day's trade with 10 of its constituent stocks in positive, one neutral and one in the red. The biggest gainer is Bank of India up 3.8%, followed by Canara Bank that is up 3.6%.
Buzzing: Bank of India has recovered losses from the morning trade and is trading 3% higher. The stock had plunged 6% intraday after company's net loss widened in the quarter ended December 2018.
Buzzing: RBL Bank shares have fallen more than 2% intraday after the increase in provisions on higher slippages for December quarter, but analysts remained positive on the stock. The fall is in addition to 2% decline on January 28.
Just In: Adani Power responding to BSE's notice has clarified that there is no pending information to be made and fluctuations in the share price seem market driven. A similar clarification was issued by Adani Ports as well.
On January 28, the Adani Group stocks had tanked that prompted the exchanges to ask for clarification.
Result reaction: Shares of Ceat slipped over 1 percent after reporting weak results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The tyre manufacturer's profit for the December quarter fell 36 percent YoY to Rs 52.24 crore.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increases stake in Federal Bank & NCC, cuts holding in Titan
As many as 29 companies in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio released their shareholding data for the December quarter as of January 25.
Citi on Tata Power: The company's Q3 net loss is primarily on weak coal business and widening losses for Mundra. It maintained neutral rating on the stock with a target at Rs 77 per share.
HCL Tech to announce Q3 earnings today; here are the key factors to watch out for
Software firm HCL Technologies is expected to report healthy growth in October-December 2018 quarter as revenue in constant currency terms is likely to grow in the range of 2.5-3.9 percent sequentially and the same in dollar term is seen growing around 2.1-3.2 percent for the quarter.
Market at open: Benchmark indices started the day on lower side with Nifty trading below 10,650 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 114.76 points at 35541.94, while Nifty is down 41.00 points at 10620.50. About 241 shares have advanced, 397 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.
Adani Port, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Bank of India, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Gail, Cipla, Dish TV, Zee Entertainment, Titan and Tata Power.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower at 71.14 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 71.10.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are mixed in the pre-opening session with Nifty trading below 10,650 level.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 112.55 points or 0.32% at 35769.25, and the Nifty down 13.60 points at 10647.
Tata Steel down 10 percent and Ceat down 5 percent in the pre-opening trade, while Zee Entertainment gained 3 percent.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 8-11% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 18.5 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,669- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street slips: Stocks on Wall Street, down more than 1 percent for most of the session, recouped some losses at the close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.98 points, or 0.84 percent, to 24,528.22. The S&P 500 lost 20.91 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,643.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.18 points, or 1.11 percent, to 7,085.69.
Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Bank of India, Praj Industries, Ceat, Persistent, Mindtree
Praj Industries | Ceat | Persistent Systems | Mindtree | Coffee Day Enterprises | Ramco Systems and Sharon Bio-Medicine are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 26 points or 0.24 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,661.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The market continued its previous week's fall on January 28 and lost a percent as traders turned cautious ahead of January derivative contracts' expiry and Interim Budget later this week.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian shares faltered on Tuesday and the dollar hovered near two-week lows as prospects for a Sino-US trade deal was dealt a blow after the United States charged Chinese telecom firm Huawei with bank fraud and for conspiring to steal trade secrets.