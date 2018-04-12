Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat in opening; oil retailers, banks decline; IT stocks gain

9:40 am Buzzing: Oil retailers extended previous day's losses, falling up to 3 percent after further spike in crude oil prices yesterday on tensions in Middle East.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation were down between 1-3 percent while state-run oil explorer ONGC gained a percent.

Oil markets remained tense on concerns of a military escalation in Syria, but prices were some way off Wednesday's 2014 highs as bulging American supplies weighed.

Brent crude futures were at USD 72.42 per barrel, up 0.50 percent from their last close, at the time of writing this article.

US WTI crude futures were at USD 67.20 a barrel, up 0.57 percent from previous close.

Both Brent and WTI crude hit 2014 highs of USD 73.09 and USD 67.45 per barrel on Wednesday, respectively, after Saudi Arabia said it intercepted missiles over Riyadh and US President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria.

Higher crude oil price is always a concern for country like India which imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement. It is always good for oil exploration companies but bad for oil retailers as experts feel the chance of lowering excise duties on oil seems unlikely.

"With monthly GST collections still falling short of government's target (though the roll-out of e-way bill is expected to help check evasion to some extent), worries about not letting fiscal deficit widen any further than the budgeted estimate for FY18-19 and tough ask in achieving FY18-19's disinvestment target; the wiggle room that the government has in terms of lowering excise duties appear to be extremely slim," Ajay Bodke, CEO & Chief Portfolio Manager PMS, Prabhudas Lilladher.

9:27 am Tech Stocks: Technology stocks outperformed benchmark indices, taking advantage of falling rupee. The Nifty IT index jumped 1.6 percent.

9:22 am Bond Yield: The 10-year government bond yield fell after sharp rally in previous session, declining 5 basis points to 7.48 percent in morning.

In previous session, the bond yield jumped 15 basis points to close at 7.53 percent.

9:18 am Rupee Trade: The rupee extended losses, falling 0.2 percent to 65.44 against the US dollar after opening flat.

It closed at 65.31 against the US dollar in previous session.

9:15 am Market Update: Benchmark indices opened flat amid weak global cues and spike in crude oil prices, as investors await corporate earnings and macro data.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 47.56 points at 33,988 while the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 17.40 points to 10,399.80.

HCL Technologies, TCS, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Bharti Infratel were early gainers.

HPCL, BPCL and IOC fell up to 3 percent. Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Alkem Labs were under pressure.

Nifty Bank was down 0.35 percent.

Aban Offshore, Harrisons, Jayshree Tea, Mcleod Russel, HOEC, Dolphin Offshore, Selan Exploration, TVS Electronics and Biocon gained up to 8 percent.

MRPL, InterGlobe Aviation, IDBI Bank, Jaiprakash Associates, Jet Airways and TVS Electronics were under pressure.

9:06 am Technical Recommendations: We spoke to ICICIdirect and here’s what they have to recommend:

Bajaj Finserv: BUY CMP – 5420.00 Target – 6095.00 Stop Loss – 5190.00 Upside – 12% Time Frame 6 months

EIH Limited: BUY CMP – 165.00 Target – 194.00 Stop Loss – 145.00 Upside – 17% Time Frame 6 months

PNC Infratech: BUY CMP – 181.00 Target – 205.00 Stop Loss – 166.00 Upside – 13% Time Frame 1 month

9:03 am Stocks in news: Jet Airways: It has appointed Ashok Chawla as non-executive independent director of the Board.

GMR Infra: The group will set up aerospace & defence manufacturing hub in Tamil Nadu

Oil companies: Major agreement has been signed between Saudi Aramco & Hindustan Oil, Indian Oil & Bharat Oil.

Bhushan Steel: NCLT reserves orders on resolution plan approval

Biocon: Mylan and Biocon have sought to accelerate introduction of Adalimumab Biosimilar In EU.

Tata Motors: Global wholesales at 1.53 lakh units in March.

Larsen & Toubro: It has signed an MoU With BEL To Develop Defence Products

Tata Sons: The company will form Tata Aerospace & Defence

IDBI Bank: RBI Imposes Rs 3 crore penalty for non-compliance with IRAC Norms.

9:00 am Market Check: Benchmark indices were mildly higher in pre-opening amid weak global cues and spike in oil prices, as investors look for corporate earnings that will begin tomorrow and macro data due later in the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 118.36 points at 34,058.80 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 0.50 points to 10,417.70.

Trends on SGX Nifty also indicated a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 21 points or 0.2 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,439-level on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Wall Street stocks fell on Wednesday as possible US military action against Syria stoked investor concerns about geopolitical risk to the American economy and minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee sparked worries about a more hawkish view on interest-rate increases, Reuters reported.

Asian stocks came under pressure on Thursday as the threat of imminent US military action in Syria rattled investors and sent oil prices to their highest levels since late 2014 on concerns about supply. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.05 percent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent, Reuters reported.