Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat amid US-China trade tensions; Brent crude below $73/bbl

TCS at Record High: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continued to trade at fresh record high after it announced a buyback of up to Rs 16,000 crore on Friday which most brokerages think was a bit lower than expectations and is slightly negative on earnings per share (EPS).

TCS's board approved a proposal to buy back up to 7.6 crore equity shares "for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore". Most brokerage firms were anticipating a buyback of over Rs 20,000 crore

The buyback is at 1.99 percent of the total paid up equity share capital, at Rs 2,100, which is a premium of 14 percent over TCS's closing price of Rs 1,841.45 on Friday.

CLSA which maintains a buy rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 1850 said that buyback of 18 percent of net worth or 34 percent of its cash reserve was a tad lower than expectations.