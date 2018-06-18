Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat amid US-China trade tensions; Brent crude below $73/bbl

Live now
Jun 18, 2018 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Rupee Update: The rupee weakened by 15 paise to hit a fresh three-week low of 68.16 against the US dollar in opening trade today but it cut down losses to 4 paise at 68.04 a dollar, pressured by appreciation of the American currency overseas amid sustained foreign capital outflows.
Forex dealers said the dollar's rise towards a seven-month high against a basket of its peers, as investors absorbed the escalation in trade tensions between the US and China, weighed on the rupee. However, a higher opening in the domestic equity market capped the losses.
The rupee had closed below the key 68-mark to end at 68.01 against the US currency in the previous session on Friday after the country's trade deficit widened more than expected amid renewed global trade war fears.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,524.74 crore on Friday, provisional data released by stock exchanges showed.
TCS at Record High: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continued to trade at fresh record high after it announced a buyback of up to Rs 16,000 crore on Friday which most brokerages think was a bit lower than expectations and is slightly negative on earnings per share (EPS).
TCS's board approved a proposal to buy back up to 7.6 crore equity shares "for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore". Most brokerage firms were anticipating a buyback of over Rs 20,000 crore
The buyback is at 1.99 percent of the total paid up equity share capital, at Rs 2,100, which is a premium of 14 percent over TCS's closing price of Rs 1,841.45 on Friday.
CLSA which maintains a buy rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 1850 said that buyback of 18 percent of net worth or 34 percent of its cash reserve was a tad lower than expectations.
Yes Bank in focus: Yes Bank said it has received final approval and registration from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for acting as Custodian of Securities.
Custodian of Securities is a license granted by SEBI to eligible entities allowing them to offer custodial services to financial market participants including foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
Market Update: The market is rangebound in morning trade despite weakness in Asian peers due to escalated trade tensions between world's two largest economies US and China.
The Nifty continued to hold 10,800 levels as Brent crude futures extended losses, down 1 percent to trade below $73 a barrel on likely increase in output in the OPEC meeting later in the week.
The Sensex gained 16.61 points at 35,638.75 and the Nifty rose 2.50 points to 10,820.20.
Oil marketing companies IOC, HPCL and BPCL gained 2-3 percent on falling crude prices while TCS hits fresh record high after the buyback news.
Market Opening: Benchmark indices opened mildly lower on Monday following weakness in Asian peers amid escalated US-China trade tensions.
The Sensex slipped 16.67 points to 35,605.47 and the Nifty declined 8.00 points to 10,809.70.
BPCL, HPCL and IOC gained 2-3 percent after further fall in crude oil prices.
Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are early gainers.
Dr Reddy's Labs fell 2 percent. Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and ONGC are under pressure.
Nifty Midcap and Bank Nifty indices slipped 22 points each.
Jet Airways, SpiceJet, InterGlobe Aviation, Idea Cellular, TVS Motor Company, Castrol, Motherson Sumi and DCM Shriram gained up to 5 percent.
Avenue Supermarts, PVR, Vakrangee, Ruchi Soya, Dish TV, JSPL and Nalco fell up to 5 percent.
Top 10 money making ideas by experts which could give 4-12% returns in 30 days
Stock specific moves likely to happen in selective IT, pharma, NBFC stocks and heavyweights stocks are likely to take the lead while PSU, Auto, Cement, Mid and Small Cap stocks would be under pressure with limited upside.
Market Pre-Opening Update: Benchmark indices settled pre-opening session mildly higher despite trade war tensions.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 76.29 points to 35,698.43 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 12.50 points at 10,830.20.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open gap-down; 3 stocks which could give 4-12% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 46.5 points or 0.43 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,779-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
ICICI Securities View on Market: Indian markets are expected to open negative today tracking mixed global cues. In the near term, market will watch out for the progress of monsoons and movement of crude oil prices along-with FII and DII activity.
Domestic markets ended on a flat note amid mixed global cues on the back of renewed trade worries between China and US. US markets ended in the negative territory as China indicated retaliation with tariffs of its own if the U.S. goes ahead with its plans to impose heavy tariffs on Chinese goods.
Market Pre-opening: Benchmark indices are sharply higher in pre-opening despite weak Asian trade amid US-China trade war.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 326.65 points to 35,948.79 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 13.70 points at 10,831.40.
Market Mood: The Nifty50 is likely to open lower on Monday following weak trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty closed 9.6 points higher at 10,817 on Friday.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 46.5 points or 0.43 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,779-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street stocks ended lower on Friday, capping a day of heavy trading with investors mostly pulling back from initial concerns over an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China, said a Reuters report.
Asian markets slipped on Monday as investors digested the escalation in trade tensions between the US and China after both countries announced tariffs last week. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.53 percent while the Kospi slipped 0.17 percent.
China will impose additional 25 percent tariffs on 659 US goods worth USD 50 billion in response to the US announcement that it will levy tariffs on Chinese imports, the Chinese commerce ministry said.