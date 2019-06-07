Market Live: Indices recover with Nifty around 11,850; pharma stocks under pressure

Market Opens: It is flat start for the Indian indices on Friday with Nifty around 11,850.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 41.81 points or 0.11% at 39487.91, and the Nifty down 7.30 points or 0.06% at 11836.50. About 309 shares have advanced, 242 shares declined, and 22 shares are unchanged.

BPCL, HUL, RIL, Maruti Suzuki are among major losers on the Indices, while gainers are Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, Gail, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Godrej Properties and Page Industries.

Among the sectors, metal, bank and IT are trading higher, while some selling seen in the energy, FMCG and pharma.