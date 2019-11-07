Market Live: Nifty above 12K in pre-opening, Sensex up 200 pts; rupee opens lower

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 07, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee opens:
Gold Update:
Rupee opens lower at 71.05 per dollar
The Indian rupee opened at 71.05 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 70.98.
“From the past 3-weeks, the spot has been in a depreciating mode, as US-China have been showing the curiosity and hinting at a ‘Phase One’ deal anytime this month. However, depreciation is getting capped as market has started getting doubtful of the silence amid China’s attempts to push the US to remove more tariffs, said Rahul Gupta, Head of Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.
Podcast | Hot Stocks: A close above life highs would take Nifty50 towards 12,300
Nifty will face major hurdles around its lifetime high of 12,103 marks. Once Nifty sail above the lifetime high, 12,300 will be the new target to watch out for.
Gold Update: Worries that a long-awaited trade deal between the United States and China could be delayed until December made investors cautious, keeping gold prices steady on Thursday.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term
Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com is of the view that one may buy DLF with stop loss at Rs 185.5 and target of Rs 200.
Market Headstart: Nifty50 seen opening flat; real estate stocks will be in focus
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India, with a gain of 3 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,010-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director at Knight Frank India: The inclusion of developments under NPAs and NCLT into the gamut of eligible projects, albeit these are net positive projects, into the Special Window Funding is a welcomed decision. The extension of this benefit to mid income beyond the affordable housing segment is a critical step forward.
We welcome these changes and feel that this will help create greater momentum in stock movement. There are many projects which are near completion but have not been able to garner last mile funds will benefit from this move. This step will definitely create greater confidence and credibility and may, in due course, encourage private segments to extend their support in last mile funding ,helping the beleaguered sector to go over this period of slowdown.
Sharad Mittal, CEO & Head, Motilal Oswal Real Estate Funds on FM's real estate push: It's a positive move for the liquidity starved real estate sector, Rs 25,000 crore will be good amount to address the chronic situations. Though one need to see the modalities on implementation, time is of essence in delayed projects.
Ajay Bodke, CEO PMS at Prabhudas Lilladher on FM's real estate push: Government's initiative to kickstart the moribund residential real estate sector through formation of an AIF Category II fund with substantially large initial corpus of Rs 25,000 crore and promise of top-up subsequently both from the contributors as well as others including sovereign wealth funds will be strongly welcomed by the market.
The likes of Piramal Enterprises, L&T Finance, JM Finance, Edelweiss (even the likes of Indiabulls Housing Finance and DHFL), banks saddled with large Real estate exposure like Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc and quality names like HDFC Ltd should lead the charge.
Real estate developers like DLF, Godrej, Oberoi, Sobha, Purvankara, Kolte-Patil, Brigade etc as well as EPC companies deriving substantial revenues from real estate like NBCC, Ahluwalia and of course L&T would remain in focus.
September quarter earnings: On the earnings front, as many as 148 companies on the BSE will declare their results for September quarter which include names like Aditya Birla Capital, Andhra Bank, City Union Bank, LT Foods, DLF, IPCA Laboratories, Max India, Trent, UCO Bank, UPL Ltd, VIP Industries, and Wockhardt among others.
Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, DLF, Sun Pharma, BPCL, Prakash Industries, Yes Bank
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Results Today: Sun Pharma, BPCL, DLF, HPCL, IGL, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Transmission, Ajmera Realty, Andhra Bank, Gujarat Alkalies, Indowind Energy,