Market Live: Nifty above 12K in pre-opening, Sensex up 200 pts; rupee opens lower

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director at Knight Frank India: The inclusion of developments under NPAs and NCLT into the gamut of eligible projects, albeit these are net positive projects, into the Special Window Funding is a welcomed decision. The extension of this benefit to mid income beyond the affordable housing segment is a critical step forward.

We welcome these changes and feel that this will help create greater momentum in stock movement. There are many projects which are near completion but have not been able to garner last mile funds will benefit from this move. This step will definitely create greater confidence and credibility and may, in due course, encourage private segments to extend their support in last mile funding ,helping the beleaguered sector to go over this period of slowdown.