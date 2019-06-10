Market Live: Sensex gains 250 points, Nifty around 11,950; OMCs under pressure

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18

Citi on Monsoon

Monsoon arrival delayed marginally, El Nino risk lingers on

44% of country’s area is under drought-like conditions vs 38% last year

CLSA on new NPA circular

RBI offers leeway to banks; Onus of resolutions now on them

New framework addresses banks’ concerns by giving four concessions

There is no rule-based reference to NCLT

Nomura on new NPA circular

Most changes to resolution for stressed assets are practical

Changes rightly incentivise banks to find a time-bound resolution

RBI has mandated additional provisions of 20-35% if lenders do not find resolution plan

Deutsche Bank on new NPA circular

New NPA norms to provide flexibility in the resolution process

Expect some pick-up in the pace of resolution

Credit Suisse on new NPA circular

RBI maintains its push towards IBC

Focus on IBC positive for resolution as well as disincentive for poor creditor behaviour

Recent slowdown in IBC process remains a bottleneck for faster recoveries

China data watch

May $-denominated exports up 1.1% YoY versus Reuters poll of 3.8% decline

May $-denominated imports down 8.5% YoY versus Reuters poll of 3.8% decline

May trade surplus at $41.65 billion vs Reuters poll of $20.5 billion surplus

Morgan Stanley on ITC

Overweight call, target raised to Rs 360 from Rs 320 per share

Investors remain worried about sharp unexpected tax increases

Cigarette volumes are tracking ahead of expectations

Citi on Dabur

Buy rating, target at Rs 455 per share

Trends in the last two months are slightly better vs slowdown in March

Credit Suisse on HUL

Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 1,850 per share

Co remains way ahead of the curve, but near-term growth may be muted

Jefferies on HUL

Hold rating, target at Rs 1,820 per share

Investor day highlighted company's superior execution & lead over peers

Citi on HUL

Neutral call, target at Rs 1,867 per share

Data & digital increasingly important for company

CLSA on HUL

Outperform call, target at Rs 1,950 per share

Analyst meeting built on last year’s theme of re-imagining HUL

Deutsche Bank on Tata Motors

Hold Rating, target at Rs 175 per share

JLR focussing on costs & cash flows

Deutsche Bank on Embassy REIT

Buy rating, target at Rs 370 per share

Indiabulls’ promoter stake sale in-line with its strategy to focus on fin services

Morgan Stanley on GSK Pharma

Underweight call, target raised to Rs 1,134 from Rs 1,102 per share

GSK India growth muted due to a recent industry slowdown

CLSA on Gas Sector

Weak gas consumption in April

Weak gas consumption suggests QoQ vol decline for GAIL, GSPL & Petronet LNG

Strong retail volume growth for CGDs will continue

Prefer CGDs in the gas space

Credit Suisse on IT Sector

Valuations reluctant to price in any slowdown risks

HCL Tech stands out with extremely low expectations

If US slowdown manifests, growth expectations could get reset downwards