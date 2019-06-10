App
Jun 10, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex gains 250 points, Nifty around 11,950; OMCs under pressure

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by PSU bank, infra, IT, FMCG, auto, metal and pharma.

highlights

  • Jun 10, 11:06 AM (IST)

    Shares of The Jammu and Kashmir Bank dropped about 20 percent on June 10 in the morning trade after the government on June 8 removed J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmad and appointed its executive president RK Chibber as an interim chairman.

  • Jun 10, 10:47 AM (IST)

    Just In | SBI keeps lending rates unchanged for June. 

  • Jun 10, 10:38 AM (IST)

    Sensex at this hour

  • Jun 10, 10:20 AM (IST)

    Market Update: The benchmark indices erased some of its morning gains but trading higher with Nifty around 11,950 level.

    The Sensex is up 281.35 points at 39897.25, while Nifty is up 80.20 points at 11950.90. About 1031 shares have advanced, 784 shares declined, and 106 shares are unchanged.

  • Jun 10, 10:10 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Globus Spirits rose 4.6 percent in the early trade on Monday after upward revision of selling rates of country liquor in Rajasthan.

  • Jun 10, 09:41 AM (IST)

    L&T bag orders: The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across various Indian states for its varied businesses.

  • Jun 10, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia said producer club OPEC and Russia were likely to keep withholding supplies, and in relief that the United States and Mexico averted a trade war that would have damaged the global economy.

  • Jun 10, 09:20 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is positive start for the benchmark indices on June 10 with Nifty above 11,900.

    At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 296.45 points at 39,912.35, while Nifty is up 86.10 points at 11,956.80. About 468 shares have advanced, 183 shares declined, and 46 shares are unchanged. 

    Indiabulls Housing, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, DHFL, Edelweiss Financial, Manappuram Finance, India Cements are among major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are J&K Bank, Reliance Power, Reliance Capital , Reliance infra and PC Jeweller.

    All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by PSU bank, infra, IT, FMCG, auto, metal and pharma.

  • Jun 10, 09:10 AM (IST)

  • Jun 10, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 69.45 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 69.47.

  • Jun 10, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: The benchmark indices are trading positive in the pre-opening session on June 10.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 111.69 points or 0.28% at 39727.59, and the Nifty up 56.90 points or 0.48% at 11927.60

  • Jun 10, 08:54 AM (IST)

    US markets end higher on Friday: Wall Street’s major indexes charged higher on Friday, as sharply slowing US job growth boosted hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts while optimism about potential progress in US trade fights with China and Mexico added to risk appetites.

  • Jun 10, 08:44 AM (IST)

    Asian markets update: US stock futures and Asian shares rose on Monday after the United States dropped its threat to impose tariffs on Mexico in a deal to combat illegal migration from Central America, while weak US jobs data raised hopes for US interest rate cuts.

  • Jun 10, 08:19 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18

    Citi on Monsoon 
    Monsoon arrival delayed marginally, El Nino risk lingers on
    44% of country’s area is under drought-like conditions vs 38% last year

    CLSA on new NPA circular 
    RBI offers leeway to banks; Onus of resolutions now on them
    New framework addresses banks’ concerns by giving four concessions
    There is no rule-based reference to NCLT

    Nomura on new NPA circular 
    Most changes to resolution for stressed assets are practical 
    Changes rightly incentivise banks to find a time-bound resolution 
    RBI has mandated additional provisions of 20-35% if lenders do not find resolution plan

    Deutsche Bank on new NPA circular 
    New NPA norms to provide flexibility in the resolution process
    Expect some pick-up in the pace of resolution

    Credit Suisse on new NPA circular 
    RBI maintains its push towards IBC 
    Focus on IBC positive for resolution as well as disincentive for poor creditor behaviour
    Recent slowdown in IBC process remains a bottleneck for faster recoveries

    China data watch 
    May $-denominated exports up 1.1% YoY versus Reuters poll of 3.8% decline
    May $-denominated imports down 8.5% YoY versus Reuters poll of 3.8% decline
    May trade surplus at $41.65 billion vs Reuters poll of $20.5 billion surplus

    Morgan Stanley on ITC 
    Overweight call, target raised to Rs 360 from Rs 320 per share
    Investors remain worried about sharp unexpected tax increases
    Cigarette volumes are tracking ahead of expectations

    Citi on Dabur 
    Buy rating, target at Rs 455 per share 
    Trends in the last two months are slightly better vs slowdown in March

    Credit Suisse on HUL 
    Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 1,850 per share
    Co remains way ahead of the curve, but near-term growth may be muted

    Jefferies on HUL 
    Hold rating, target at Rs 1,820 per share 
    Investor day highlighted company's superior execution & lead over peers 

    Citi on HUL 
    Neutral call, target at Rs 1,867 per share 
    Data & digital increasingly important for company

    CLSA on HUL 
    Outperform call, target at Rs 1,950 per share 
    Analyst meeting built on last year’s theme of re-imagining HUL

    Deutsche Bank on Tata Motors 
    Hold Rating, target at Rs 175 per share 
    JLR focussing on costs & cash flows 

    Deutsche Bank on Embassy REIT 
    Buy rating, target at Rs 370 per share 
    Indiabulls’ promoter stake sale in-line with its strategy to focus on fin services

    Morgan Stanley on GSK Pharma 
    Underweight call, target raised to Rs 1,134 from Rs 1,102 per share 
    GSK India growth muted due to a recent industry slowdown 

    CLSA on Gas Sector 
    Weak gas consumption in April 
    Weak gas consumption suggests QoQ vol decline for GAIL, GSPL & Petronet LNG
    Strong retail volume growth for CGDs will continue 
    Prefer CGDs in the gas space 

    Credit Suisse on IT Sector 
    Valuations reluctant to price in any slowdown risks 
    HCL Tech stands out with extremely low expectations
    If US slowdown manifests, growth expectations could get reset downwards

  • Jun 10, 07:49 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader indices in India, a gains of 59 points or 0.50 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,956-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Jun 10, 07:38 AM (IST)

  • Jun 10, 07:33 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

