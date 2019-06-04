Market Live: Nifty above 12,050, Sensex trades lower; TCS declines 2%

Live now
Jun 04, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bharti Airtel's subsidiary IPO: Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel proceed with an initial public offering for admission and listing of its shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The offer is targeted to raise USD 750 million (plus a primary greenshoe option of up to 15%) and will be used to reduce the net debt. Further, Airtel Africa is also considering a listing of its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:
Investec on Tata Steel
Reiterate buy with a target of Rs 730 per share
It’s a strong deleveraging story
Improving mining profitability makes co a preferred play in ferrous space
HSBC on Maruti
Maintain hold, target at Rs 7,200 per share
Retail traction remains weak
Citi on IndusInd Bank
Buy rating, target at Rs 1,980 per share
Co expects growth in CV financing segment to remain healthy
CLSA on United Spirits
Sell rating, target at Rs 450 per share
Company is working across the value chain to drive profitable growth
Easy gains are already made; upsides look difficult
Nomura on M&M
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 827 per share
Company will be ready with BS-6 vehicles before September 30
HSBC on manufacturing PMI
May manufacturing PMI picked up but remains below long-term average
Input prices rise gently while output prices continues to ease
Growth is likely to remain weak in the next quarter, before improving in H2
RBI is expected to cut rates by 25 bps at the upcoming June meeting
Nomura on autos
Industry wholesale volumes decline sharply across segments
Measures to address liquidity & fall in crude could lead to demand recovery in H2
Recovery is likely to be slower than our expectation
Citi on Bajaj Auto
Company targets 25% share of overall domestic bikes over the medium term
Overall FY20 export volume growth is expected to be in double digits
Africa remains strong & ASEAN should revive
UBS on Consumer Sector
Q4 cons sector volume growth at 6.4% YoY vs 9.9% in 9MFY19
Growth differential between rural & urban significantly narrowed in Q4
Discretionary posted topline growth of 18.5% vs 6.3% by staples in Q4
UBS on Auto
May wholesales weak for cars & commercial vehicles
2-wheeler volumes fare relatively better
Sequential revival can be expected in coming months
CLSA on financials
Fitch cuts ratings on ICICI & Axis
See limited impact from revision in credit ratings to below investment grade
Downgrade comes on the back of Fitch’s concerns about operating environment
CLSA on India Strategy
Large FY19 miss, weak GST limit fiscal headroom for stimulus
FY20 sees a sluggish start with weak GST collection growth in May at 7%
GST compliance measures are badly needed
CLSA on autos
Demand remains subdued; sharp YoY decline across segments
In FY20-21, expect PVs to see a 5% CAGR
2-wheelers to witness a 4% CAGR
Trucks to see flat volumes in FY20 followed by a 14% decline in FY21
Credit Suisse on GST Collection
At Rs 1 Lakh crore, GST collection below the required run-rate of Rs 1.13 lakh cr
Worrying part is growth falling to an 8-month low of 6.7% YoY
Weak take in May reflects a broad consumption slowdown
Gold Update: Gold climbed more than 1.5% on Monday to its highest level in more than three months on concerns that U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and Washington's threat of tariffs on Mexico would hurt the global economy.
RBI seen cutting rates, may turn "accommodative" after dismal GDP
Beginning a three day review on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) can draw comfort from subdued inflation.
Market Opens: After hitting record highs in the previous session, it is gap down opening for the Indian indices on June 4 with Nifty around 12,050.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 132.09 points or 0.33% at 40135.53, and the Nifty down 37.30 points or 0.31% at 12051.20. About 300 shares have advanced, 325 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged.
Wipro, Dr Reddy's Lab, Wipro, Indiabulls Housing, PFC, NTPC, L&T, ITC and Titan are some of major gainers on the indices, while losers are TCS, Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank HCL Tech, BPCL and HPCL.
Among sectors, except infra and pharma all other indices are trading lower.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 11 paise at 69.15 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.26.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 12,050 level.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 79.28 points or 0.20% at 40188.34, and the Nifty down 29.80 points or 0.25% at 12058.70.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Tuesday amid a global economic slowdown that is starting to hit oil demand, triggering calls in producer club OPEC for supply cuts to be extended.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which could give 8-13% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 48 points or 0.40 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,070-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends lower: The three major US stock indexes declined on Monday on weaker-than-expected economic data, while shares of Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon.com fell sharply on fears the companies are the targets of US government antitrust regulators, putting pressure on the tech-laden Nasdaq.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 45.50 points or 0.38 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,072.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Stocks in the news: Dr Reddys, Wipro, ICICI Bank, L&T Technology, GE Power, Swaraj Engines
Wipro | ICICI Bank | M&M | L&T Technology Services | GE Power | Swaraj Engines and Bharat Financial are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets trade higher: Shares in Asia inched higher and safe-haven assets gave up some overnight gains on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after a volatile Wall Street session, but deeper concerns about growth have capped broader improvements in risk sentiment.
