Market Live: Nifty above 12,050, Sensex trades lower; TCS declines 2%

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

Investec on Tata Steel

Reiterate buy with a target of Rs 730 per share

It’s a strong deleveraging story

Improving mining profitability makes co a preferred play in ferrous space

HSBC on Maruti

Maintain hold, target at Rs 7,200 per share

Retail traction remains weak

Citi on IndusInd Bank

Buy rating, target at Rs 1,980 per share

Co expects growth in CV financing segment to remain healthy

CLSA on United Spirits

Sell rating, target at Rs 450 per share

Company is working across the value chain to drive profitable growth

Easy gains are already made; upsides look difficult

Nomura on M&M

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 827 per share

Company will be ready with BS-6 vehicles before September 30

HSBC on manufacturing PMI

May manufacturing PMI picked up but remains below long-term average

Input prices rise gently while output prices continues to ease

Growth is likely to remain weak in the next quarter, before improving in H2

RBI is expected to cut rates by 25 bps at the upcoming June meeting

Nomura on autos

Industry wholesale volumes decline sharply across segments

Measures to address liquidity & fall in crude could lead to demand recovery in H2

Recovery is likely to be slower than our expectation

Citi on Bajaj Auto

Company targets 25% share of overall domestic bikes over the medium term

Overall FY20 export volume growth is expected to be in double digits

Africa remains strong & ASEAN should revive

UBS on Consumer Sector

Q4 cons sector volume growth at 6.4% YoY vs 9.9% in 9MFY19

Growth differential between rural & urban significantly narrowed in Q4

Discretionary posted topline growth of 18.5% vs 6.3% by staples in Q4

UBS on Auto

May wholesales weak for cars & commercial vehicles

2-wheeler volumes fare relatively better

Sequential revival can be expected in coming months

CLSA on financials

Fitch cuts ratings on ICICI & Axis

See limited impact from revision in credit ratings to below investment grade

Downgrade comes on the back of Fitch’s concerns about operating environment

CLSA on India Strategy

Large FY19 miss, weak GST limit fiscal headroom for stimulus

FY20 sees a sluggish start with weak GST collection growth in May at 7%

GST compliance measures are badly needed

CLSA on autos

Demand remains subdued; sharp YoY decline across segments

In FY20-21, expect PVs to see a 5% CAGR

2-wheelers to witness a 4% CAGR

Trucks to see flat volumes in FY20 followed by a 14% decline in FY21

Credit Suisse on GST Collection

At Rs 1 Lakh crore, GST collection below the required run-rate of Rs 1.13 lakh cr

Worrying part is growth falling to an 8-month low of 6.7% YoY

Weak take in May reflects a broad consumption slowdown