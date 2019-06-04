App
Jun 04, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty above 12,050, Sensex trades lower; TCS declines 2%

Among sectors, except infra and pharma all other indices are trading lower.

highlights

  • Jun 04, 09:53 AM (IST)

    Bharti Airtel's subsidiary IPO: Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel proceed with an initial public offering for admission and listing of its shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The offer is targeted to raise USD 750 million (plus a primary greenshoe option of up to 15%) and will be used to reduce the net debt. Further, Airtel Africa is also considering a listing of its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

  • Jun 04, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Investec on Tata Steel
    Reiterate buy with a target of Rs 730 per share
    It’s a strong deleveraging story 
    Improving mining profitability makes co a preferred play in ferrous space

    HSBC on Maruti
    Maintain hold, target at Rs 7,200 per share
    Retail traction remains weak

    Citi on IndusInd Bank
    Buy rating, target at Rs 1,980 per share
    Co expects growth in CV financing segment to remain healthy 

    CLSA on United Spirits 
    Sell rating, target at Rs 450 per share
    Company is working across the value chain to drive profitable growth
    Easy gains are already made; upsides look difficult 

    Nomura on M&M
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 827 per share
    Company will be ready with BS-6 vehicles before September 30

    HSBC on manufacturing PMI
    May manufacturing PMI picked up but remains below long-term average 
    Input prices rise gently while output prices continues to ease
    Growth is likely to remain weak in the next quarter, before improving in H2
    RBI is expected to cut rates by 25 bps at the upcoming June meeting

    Nomura on autos
    Industry wholesale volumes decline sharply across segments
    Measures to address liquidity & fall in crude could lead to demand recovery in H2
    Recovery is likely to be slower than our expectation 

    Citi on Bajaj Auto
    Company targets 25% share of overall domestic bikes over the medium term
    Overall FY20 export volume growth is expected to be in double digits
    Africa remains strong & ASEAN should revive

    UBS on Consumer Sector
    Q4 cons sector volume growth at 6.4% YoY vs 9.9% in 9MFY19
    Growth differential between rural & urban significantly narrowed in Q4
    Discretionary posted topline growth of 18.5% vs 6.3% by staples in Q4

    UBS on Auto
    May wholesales weak for cars & commercial vehicles 
    2-wheeler volumes fare relatively better
    Sequential revival can be expected in coming months

    CLSA on financials 
    Fitch cuts ratings on ICICI & Axis
    See limited impact from revision in credit ratings to below investment grade 
    Downgrade comes on the back of Fitch’s concerns about operating environment 

    CLSA on India Strategy
    Large FY19 miss, weak GST limit fiscal headroom for stimulus
    FY20 sees a sluggish start with weak GST collection growth in May at 7%
    GST compliance measures are badly needed

    CLSA on autos
    Demand remains subdued; sharp YoY decline across segments
    In FY20-21, expect PVs to see a 5% CAGR
    2-wheelers to witness a 4% CAGR 
    Trucks to see flat volumes in FY20 followed by a 14% decline in FY21

    Credit Suisse on GST Collection
    At Rs 1 Lakh crore, GST collection below the required run-rate of Rs 1.13 lakh cr
    Worrying part is growth falling to an 8-month low of 6.7% YoY
    Weak take in May reflects a broad consumption slowdown

  • Jun 04, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Gold Update: Gold climbed more than 1.5% on Monday to its highest level in more than three months on concerns that U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and Washington's threat of tariffs on Mexico would hurt the global economy.

  • Jun 04, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: After hitting record highs in the previous session, it is gap down opening for the Indian indices on June 4 with Nifty around 12,050.

    At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 132.09 points or 0.33% at 40135.53, and the Nifty down 37.30 points or 0.31% at 12051.20. About 300 shares have advanced, 325 shares declined, and 38 shares are unchanged. 

    Wipro, Dr Reddy's Lab, Wipro, Indiabulls Housing, PFC, NTPC, L&T, ITC and Titan are some of major gainers on the indices, while losers are TCS, Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank HCL Tech, BPCL and HPCL.

  • Jun 04, 09:12 AM (IST)

  • Jun 04, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 11 paise at 69.15 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.26.

  • Jun 04, 09:01 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session with Nifty around 12,050 level.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 79.28 points or 0.20% at 40188.34, and the Nifty down 29.80 points or 0.25% at 12058.70.

  • Jun 04, 08:56 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices fell on Tuesday amid a global economic slowdown that is starting to hit oil demand, triggering calls in producer club OPEC for supply cuts to be extended.

  • Jun 04, 08:38 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends lower: The three major US stock indexes declined on Monday on weaker-than-expected economic data, while shares of Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon.com fell sharply on fears the companies are the targets of US government antitrust regulators, putting pressure on the tech-laden Nasdaq.

  • Jun 04, 08:28 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 45.50 points or 0.38 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,072.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Jun 04, 08:02 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade higher: Shares in Asia inched higher and safe-haven assets gave up some overnight gains on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after a volatile Wall Street session, but deeper concerns about growth have capped broader improvements in risk sentiment.

  • Jun 04, 07:52 AM (IST)

  • Jun 04, 07:36 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

