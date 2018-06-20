Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank extend rally on further recovery in Asian peers

Market Outlook by ICICI Securities: Equity benchmarks extended profit booking weighed by weak global cues on Tuesday.

The price action formed a long bear candle carrying lower high-low, as downward momentum accelerated on the breach of last week’s low (10,755). As discussed earlier, the lack of faster retracement on either side makes us believe that Nifty would extend ongoing consolidation in the range of 10,930-10,650 over next couple of weeks. In coming sessions, we expect Nifty to find support near key value area of 10700 -10650 which should be used as an incremental buying opportunity amid stock specific action. We believe, this consolidation would form a higher base formation, which would set the stage for next leg of up move towards 10,930, as it is confluence of:

80% retracement of major decline seen in February-March (11,172 – 9,952), at 10,927

May’s high of 10,929

The secondary phase of correction is a integral part of the primary bull trend. We believe, investors should avoid creating aggressive short position at current level (as Stochastic oscillator is approaching oversold territory) and capitalize any dip towards 10,650 to accumulate quality stocks in a staggered manner, as the support is placed near key value area of 10,650, as it is confluence of:

placement of upward sloping trend line drawn adjoining 9,952– 10,418 around 10,650

61.8% retracement (10,551- 10,893) is placed around 10,680.