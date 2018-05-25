Market Live: Sensex near day's high, Midcap outperforms; Vedanta under pressure

Buzzing: Shares of Pidilite Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 1,136.35, rising more than 5 percent on the back of strong March quarter numbers.

The company's Q4 net profit rose 57.4 percent at Rs 247.5 crore against Rs 157.2 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company rose 5 percent at Rs 1,485.3 crore versus Rs 1,404.32 crore.