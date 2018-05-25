Market Live: Sensex near day's high, Midcap outperforms; Vedanta under pressure

Live now
May 25, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries gained 5.3 percent on commencing operations in West Bengal.
The company has commenced sales operations in the state of West Bengal, company said in press release.
Buzzing: Shares of Pidilite Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 1,136.35, rising more than 5 percent on the back of strong March quarter numbers.
The company's Q4 net profit rose 57.4 percent at Rs 247.5 crore against Rs 157.2 crore in a year ago period.
Revenue of the company rose 5 percent at Rs 1,485.3 crore versus Rs 1,404.32 crore.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading near day's high, with the Sensex rising 183.13 points to 34,846.24.
It was driven by technology, banking & financials, auto and metals (barring Vedanta) stocks.
The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 55 points at 10,568.90 while the Nifty Midcap index outperformed frontliners, rising a percent.
About three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE.
Buzzing: Cox & Kings share price rallied nearly 11 percent after non-banking finance company's license granted to its wholly owned subsidiary, Cox & Kings Financial Service Limited.
"Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) Licence to Cox & Kings Financial Service Limited, a wholly owned Subsidiary of the company," the company said.
Cox & Kings Financial Service Limited proposes to carry on the business of holiday financing, student loan financing and other non-banking financial service activities and a foreign exchange business.
Buzzing: IFCI share price rallied more than 7 percent after the financial firm received Rs 280.3 crore from Bhushan Steel resolution.
Tata Steel has taken over Bhushan Steel that was identified under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code.
Technical Outlook: The index might be showing signs of fatigue thanks to weak global cues but Nifty50 is unlikely to retest lows made in the month of March and that should come as a respite to trades, Laurence Balanco, Global Technical Analyst at brokerage firm CLSA said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
The index has fallen over 600 points from its all-time high of 11,171 but technical setup suggests that Nifty should be able to find support near 10,300-10,400 levels. Despite some correction seen in the last month, Balanco said that he still maintains our Nifty target of 12,000 for 2018.
The rising crude oil prices which have been an overhang for an oil importing nation like India is likely to hover in the range of $65-80$/bbl. The good news is that in the near-term it should pull back.
Results Reaction: United Breweries (UBL) share price rallied 7 percent after reporting over 13-fold jump in its standalone net profit of Rs 90.88 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018 led by strong volume growth.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.73 crore in the January-March period a year-ago, UBL said in a regulatory filing.
Its total income during the quarter under review was up 27.84 per cent to Rs 3,275.38 crore as against Rs 2,562.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
TCS in focus: A month after hitting market cap of $100 billion, Tata Consultancy Services on Friday hit a record Rs 7 lakh crore m-cap. The stock also touched a fresh 52-week high.
The stock also touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,674.00.
Shares of information technology companies have witnessed a huge surge this year, largely on the back of a weaker rupee. The BSE Information Technology and Nifty IT indices are up 19-20 percent so far in this year. A weakening rupee is seen to be as a benefit for export-facing companies as it ensures better revenues for such firms.
Order Win: The Railways Strategic Business Group of L&T Construction’s Transportation Infrastructure business has won a major design & build order from the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd. (DMTC) worth Rs 3191 crore for Electrical & Mechanical Systems Package of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (MRT – Line 6).
Market Update: Benchmark indices extended opening gains, with the Sensex rising 146.50 points to 34,809.61 and the Nifty gaining 41.50 points at 10,555.40.
About two shares advanced for every share rising on the BSE.
TCS became the most valued listed company in India, crossing the market cap of Rs 7 lakh crore.
Buzzing: Shares of Granules India touched new 52-week low of Rs 77.85, down 6.3 percent on the back of weak fourth quarter numbers.
On Thursday, the company has reported 55 percent fall in its Q4FY18 consolidated net profit at Rs 20.4 crore on the back of weak operational performance.
The company had reported net profit of Rs 45.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Meanwhile, revenue of the company was up 39 percent at Rs 503.8 crore versus Rs 362 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA was down at Rs 43.6 crore and margin was down at 8.7 percent.
Inventory cost has increased to Rs 28 crore.
Earnings Reaction: Shares of Gas Authority of India (GAIL) added 4 percent as investors cheered a four-fold jump in its profits for the March quarter.
The state gas utility major reported a net profit of Rs 1,021, up 293 percent from Rs 260 crore in the same period of last fiscal.
The profit in fourth quarter was higher due to a one-off impairment GAIL had taken on its investment in Dabhol LNG terminal in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
Turnover was up 13 percent at Rs 15,396 crore.
For the full fiscal 2017-18 that ended on March 31, the company posted a record net profit of Rs 4,618 crore, 32 percent more than Rs 3,503 crore net profit of previous fiscal. Turnover was up 10 percent at Rs 53,690 crore.
Results today: Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Bank of Baroda, Cadila Healthcare, Page Industries, IDBI Bank, Power Finance Corporation, Sundaram Finance, NBCC India, Max Financial, Karur Vysya Bank, Jagran prakashan, BEML and India Cements will announce results on Friday.
Other companies that will also declare their earnings are VA Tech Wabag, General Insurance, Indian Hotels Company, Eris Lifesciences, Gujarat fluorochemicals, Lakshmi Machine Works, Engineers india, Asahi India Glass, PC Jeweller, Kalpataru Power, Hindustan Copper, Lemon Tree, FDC, Himatsingka Seide, Amber Enterprises India, Excel Crop Care, Jindal Saw, Goodyear India, JB Chemicals, Ramkrishna Forgings, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Shriram EPC, Jai Corp, Bannariamman Sugars, TCI Express, Future Enterprises, Excel Industries, Power Mech Projects, DFM Foods, Shreyas Shipping, Monte Carlo Fashions, Hotel Leela Venture, Rico Auto Industries, Waterbase, Panama Petrochem, NLC India, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, Orissa Mineral, Ambika Cotton Mills, Goldstone Infratech, Enkei Wheels, Future Market and JBF Industries.
Market Opening: Benchmark indices opened mildly higher on the last day of week, backed by technology stocks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 63.47 points to 34,726.58 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 16.10 points at 10,530.
GAIL, Infosys, TCS, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, IOC, Bajaj Finance, Indiabulls Housing, Hindalco and HPCL are early gainers.
Vedanta, ITC, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, IndusInd Bank and Titan Company are under pressure.
Nifty Midcap gained 33 points.
Gujarat Alkali, United Spirits, United Breweries, Jet Airways, Cochin Shipyard and Sequent Scientific gained up to 10 percent.
Granules, Cummins, GSK Pharma and Pidilite Industries fell up to 5 percent.
Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, BoB, PNC Infratech, PC Jeweller, Kaveri Seed, United Spirits
Sun Pharma | Tech Mahindra | Bank of Baroda | Cadila Healthcare | Page Industries | IDBI Bank | PNC Infratech | PC Jeweller | Kaveri Seed Company | United Spirits | United Breweries and Pidilite are stocks, which are in news today.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; Infosys, ITC top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 27 points, or 0.26 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,515 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Market Pre-Opening: Benchmark indices traded higher in pre-opening despite mixed Asian stocks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 77.80 points at 34,740.91 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 16.10 points to 10,530.
US stocks ended down slightly on Thursday after President Donald Trump canceled a planned summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and threatened to impose tariffs on auto imports, though losses were limited by gains in Netflix and General Electric.
Asian markets were mixed after US President Donald Trump canceled a scheduled summit with Kim Jong Un.
As many as 238 companies are scheduled to report their results for March quarter which include names like Bank of Baroda, BEML, Cadila Healthcare, Max Financial Services, Page Industries, PC Jeweller, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, and Zuari Global among others.