Market Live: Sensex mildly higher as Europe rebounds; TCS, ITC, Infosys, HDFC twins support

Fundraising: Non-banking finance company Shriram Transport Finance Company proposed a public issue of Rs 5,000 crore by issuing 5,00,00,000 (five crore) secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each.

The issue will open on June 27, 2018 and close on July 20, 2018, with an option of early closure, subject to the base issue size being fully subscribed prior to such early closure and/or extension.

The funds raised through this issue will be used for onward lending, financing, and for repayment/ prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and for general corporate purposes.