Market Live: Nifty around 11,550, Sensex trades lower; bank, pharma underperform

Hexaware tanks 17%: share price dropped as much as 16.6 percent in morning on Friday following likely dilution of stake by the promoter.

About 2.8 crore equity shares exchanged hands through multiple block deals at an average price of Rs 440 per share, reports CNBC-TV18.

These block deals are worth Rs 1,253 crore.

Baring PE is likely to have sold 8.4 percent stake in Hexaware via block deals.