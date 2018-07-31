Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end at record closing high; RIL, Tech Mahindra top gainers

Market Closing: The benchmark indices continue their uptrend on fourth day with Sensex and Nifty ending at record closing high, supported by IT, energy, metal and pharma stocks.

The Sensex closed up 112.18 points at 37606.58, while the Nifty ended up 37 points at 11356.50.

The market breadth was positive, about 1458 shares have advanced, 1163 shares declined, and 165 shares are unchanged.

Midcap and Smallcap index have performed inline with benchmark indices.

Reliance Industries, Hero Motocorp, HUL, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddys Labs are the top gainers on the indices.