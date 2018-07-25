Closing Bell: Sensex ends at record closing high, Nifty below 11,150; midcaps give up gains

Market Closes: It was an anti-climax of sorts on the market as benchmarks failed to clock fresh highs, particularly for the Nifty as they managed to end the day on a negative note. The Sensex, however, has ended at a record closing high.

In the last hour, some selling in midcaps, metals, infra, energy, auto and IT names dragged the market lower from the day’s high points. The midcap index managed to end on a flat note, with a negative bias.

The Sensex is up 33.13 points or 0.09% at 36858.23, while the Nifty is down 2.30 points or 0.02% at 11132.00. The market breadth is narrow as 1346 shares advanced, against a decline of 1265 shares, while 172 shares are unchanged.