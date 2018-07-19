Market Live: Sensex maintains downtrend, rupee breaches 69 for first time since July 6

Live now
Jul 19, 2018 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing stock: Shares of Hindalco lost around 8 percent on Thursday afternoon after reports emerged that it is likely to acquire Aleris for USD 2.5 billion.
According to sources to CNBC-TV18, the company and its Canadian arm, Novelis, is in process of raising debt for the said deal. Investors may have taken note of this point as the firm already has a consolidated net debt of Rs 40,000 crore.
Further, the report added that the companies agreed on terms of the deal last week.
Hindalco is said to be exploring an option of American Depository Receipts (ADRs).
Cera Sanitaryware annual report review: Resilient business, accumulate
Cera Sanitaryware, a leader in the sanitaryware segment, reported decent volume and topline growth in a challenging FY18 as the industry witnessed multiple disruptions throughout the year.
Market Update: Weakness has crept in on D-Street in the past hour, with the Sensex losing almost 80 points, while the Nifty is trading below 10,950. Selling has extended in midcaps space, with the Nifty Midcap index down almost one percent, while sectoral indices such as IT are trading in the red. The Indian currency is trading weak as well, breaching 69 to the dollar mark for the first time since July 6. RBL Bank share price fell 3 percent intraday after provisions during the June quarter. Kotak Bank’s share price declined 2 percent after its provisions for bad loans shot up 130 percent to Rs 469.6 crore for the June quarter.
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares slips 2% after provisions more than doubled in Q1
The bank's net interest income grew by 15 percent to Rs 2,583 crore in Q1 from Rs 2,245.5 crore in the year ago period.
GST Council likely to cut tax on 30-40 items across multiple slabs in Saturday meet
The inclusion of natural gas and aviation turbine fuel under the ambit of GST may not be taken up for the time being in the Saturday meet.
RBL Bank shares correct 3% after provisions spike sharply in Q1
Provision coverage ratio at the end of June quarter stood at 60.41 percent, which was improved from 57.99 percent in June 2017 and 57.57 in FY18.
Market Update: Rangebound trades have continued on the market, with the Nifty continuing to hover below 11,000.
The Sensex is up 59.48 points or 0.16% at 36432.92, while the Nifty is down 0.80 points or 0.01% at 10979.70. The market breadth is negative as 757 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,371 shares, while 118 shares were unchanged.
Among sectors, gains are visible among financials and metals, while pharmaceuticals and IT are trading in the red. Midcaps too are trading weak, down over half a percent.
Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, and Titan are the top gainers, while Coal India, HDFC, Bharti Infratel and Hindalco have lost the most.
Results reaction: Share price of Gujarat Heavy Chemicals (GHCL) declined 4.5 percent on the back of poor June quarter numbers.
The company's June quarter (Q1FY19) profit was down 18 percent at Rs 62 crore against profit of Rs 76 crore in last year.
Revenue was up by 1 percent to Rs 757 crore against to Rs 748 crore.
Buzzing: Shares of NIIT Technologies down nearly 3 percent on Thursday. The company's consolidated Q1FY19 net profit was down at Rs 85.8 crore against Rs 86.1 crore in Q4FY18.
Revenue of the company was up 4.6 percent at Rs 825 crore versus Rs 788.9 crore.
Q1 Preview: Kotak Mahindra Bank net profit expected to rise 28%
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to post a 28 percent increase in its standalone net profit for the first quarter at Rs 1,165.40 crore on stable asset quality and healthy growth in net interest income (NII), according to a Reuters poll of equity analysts.
Market Update: Flat moves have continued on the market on Thursday morning with the Sensex trading in the green, but the Nifty is still below 11,000.
At 10:36 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 47.53 points or 0.13% at 36420.97, while the Nifty down 8.70 points or 0.08% at 10971.80. The market breadth is negative as 648 shares have advanced, 1280 shares have declined, while 92 shares are unchanged.
Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, and Titan are the top gainers, while HDFC, Coal India, HPCL and Bharti Infratel have lost the most.
DHFL shares fall nearly 2% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in April-June quarter
Jhunjhunwala Rakesh Radheshyam has sold 13,34,736 equity shares during the quarter, bringing the stake down to 86,65,264 from 1,00,00,000 earlier, as of June 2018.
India fastest growing economy in Asia; on track to meet FY18 target: ADB
Growth in Asia and the Pacific's developing economies for 2018 and 2019 will remain solid as it continues apace across the region, despite rising tensions between the US and its trading partners, said a supplement to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO).
Do not miss including these 5 incomes while filing your income tax returns
Balwant Jain In a hurry to file income tax returns, many a time individuals forget to disclose all income. This not only shows incorrect picture of your income but also changes the tax liability.
Anand Rathi is upbeat on these 3 stocks, should you invest?
Normal monsoon will be crucial in containing inflation, boosting earnings growth and shoring up rural demand, says Siddharth Sedani of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Broers
Market Update: After beginning the session on a positive note, equity benchmarks are currently trading off their high points and are trading flat. The Nifty is well below 11,000-mark. Cuts are visible among all sectoral indices, with midcaps contributing the most to indices’ fall. The Nifty Midcap index is down over 1 percent.
Financials, pharmaceuticals, metals and IT stocks are trading in the red. Shares of Mindtree fell over 6 percent in the morning trade after its profit for Q1 fell 13 percent and its CFO resigned. Slower revenue growth guidance for Q2 could have also weighed on the stock. ONGC is the top gainer on the Sensex, up over 2 percent, after the Cabinet cut tax burden on the firm.
Mindtree falls over 6% as net profit for Q1 dips 13%, CFO resigns
Shares of Mindtree fell over 6 percent in the morning trade as investors turned wary after the company reported 13 percent drop in its net profit for the June quarter.
Rupee update: The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 8 paise at 68.70 per dollar versus 68.62 yesterday.
Rupee fell against the US dollar in yesterday’s session following uptick in global crude oil prices and after the greenback strengthened against its major crosses, said Motilal Oswal.
Following the Fed Chairman testimony the US dollar rose to the highest level in a year. In his testimony, the Fed Chair said he believed the US economy was on course for years more of steady growth, and played down the risks to the US economy of the escalating trade conflict.
Market opens: Equity benchmarks have begun the day on a positive note, with the Sensex gaining over 100 points, while the Nifty has reclaimed 11,000 in the opening tick.
The Sensex is up 106.61 points or 0.29% at 36480.05, while the Nifty is up 24.40 points or 0.22% at 11004.90. The market breadth is positive as 261 shares advanced, against a decline of 105 shares, while 40 shares are unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with maximum gains seen among metals, and automobiles. Midcaps, meanwhile, are trading absolutely flat.
Jhunjhunwala hikes stakes: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, popularly known as the big bull of D-Street, increased his stake in Lupin by 0.03 percent to 1.95 percent as per the latest shareholding data for the quarter-ended June.
He also raised his stake in Jaiprakash Associates by 0.83 percent to 2.06 percent. The billionaire investor now holds 5 crore shares in the company. Jhunjhunwala had re-entered the counter in March quarter after having sold off his entire holding in 2017.
He also reduced his stake in five companies: Aptech, CRISIL, Edelweiss Financial Services, Firstsource Solutions and Titan Company.
Jhunjhunwala buys shares through his company Rare Enterprises or in his own or wife Rekha’s name. Companies in which Jhunjhunwala or persons acting in concert held over a percent stake are disclosed in the shareholding data released by the BSE as of July 17.
Only 15 of nearly 30 companies in Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio released their shareholding data for the quarter-ended June till now. Of the 14 companies, only two have delivered positive returns.
The 57-year-old billionaire kept his stake constant in eight companies, which fell up to 60 percent in 2018 till date. These companies include: Geojit Financial Services, Ion Exchange (India), Man Infraconstruction, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Orient Cement, Mandhana Retail Ventures and VIP Industries.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening rates indicate a higher opening for the market, with the Nifty reclaiming 11,000, while the Sensex is up over 100 points.
The Sensex is up 110.49 points or 0.30% at 36483.93, while the Nifty is up 51.40 points or 0.47% at 11031.90. About 3 shares have advanced, 0 shares declined, and 2718 shares are unchanged.
Stocks in the news: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Rel Comm, JP Associates, Cadila, Fortis, JK Tyre
Kotak Mahindra Bank | Indian Bank | JSW Steel | Reliance Comm | JP Associates | Cadila Healthcare | JK Tyre and Tata Motors are stocks, which are in news today.
Good morning! Welcome to the live coverage of all D-Street action. Track this blog to keep up with all the news, views and analysis from the markets in India and around the world.