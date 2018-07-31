Market Live: Sensex maintains downtrend, Nifty near 11,300; RIL topples TCS in m-cap

Market Update: The market has continued to take a breather on Tuesday, following several sessions of rally, as the Sensex fell over 100 points, while the Nifty hovered around 11,300-mark.

Financials have taken a hit among sectoral indices, along with metals and FMCG. Meanwhile, energy, pharma and IT are the top gainers. The midcap index is outperforming the benchmarks, up over 0.30 percent.

The Sensex is down 88.25 points or 0.24% at 37406.15, and the Nifty down 18.60 points or 0.16% at 11300.90. The market breadth is narrow as 1252 shares have advanced, 1117 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged.