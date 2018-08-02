Market Live: Sensex maintains downtrend, Nifty below 11,300; autos crack

Market Update: Equity benchmarks have maintained their downtrend from the first hour, with the Sensex trading down over 200 points, while the Nifty managed to hover below 11,300-mark.

At 11:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 223.20 points or 0.59% at 37298.42, and the Nifty down 62.70 points or 0.55% at 11283.50. The market breadth is negative as well as 995 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,147 shares, while 107 shares were unchanged.

Selling is visible among automobiles as well as energy names, while the pharma index is up around a percent. Midcaps, too, are trading higher by one-tenth of a percent.