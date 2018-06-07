Market Live: Sensex maintains 350-pts gain, Nifty around 10800; metals, auto and banks gain big

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels gained 2 percent as company signed license agreement for 104 room property at Gwalior.

The company has signed a license agreement for a 104 room property at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh under the company's brand Lemon Tree Hotel.

The hotel is expected to be operational by June, 2020.

Carnation Hotel, the hotel management arm of the company will be operating and marketing this hotel.