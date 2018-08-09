Market Live: Sensex maintains 150-pt lead, trades above 38K; banks lead the way

Bitcoin takes a hit: Nine out of top 10 cryptocurrencies nosedived on Wednesday following it to on Thursday losing as much as 15% from the level 24-hours-ago. Bitcoin dropped below $6,500 in the period, a cue followed by other major coins.

The most valued cryptocurrency in the world broke the $7,000 barrier Monday for the first time in last seven days and went on a roller coaster ride for next two days. The coin broke the barrier on Tuesday at 0100 UTC and never looked back.

At press time, bitcoin was exchanging hands at $6,384. The market cap of the cryptocurrency has also dropped to $109 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

After a long gap, bitcoin had touched $8,000 last month. However, all hopes of its meteoric rise like last year were dashed as it tumbled in the subsequent fortnight.