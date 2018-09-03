Market Live: Sensex maintains 100-pt lead, Nifty hovers around 11,700; IT, pharma gain big

Live now
Sep 03, 2018 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICICI Bank falls 1.5%: Shares of ICICI Bank fell over 1.5 percent on Monday morning as investors turned wary of reports around Chanda Kochhar and family.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 345.00 and an intraday low of Rs 337.30.
The panel headed by Justice BN Srikrishna will examine property dealings undertaken by Chanda Kochhar and her family since she took over as CEO of ICICI Bank.
According to an Economic Times report, the board of ICICI Bank has requested the panel to determine whether the Kochhar family acquired the assets at concessional or rates lower than that prevailing in the market.
The panel will also probe whether sellers of these assets were granted special terms of loans or any other banking privileges with the bank. The report quoted Justice Srikrishna as confirming he is investigating allegations that were raised by a whistle-blower.
Tata Motors' shares gain 2% after August sales see 27% growth; Goldman Sachs cuts target to Rs 283
The company reported 27 percent rise in its total sales for August at 58,262 units against 45,906 units during same period of last year.
Market Update: Gains in IT, pharma and automobiles have helped the market offset losses in banks on Monday morning, with the Nifty continuing to hold 11,700. The Sensex is up over 100 points. Tech stocks are soaring on the back of a huge upmove on Wipro, which is currently up around 6 percent. The rally is spilling over to other IT stocks as well.
Automobile stocks are also rising as investors are reacting to their monthly sales data for August. Buying counters are also buzzing in the midcaps space, with the Nifty Midcap index extending gains to around half a percent. Other big gainers include Bajaj Auto, and Lupin, while ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance have lost the most.
The Sensex is up 127.93 points or 0.33% at 38773.00, while the Nifty is up 29.00 points or 0.25% at 11709.50. The market breadth is positive as 1,115 shares advanced, against a decline of 621 shares, while 100 shares are unchanged.
Wipro soars 8% after it signs $1.5 billion-deal, completes buyout of Alight HR Services India
Shares of Wipro on Monday morning gained over 8 percent after it signed its largest deal worth USD 1.5 billion. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 328.00 and an intraday low of Rs 317.30.
Maruti slips 1%: Shares of Maruti Suzuki slipped 1 percent in the morning trade on Monday after company reported weak sales number for the month of August 2018.
It has touched an intraday high of Rs 9,110.00 and an intraday low of Rs 9,006.00.
The company's total August 2018 sales declined 3.4 percent at 1.58 lakh units versus 1.63 lakh units in the same month last year.
Total sales includes 1,47,700 units in domestic market and 10,489 units of exports.
Market opens: It’s a good start on this Monday morning on D-Street as investors are betting on positive GDP data for the June quarter of this fiscal. The figure rose to 8.2 percent in Q1 of FY19.
The Sensex is up 149.60 points or 0.39% at 38794.67, while the Nifty is up 36.50 points or 0.31% at 11717.00. The market breadth is positive as 398 shares advanced, against a decline of 112 shares, while 36 shares were unchanged.
Among sectors, banks are trading flat, while pharmaceuticals and IT are the lead gainers among other indices. Metals and infrastructure are also in the green. The Nifty auto is trading higher on the back of auto sales data for August. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index is up over quarter of a percent.
The Indian economy grew 8.2 percent in April-June this year, the highest in two years, amid signs that households are buying more and companies are adding capacities, shrugging off the disorderly effects of the twin shocks of demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST).
Shares of Wipro are higher by 6 percent after it signed its biggest deal.
Indian rupee opens higher 19 paise at 70.80 per dollar
The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 19 paise at 70.80 per dollar versus previous close 70.99.
Market at pre-open: The Nifty has managed to surpass its previous record of 11,760 in the pre-opening rates for Monday morning. The Sensex is up over 100 points.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 143.04 points or 0.37% at 38788.11, and the Nifty up 101.00 points or 0.86% at 11781.50.
The Indian rupee has managed to open on a higher note, at 70.80 to the US dollar.
Tata Motors' August sales rise 27% to 58,262 units
Tata Motors on Saturday reported 27 percent rise in its total sales for August at 58,262 units against 45,906 units during same period of last year.
Tax compliance improved after demonetisation: EAC-PM member
The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Shamika Ravi has said the tax compliance has increased after demonetisation, though in hindsight it appears that the whole process could have been handled in a better manner.
India Inc's foreign borrowing rises 74% to $2.18 bn in July
India Inc raised USD 2.18 billion from overseas markets in July through external commercial borrowing, up 74 per cent from a year ago, RBI data showed.
Will positive sentiment push Nifty near 11,800 on Monday after strong Q1 GDP data?
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which measures economic growth of the country, scaled to two-year high on Friday driven by highly labour-led sectors like manufacturing, construction etc and also a favourable base.
Stocks in news August Sales TVS Motor Company: Total sales up 8 percent at 3.43 lakh units versus 3.17 lakh units (YoY) Escorts: Total tractor sales up 4.9 percent at
Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street on this Monday morning.