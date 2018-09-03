Market Live: Sensex maintains 100-pt lead, Nifty hovers around 11,700; IT, pharma gain big

ICICI Bank falls 1.5%: Shares of ICICI Bank fell over 1.5 percent on Monday morning as investors turned wary of reports around Chanda Kochhar and family.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 345.00 and an intraday low of Rs 337.30.

The panel headed by Justice BN Srikrishna will examine property dealings undertaken by Chanda Kochhar and her family since she took over as CEO of ICICI Bank.

According to an Economic Times report, the board of ICICI Bank has requested the panel to determine whether the Kochhar family acquired the assets at concessional or rates lower than that prevailing in the market.

The panel will also probe whether sellers of these assets were granted special terms of loans or any other banking privileges with the bank. The report quoted Justice Srikrishna as confirming he is investigating allegations that were raised by a whistle-blower.